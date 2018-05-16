Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 436

|

For today’s prompt, write a comprehensive poem. To tell you the truth, the first thing I think when I hear the word “comprehensive” is insurance, but there are any number of ways to get fully comprehensive–from a comprehensive love, comprehensive revenge, and/or a fully comprehensive stay at a 5-star hotel. I’m sure there are many ways to write comprehensively comprehensive poems.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Comprehensive Poem:

“references”

on monday, he asked her out to dinner
so she asked for a comprehensive list

of previous acquaintances who could
endorse his gentlemanly behavior

to which he acquiesced & provided
for her perusal on wednesday at noon

on friday, she thanked him for his interest
but found that he was over qualified

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He loves comprehensive lists, comprehensive poems, and comprehensive lists of poems.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

22 thoughts on “Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 436

  1. AsWritten

    THE IMMEASURABILITY

    If I told you that tomorrow
    the world would end,
    would it matter?

    Or would leave work at your normal time,
    eat an unbalanced meal,
    say ‘love’ and ‘hate’ on ordinary cadence?

    I only ask because I love you.
    And I hope tomorrow brings what
    you deserve.

  2. taylor graham

    WEED-EATING IN THUNDERSTORM

    I avoid the tallest trees. No lightning
    punctuates dark clouds, but drumroll thunder’s
    pretty close. I bow my head to small hail.

    Would my umbrella policy cover this?
    I keep swinging my motor-scythe,
    trying to make my piece of God’s garden

    fire-safe, make my peace with weather.
    Monday was a red-flag warning – too early
    in May. He gave us mastery – husbandry –

    over all this green growing wild, more
    flammable each day. I must keep mowing.
    At last, thunder moves along,

    a bit of blue pushes through cloud.
    I’ll not check my comprehensive just yet,
    but thank the heavens once more.

  3. timphilippart

    Annual Physical

    For a variety of ailments,
    he checked in with Doc
    to be checked up,
    from head to toe,

    they found nothing in his noggin,
    his torso asymptomatic.
    his hips just suffered
    from rust,

    at the tip of his hypochondriacal toe,
    nada,
    an incomprehensible conclusion
    to his comprehensive physical

  4. Jrentler

    tiger-blooded

    “if the other boys
    make you feel bad
    you can come
    home,”

    you said in between pants and semesters
    circling the retention pond

    my soles bear the weight
    of this path

    and it comes to me
    twuz no heavenly father
    that bestowed cain’s mark
    but you

    like a lioness too chicken-sh*t
    to take out the runt
    before the world does

    and so i ran ahead
    learning to roar
    not sing
    draining my eyes
    of kindness and smile

    a finish line beyond your pride
    where alphas pound my pecs
    offer me cigarettes
    and get lost in my mane

  5. PowerUnit

    When it comes to showing skin
    The religious types will always say
    Showing as little as possible
    Is the only moral way

    That keeping oneself covered
    Is a comprehensive policy
    That hiding bits from lustful eyes
    Is basic human courtesy

    I say any person who cant control
    Their primal animal urges
    Should be locked out of site
    And never allowed to emerge

  6. Daniel Paicopulos

    An Exhaustive View of Things

    Now that the wheat has been
    mostly separated from the chaff,
    I will speak my thoughts within,
    upon my own behalf.
    Anyone looking might not
    find me to be beautiful,
    and even though I might agree,
    I must say I think I’m sculptural.
    Nature and life have comprehensively,
    sometimes to an exorbitant degree,
    taken their blades, chisels and styli to me,
    letting the years do the rest,
    not that any of it has been a test.
    What is left might not earn a ten
    on the Russian judge’s score,
    but I think it’s still okay when
    I consider a body of seventy-four.

  8. grcran

    why i don’t write formulaic poetry

    tis mostly ‘bout the music and the sound
    in fits wee bits of words meander round
    plus clever connotation mongrel meaning
    some jewels there for free for all the gleaning
    comes pouring out the comprehension of
    why me and poetry equals to love

    gpr crane

  9. Anthony94

    Before Graduation

    They called them comprehensives
    those university exams
    covering everything since
    the beginning of class/time/thought

    we stacked notes
    previous exams/essays/quizzes
    pored over them with yellow
    highlighters switched to violet
    neon green safety
    orange a slash of red

    for what they said wouldn’t be
    included

    what we really wanted
    was to be beyond this
    grade/this testing/some box
    in a professorial syllabus
    we wanted life

    tangy on the tongue a few scrapes
    here and there to prove we could
    leap into the sky and write whole
    constellations with our passion

    in more than one language

  11. k weber

    Meeting people is easy

    Giving you this
    comprehensive list
    of my interests
    in the context
    of an online
    profile feels no more
    personal than handing
    over a paper-cut
    business card. I’d rather
    meet you in the daylight
    of broad-stroked
    sky painted
    with possibility
    and tell you boring
    stories while you
    can see my tongue
    and teeth. Let’s
    end this awkwardness
    with real skin:
    a handshake
    where my joy
    buzzer is hidden.

  12. Poetjo

    Cold War

    You say
    my love
    for you
    should be
    comprehensive.

    It’s not.

    I don’t
    have to
    put up with
    whatever
    you
    dish
    out.

    I draw
    lines
    in the
    sand
    that you
    keep
    itching to
    cross
    in your
    desire
    to
    swallow
    me
    whole.

    The list
    on our
    fridge
    declares
    the terms
    of our
    uneasy
    treaty.

    ‘No punching’
    ‘No yelling’
    ‘No name
    calling’
    ‘No sulking’
    ‘No dirty looks’
    ‘No slamming
    doors.’
    ‘No pinching’
    ‘No spitting’

    How did
    our love
    turn into
    this,
    the
    coldest
    of
    cold
    wars?

COMMENT