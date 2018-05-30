Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 438

For today’s prompt, write a pool poem. It’s swimming pool season in our neck of the woods, but there are car pools, gambling pools, pool sticks, and other ways to get to a pool poem. Hopefully, everyone can pool their resources to find a fun poem or three.

*****

Order the Poet’s Market!

The 2018 Poet’s Market, edited by Robert Lee Brewer, includes hundreds of poetry markets, including listings for poetry publications, publishers, contests, and more! With names, contact information, and submission tips, poets can find the right markets for their poetry and achieve more publication success than ever before.

In addition to the listings, there are articles on the craft, business, and promotion of poetry–so that poets can learn the ins and outs of writing poetry and seeking publication. Plus, it includes a one-year subscription to the poetry-related information on WritersMarket.com. All in all, it’s the best resource for poets looking to secure publication.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Pool Poem:

“poolside”

the people climb up

& dive in one after

another & nobody

bothers to wonder

about the parents

lounging poolside

some of them lost

in conversations

some ready to save

every last swimmer

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He likes watching his children swim.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

Find more poetic posts here:

You might also like: