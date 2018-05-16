Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 436

For today’s prompt, write a comprehensive poem. To tell you the truth, the first thing I think when I hear the word “comprehensive” is insurance, but there are any number of ways to get fully comprehensive–from a comprehensive love, comprehensive revenge, and/or a fully comprehensive stay at a 5-star hotel. I’m sure there are many ways to write comprehensively comprehensive poems.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Comprehensive Poem:

“references”

on monday, he asked her out to dinner

so she asked for a comprehensive list

of previous acquaintances who could

endorse his gentlemanly behavior

to which he acquiesced & provided

for her perusal on wednesday at noon

on friday, she thanked him for his interest

but found that he was over qualified

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He loves comprehensive lists, comprehensive poems, and comprehensive lists of poems.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

