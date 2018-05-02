Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 434

Welcome back to the Wednesday Poetry Prompts! I hope you enjoyed April as much as I did, but now, we can get back to a bit more leisurely poetic pace.

For today’s prompt, write a project poem. There are so many possible projects: write a book; plant a garden; train for a marathon; build a life-size Godzilla out of ice cream and toppings (and then, eat it!). I mean, this prompt projects a lot of possibility.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Project Poem:

“the patio”

it took an entire weekend

to dig up the earth & smooth

out the base & place the stones

that weren’t exactly perfectly

level but the three-person

swing held an entire

four-person family

late into Sunday

evening

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He can still feel his muscles from his weekend patio project, but it’s been great for swinging.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

