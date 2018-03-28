Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 433

Before we get into today’s fun poem prompt, I just want to remind everyone of the upcoming 11th annual April PAD Challenge, which starts on Sunday (coincidentally Easter Sunday and April Fool’s Day). If you’ve participated in the past, you know what to do. If not, here are the guidelines (but it’s pretty much like Wednesday Poetry Prompts–only every single day of the month).
For today’s prompt, write a fun poem. See? I said it would be a fun poem prompt today. At times, it’s easy to write about sad topics, serious topics, lovey-dovey topics, etc. But for today’s prompt, I’d like to see poems that are about having fun, involve something fun, or are just plain fun. I guess that can change from person to person, but whatever your definition of fun is be sure to write that poem today.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Fun Poem:
“the stinky palindrome”
mom added xylo- to -phone
& brother added an -s
dad was stuck with only vowels
little sister tried her best
until she spelled the word poop
causing us all to babble
about appropriate words
to use while playing scrabble
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He loves to play Scrabble with his family.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
*****
Chicken Glasses
I never knew it was a thing,
and why would I, a city kid
is all I have ever been? I slid
my glasses up nose to bring
the page in view to witness:
An advertisement for glasses
made to protect your chickens’
eyeballs from others’ pecking.
Which brings me to a point
I want to make about birds.
Why don’t they use their wings
in such cases? There’s no point
in wings without flight, but birds
that cannot see shouldn’t use wings,
except if my buddy was pecking
my eyes, then boy I’d be trying.
fundamentals of the game
funneled. one fantastic tricky
fast fin-fingered fish.
he cut the cards. he dealt
them deftly. through the water. swish.
he played the carps with skill.
they’d thrill to see his scalloped shuffle.
what fun for cardshark then
to win, and eat them up. ker-puffle.
gpr crane
We Went To The Park
We went to the park and I
Watched the children playing
Swinging high, higher
Climbing and sliding
With joyful abandon
Running and chasing
Riding imaginary horses
Sailing imaginary ships
And then a four-year old
Voice called to me – “Come
And play!”
A PEACOCK’S FEATHERED TAIL
In truth, we’ve heard it all before,
these English words can be a chore.
Who can hear the difference between
To, too, and two, or fore and four?
Is it between or betwixt,
Your, you’re, or yore? I’m fixed
betwixt a rock and a hard place,
and now I’m getting my metaphors mixed.
If a desert is served haut, is it still just desserts?
Is it hard to find a toilet while in continents foreign
and exotic? And, now my rhyming’s disappeared,
or perhaps it’s just that Iamb getting tired.
Bomb and boom, tome and tomb,
Zip, zap, and definitely a zoom,
I’m lost in my words, a colloquial labyrinth,
so, off I go to comb my nom de plume.
-JR Simmang
Jelly Beans
Little and anticipating Easter
Bunny. full house, children
sleeping, visions of “jelly beans”
in our baskets. Wait a minute,
those are different children.
At our house we hate
jelly beans. See them
as a mere basket filler. So
when we woke it would go this way:
Screams of delight for lovely chocolates
and caramels and peep bunnies on a bed
of jelly bean padding. (As previously
mentioned we only tolerated
the colorful jelly beans
as “background candies”)
treasure hunt, then scurrying
into our parents’ room to
“See!” our candy treasures.
Confusion. Why do parents turn
all senior on holidays? Sad,
tired old people who
only want to sleep
in. We make a pact, sisters,
brothers and I— to grow
old a different way.
An hour older the scene repeats
itself with one difference. Screaming
into our parents’ room minus the joy.
We’ve been robbed!
and so quickly. For our older brother,
it was like taking candy from a baby with
his six-year un-gap-able head start,
to “win” all the delicious stuff
while children’s man-handled,
jellybeans overflow in our baskets.
Waking the sleeping giants, turns
out to be a good move for us: all candy
confiscated, redistributed and by this time
weathered jelly beans must have been as tired
as our parents, but restored to their proper place
sleepers in the bottom of our Easter baskets.
wonderland
We drive by wonderland
every second weekend,
spying roller coasters,
water slides,
and gravity-defying rides.
At three-and-a-half
he’s too little to think of them
as more than just interesting trains,
and he’s nervous when his feet
don’t touch the ground.
But I can’t wait to show him,
relive my youth with him
hurtling through the air,
wind whipping hair,
and giggling at the effects
of zero gravity.
I wait longingly,
anticipating a future
day of fun with my son.
