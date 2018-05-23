Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 437

For today’s prompt, write a graduation poem. For instance, two of my sons just graduated middle school on their way to high school. But graduating encompasses a lot more than school. Some people graduate to new pay levels at work or new levels in video games or new levels of consciousness.

Here’s my attempt at a Graduation Poem:

“graduation”

each accomplishment begets

a new challenge & hurdle

at times graduation feels

like a hill that leads to a hill

the song that never ends

a hyperlink to a list of links

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). As his children graduate, he graduates.

