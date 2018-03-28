Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 433

Before we get into today’s fun poem prompt, I just want to remind everyone of the upcoming 11th annual April PAD Challenge, which starts on Sunday (coincidentally Easter Sunday and April Fool’s Day). If you’ve participated in the past, you know what to do. If not, here are the guidelines (but it’s pretty much like Wednesday Poetry Prompts–only every single day of the month).

For today’s prompt, write a fun poem. See? I said it would be a fun poem prompt today. At times, it’s easy to write about sad topics, serious topics, lovey-dovey topics, etc. But for today’s prompt, I’d like to see poems that are about having fun, involve something fun, or are just plain fun. I guess that can change from person to person, but whatever your definition of fun is be sure to write that poem today.

Here’s my attempt at a Fun Poem:

“the stinky palindrome”

mom added xylo- to -phone
& brother added an -s
dad was stuck with only vowels
little sister tried her best

until she spelled the word poop
causing us all to babble
about appropriate words
to use while playing scrabble

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He loves to play Scrabble with his family.

22 thoughts on “Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 433

  1. Jason L. Martin

    Chicken Glasses

    I never knew it was a thing,
    and why would I, a city kid
    is all I have ever been? I slid
    my glasses up nose to bring
    the page in view to witness:
    An advertisement for glasses
    made to protect your chickens’
    eyeballs from others’ pecking.

    Which brings me to a point
    I want to make about birds.
    Why don’t they use their wings
    in such cases? There’s no point
    in wings without flight, but birds
    that cannot see shouldn’t use wings,
    except if my buddy was pecking
    my eyes, then boy I’d be trying.

  2. grcran

    fundamentals of the game

    funneled. one fantastic tricky
    fast fin-fingered fish.
    he cut the cards. he dealt
    them deftly. through the water. swish.
    he played the carps with skill.
    they’d thrill to see his scalloped shuffle.
    what fun for cardshark then
    to win, and eat them up. ker-puffle.

    gpr crane

  3. candy

    We Went To The Park

    We went to the park and I
    Watched the children playing
    Swinging high, higher
    Climbing and sliding
    With joyful abandon
    Running and chasing
    Riding imaginary horses
    Sailing imaginary ships
    And then a four-year old
    Voice called to me – “Come
    And play!”

  4. JRSimmang

    A PEACOCK’S FEATHERED TAIL

    In truth, we’ve heard it all before,
    these English words can be a chore.
    Who can hear the difference between
    To, too, and two, or fore and four?

    Is it between or betwixt,
    Your, you’re, or yore? I’m fixed
    betwixt a rock and a hard place,
    and now I’m getting my metaphors mixed.

    If a desert is served haut, is it still just desserts?
    Is it hard to find a toilet while in continents foreign
    and exotic? And, now my rhyming’s disappeared,
    or perhaps it’s just that Iamb getting tired.

    Bomb and boom, tome and tomb,
    Zip, zap, and definitely a zoom,
    I’m lost in my words, a colloquial labyrinth,
    so, off I go to comb my nom de plume.

    -JR Simmang

  5. tripoet

    Jelly Beans

    Little and anticipating Easter
    Bunny. full house, children
    sleeping, visions of “jelly beans”
    in our baskets. Wait a minute,
    those are different children.
    At our house we hate
    jelly beans. See them
    as a mere basket filler. So
    when we woke it would go this way:
    Screams of delight for lovely chocolates
    and caramels and peep bunnies on a bed
    of jelly bean padding. (As previously
    mentioned we only tolerated
    the colorful jelly beans
    as “background candies”)
    treasure hunt, then scurrying
    into our parents’ room to
    “See!” our candy treasures.
    Confusion. Why do parents turn
    all senior on holidays? Sad,
    tired old people who
    only want to sleep
    in. We make a pact, sisters,
    brothers and I— to grow
    old a different way.
    An hour older the scene repeats
    itself with one difference. Screaming
    into our parents’ room minus the joy.
    We’ve been robbed!
    and so quickly. For our older brother,
    it was like taking candy from a baby with
    his six-year un-gap-able head start,
    to “win” all the delicious stuff
    while children’s man-handled,
    jellybeans overflow in our baskets.
    Waking the sleeping giants, turns
    out to be a good move for us: all candy
    confiscated, redistributed and by this time
    weathered jelly beans must have been as tired
    as our parents, but restored to their proper place
    sleepers in the bottom of our Easter baskets.

