Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 436

For today’s prompt, write a comprehensive poem. To tell you the truth, the first thing I think when I hear the word “comprehensive” is insurance, but there are any number of ways to get fully comprehensive–from a comprehensive love, comprehensive revenge, and/or a fully comprehensive stay at a 5-star hotel. I’m sure there are many ways to write comprehensively comprehensive poems.
Here’s my attempt at a Comprehensive Poem:
“references”
on monday, he asked her out to dinner
so she asked for a comprehensive list
of previous acquaintances who could
endorse his gentlemanly behavior
to which he acquiesced & provided
for her perusal on wednesday at noon
on friday, she thanked him for his interest
but found that he was over qualified
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He loves comprehensive lists, comprehensive poems, and comprehensive lists of poems.
THE IMMEASURABILITY
If I told you that tomorrow
the world would end,
would it matter?
Or would leave work at your normal time,
eat an unbalanced meal,
say ‘love’ and ‘hate’ on ordinary cadence?
I only ask because I love you.
And I hope tomorrow brings what
you deserve.
WEED-EATING IN THUNDERSTORM
I avoid the tallest trees. No lightning
punctuates dark clouds, but drumroll thunder’s
pretty close. I bow my head to small hail.
Would my umbrella policy cover this?
I keep swinging my motor-scythe,
trying to make my piece of God’s garden
fire-safe, make my peace with weather.
Monday was a red-flag warning – too early
in May. He gave us mastery – husbandry –
over all this green growing wild, more
flammable each day. I must keep mowing.
At last, thunder moves along,
a bit of blue pushes through cloud.
I’ll not check my comprehensive just yet,
but thank the heavens once more.
Annual Physical
For a variety of ailments,
he checked in with Doc
to be checked up,
from head to toe,
they found nothing in his noggin,
his torso asymptomatic.
his hips just suffered
from rust,
at the tip of his hypochondriacal toe,
nada,
an incomprehensible conclusion
to his comprehensive physical
tiger-blooded
“if the other boys
make you feel bad
you can come
home,”
you said in between pants and semesters
circling the retention pond
my soles bear the weight
of this path
and it comes to me
twuz no heavenly father
that bestowed cain’s mark
but you
like a lioness too chicken-sh*t
to take out the runt
before the world does
and so i ran ahead
learning to roar
not sing
draining my eyes
of kindness and smile
a finish line beyond your pride
where alphas pound my pecs
offer me cigarettes
and get lost in my mane
(this is the beginning of a comprehensive overview of my father!)
When it comes to showing skin
The religious types will always say
Showing as little as possible
Is the only moral way
That keeping oneself covered
Is a comprehensive policy
That hiding bits from lustful eyes
Is basic human courtesy
I say any person who cant control
Their primal animal urges
Should be locked out of site
And never allowed to emerge
An Exhaustive View of Things
Now that the wheat has been
mostly separated from the chaff,
I will speak my thoughts within,
upon my own behalf.
Anyone looking might not
find me to be beautiful,
and even though I might agree,
I must say I think I’m sculptural.
Nature and life have comprehensively,
sometimes to an exorbitant degree,
taken their blades, chisels and styli to me,
letting the years do the rest,
not that any of it has been a test.
What is left might not earn a ten
on the Russian judge’s score,
but I think it’s still okay when
I consider a body of seventy-four.
INFIDELITY
She made
comprehensive
inquiries about his
extensive catholicity,
and left.
why i don’t write formulaic poetry
tis mostly ‘bout the music and the sound
in fits wee bits of words meander round
plus clever connotation mongrel meaning
some jewels there for free for all the gleaning
comes pouring out the comprehension of
why me and poetry equals to love
gpr crane
This sounds like the sounds were fun to work with. I love it.
Before Graduation
They called them comprehensives
those university exams
covering everything since
the beginning of class/time/thought
we stacked notes
previous exams/essays/quizzes
pored over them with yellow
highlighters switched to violet
neon green safety
orange a slash of red
for what they said wouldn’t be
included
what we really wanted
was to be beyond this
grade/this testing/some box
in a professorial syllabus
we wanted life
tangy on the tongue a few scrapes
here and there to prove we could
leap into the sky and write whole
constellations with our passion
in more than one language
awesome, vivid imagery. i really like how you take a subject like comprehensive exams and made it so much more!
Immeasurable, this.
Love the last stanza.
i love how this poem is about establishing boundaries, and firmly standing strong even when someone keeps testing those boundaries.
oops sorry i posted this in the wrong spot!
Meeting people is easy
Giving you this
comprehensive list
of my interests
in the context
of an online
profile feels no more
personal than handing
over a paper-cut
business card. I’d rather
meet you in the daylight
of broad-stroked
sky painted
with possibility
and tell you boring
stories while you
can see my tongue
and teeth. Let’s
end this awkwardness
with real skin:
a handshake
where my joy
buzzer is hidden.
Amen, and a big grin here.
Here too. Well written.
Cold War
You say
my love
for you
should be
comprehensive.
It’s not.
I don’t
have to
put up with
whatever
you
dish
out.
I draw
lines
in the
sand
that you
keep
itching to
cross
in your
desire
to
swallow
me
whole.
The list
on our
fridge
declares
the terms
of our
uneasy
treaty.
‘No punching’
‘No yelling’
‘No name
calling’
‘No sulking’
‘No dirty looks’
‘No slamming
doors.’
‘No pinching’
‘No spitting’
How did
our love
turn into
this,
the
coldest
of
cold
wars?
i love how this poem is about establishing boundaries, and firmly standing strong even when someone keeps testing those boundaries.
soooo beautiful!