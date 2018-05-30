Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 438

For today’s prompt, write a pool poem. It’s swimming pool season in our neck of the woods, but there are car pools, gambling pools, pool sticks, and other ways to get to a pool poem. Hopefully, everyone can pool their resources to find a fun poem or three.
*****
The 2018 Poet’s Market, edited by Robert Lee Brewer, includes hundreds of poetry markets, including listings for poetry publications, publishers, contests, and more! With names, contact information, and submission tips, poets can find the right markets for their poetry and achieve more publication success than ever before.
In addition to the listings, there are articles on the craft, business, and promotion of poetry–so that poets can learn the ins and outs of writing poetry and seeking publication. Plus, it includes a one-year subscription to the poetry-related information on WritersMarket.com. All in all, it’s the best resource for poets looking to secure publication.
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Pool Poem:
“poolside”
the people climb up
& dive in one after
another & nobody
bothers to wonder
about the parents
lounging poolside
some of them lost
in conversations
some ready to save
every last swimmer
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He likes watching his children swim.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
*****
Find more poetic posts here:
- Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 425.
- One Year, One Hundred Rejections: Brett Elizabeth Jenkins.
- 30 Poetry Prompts for the 2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge.
MATCH THE HATCH
G. Smith
==≈==
Wandering up Wildcat Creek,
just below the mountain peak,
listen’g to the waters speak,
looking for what we all seek–
outlined shadows, wet and sleek.
Ev’ry rainbow color streak,
flashes in the sunlit pool.
Therein lies trout’s cool mystique.
(For the Cyrch a Chwta challenge, too.)