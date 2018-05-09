Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 435

For today’s prompt, write a reserved poem. A table or room can be reserved. A person can be reserved in their speech and mannerisms. I give full permission for poets to reserve the right to write without reservation.

Here’s my attempt at a Reserved Poem:

“prom”

they reserved a whole room

when a table would do

and rented a limo

for a party of two

and i guess that’s just fine

if they’re willing to pay

but it seems a bit much

for just one special day

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He loved seeing all the high school kids fancied up for prom this past weekend.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