~ also published at heatherbutton[dot]com. Its a bit of an ode to the Canada’s Wonderland theme park, where I spent a few summers with season’s passes, dragging friends on all the roller coasters and many concerts.
Duck Duck Goose It
there once was a lass from
Nantucket – oh that is not
going to work in this bucket
of poets and poems and
limericks and tomes that
tickle the mind not the oh
Duck it!
big GIGGLE!
THE KREWE OF PYTHON
A small band of Brits what writ
a cavalcade of skits and silly things,
sometimes men dressed as ladies in frilly things
doing silly walks down Bourbon Street.
Giant cartoon feet stepping to flatten
bystanders as they meander aimlessly,
shamelessly exposing their naughty parts,
dressed as lumberjacks and tossing Spam
at the troupe of Vikings wailing, no sailing
today for the Camembert is a bit runny.
Saying funny things to all named Bruce.
(We’re all named Bruce!) Marching
down the thoroughfare with galloping coconuts
at the ready and a steady chant of “Ni, Ni, Ni”!
Dead ex-parrots pining for the fiord!
Bringing disorder to the French Quarter
(nobody expects the Spanish Inquisition)
as the locals taunt them a second time.
Searching for the Grail without fail,
silly twits, a band of Brits! Run Away!
They don’t really like Spam! Spam! Spam! Spam!
Australia, Australia, Australia, we love you!
…And now for something completely different!
loving the .. and now for something completely different… delightful write..
Oh how they made me laugh – this did too!
WHAT’S SO FUNNY?
I had a thought today.
A thought that the world
was playing a cruel and
vicious joke. And I spoke
this thought out loud
and a crowd formed.
En mass they cried,
“We don’t get it!”
neither did I!
Guess it wasn’t that funny!
Bull Creek on a Wednesday
We’ve off-loaded the garden tools
for sharpening at the local lawn
mower repair shed, shovels
an odd assortment of trowels
diggers, hedge trimmers all
collected from years afield
when we suddenly decide
to take the Bull Creek Trail
that meanders below the
county ball fields, water
making music out of
yesterday’s rain, mud
it’s an easy hike punctuated
by the hammering of wood
peckers above the one lane
stone bridge, hand hewn
limestone still holding back
torrents, memories of wagons
bound with grain heading west
real fun begins when I find
carpets of Virginia Waterleaf
with its silvery lacework
spread over serrated leaves
on the spongy valleys between
hickory and walnut. Happy now
to be greeted by this surprise
a species rarely found here
except along forgotten banks
I float with the notes of water
music, fingering the green blanket
as I tell the woodlands I’ll be back
for more of my kind of fun.
Lush and delight-FULL! “float with the notes of water music, finger the green blanket” can feel it!!
Picnic
So many voices,
so many choices.
Where will it be?
What shall we do?
Will there be many?
Will there be few?
At the beach with a peach,
or in the park with a lark,
a twosome romantic,
or a field trip pedantic?
Potato salad, fruit salad (hugs),
chicken salad, tofu salad (ughs).
Lemonade,
the kind mom made,
or ice cold beer,
like dad held dear.
Hummus and crackers,
or, better by far,
black bean salsa,
Texas Caviar.
As for the games,
there’s none that’s
that’s a loss,
from a three-legged race
to a messy egg toss.
There’s badminton, Frisbee,
horseshoes as well,
and the pie-eating winner
will be easy to tell.
Whatever the choices,
just get out in the fun,
and never forget,
it’s supposed to be fun.
delicious giggling rhymes and memories what could be more fun?
I have the best minister
in the world.
I asked him if he wanted
to sell some logo t-shirts
as a fund raiser,
and he said,
we should give the away
as a fun raiser.
“Them”
ADVENTURING HIGH
Imagine sailing off like Icarus
before July melts the wax.
But I was driving switchbacks,
how could I admire the view?
A turnout.
Just a boot-tread from the edge.
Earth so far below,
I couldn’t see a thing about it.
How about Cheese Camp?
The name nagged me.
I found it on the map, it must
have a history,
a meadowland of cows
below wilderness of granite drop-offs;
earth solid, homey under my boots;
cellars dug into hillside, full of Swiss cheese.
you had me at those first two lines… “imagine sailing off like Icarus – before July melts the wax”
FREE ASSOCIATIONS
Funny
thoughts can occur
as quick as a bunny
when a fellow lets words come out
punny.
I love me a good punny !