  6. Heather

    wonderland

    We drive by wonderland
    every second weekend,
    spying roller coasters,
    water slides,
    and gravity-defying rides.
    At three-and-a-half
    he’s too little to think of them
    as more than just interesting trains,
    and he’s nervous when his feet
    don’t touch the ground.
    But I can’t wait to show him,
    relive my youth with him
    hurtling through the air,
    wind whipping hair,
    and giggling at the effects
    of zero gravity.
    I wait longingly,
    anticipating a future
    day of fun with my son.

    ~ also published at heatherbutton[dot]com. Its a bit of an ode to the Canada’s Wonderland theme park, where I spent a few summers with season’s passes, dragging friends on all the roller coasters and many concerts.

  7. PKP

    Duck Duck Goose It

    there once was a lass from
    Nantucket – oh that is not
    going to work in this bucket
    of poets and poems and
    limericks and tomes that
    tickle the mind not the oh
    Duck it!

  8. Walter J Wojtanik

    THE KREWE OF PYTHON

    A small band of Brits what writ
    a cavalcade of skits and silly things,
    sometimes men dressed as ladies in frilly things
    doing silly walks down Bourbon Street.
    Giant cartoon feet stepping to flatten
    bystanders as they meander aimlessly,
    shamelessly exposing their naughty parts,
    dressed as lumberjacks and tossing Spam
    at the troupe of Vikings wailing, no sailing
    today for the Camembert is a bit runny.
    Saying funny things to all named Bruce.
    (We’re all named Bruce!) Marching
    down the thoroughfare with galloping coconuts
    at the ready and a steady chant of “Ni, Ni, Ni”!
    Dead ex-parrots pining for the fiord!
    Bringing disorder to the French Quarter
    (nobody expects the Spanish Inquisition)
    as the locals taunt them a second time.
    Searching for the Grail without fail,
    silly twits, a band of Brits! Run Away!
    They don’t really like Spam! Spam! Spam! Spam!
    Australia, Australia, Australia, we love you!
    …And now for something completely different!

  9. Walter J Wojtanik

    WHAT’S SO FUNNY?

    I had a thought today.
    A thought that the world
    was playing a cruel and
    vicious joke. And I spoke
    this thought out loud
    and a crowd formed.
    En mass they cried,
    “We don’t get it!”
    neither did I!
    Guess it wasn’t that funny!

  10. Anthony94

    Bull Creek on a Wednesday

    We’ve off-loaded the garden tools
    for sharpening at the local lawn
    mower repair shed, shovels
    an odd assortment of trowels

    diggers, hedge trimmers all
    collected from years afield
    when we suddenly decide
    to take the Bull Creek Trail

    that meanders below the
    county ball fields, water
    making music out of
    yesterday’s rain, mud

    it’s an easy hike punctuated
    by the hammering of wood
    peckers above the one lane
    stone bridge, hand hewn

    limestone still holding back
    torrents, memories of wagons
    bound with grain heading west
    real fun begins when I find

    carpets of Virginia Waterleaf
    with its silvery lacework
    spread over serrated leaves
    on the spongy valleys between

    hickory and walnut. Happy now
    to be greeted by this surprise
    a species rarely found here
    except along forgotten banks

    I float with the notes of water
    music, fingering the green blanket
    as I tell the woodlands I’ll be back
    for more of my kind of fun.

  11. Daniel Paicopulos

    Picnic

    So many voices,
    so many choices.
    Where will it be?
    What shall we do?
    Will there be many?
    Will there be few?
    At the beach with a peach,
    or in the park with a lark,
    a twosome romantic,
    or a field trip pedantic?
    Potato salad, fruit salad (hugs),
    chicken salad, tofu salad (ughs).
    Lemonade,
    the kind mom made,
    or ice cold beer,
    like dad held dear.
    Hummus and crackers,
    or, better by far,
    black bean salsa,
    Texas Caviar.
    As for the games,
    there’s none that’s
    that’s a loss,
    from a three-legged race
    to a messy egg toss.
    There’s badminton, Frisbee,
    horseshoes as well,
    and the pie-eating winner
    will be easy to tell.
    Whatever the choices,
    just get out in the fun,
    and never forget,
    it’s supposed to be fun.

  13. taylor graham

    ADVENTURING HIGH

    Imagine sailing off like Icarus
    before July melts the wax.

    But I was driving switchbacks,
    how could I admire the view?

    A turnout.
    Just a boot-tread from the edge.

    Earth so far below,
    I couldn’t see a thing about it.

    How about Cheese Camp?
    The name nagged me.

    I found it on the map, it must
    have a history,

    a meadowland of cows
    below wilderness of granite drop-offs;

    earth solid, homey under my boots;
    cellars dug into hillside, full of Swiss cheese.

