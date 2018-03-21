Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 432

For today’s prompt, write a spring poem. Maybe it feels like spring in your neck of the woods. Maybe it feels like a second (or third or tenth) wave of winter. According to the calendar, the first day of spring was yesterday, sooooo…
Here’s my attempt at a Spring Poem:
“fresh soil”
i can feel it between my fingers
& smell the black earth ready
to take in seeds & tiny plants
the sun stays a little longer
each day as if to say it’s time
to return to your sacred roots
& it doesn’t matter if flowers
or veggies or strawberries
because everywhere every
thing is springing back to life
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). His favorite season is actually autumn, but spring sets the fall into motion.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
Driving North
The road is a jumble
of orange netting and cones
piles of gouged out dirt
off to the sides where
the dirty yellow grader
hunkers like some cranky giant
protecting his suspect
holdings.
Left and right turns
through short blocks
where houses sag
in gray disappointment
for their sliding prospects
until I hit the end of town
see bands strips of yellow
in the abandoned field,
hundreds of clumps of
daffodils where the last
razing scattered them
now spiked up through
brown grass like tiny
heralds shouting spring.
The Snowman
She built a snowman
On the first day of Spring
Festooned it with a garland
Of frozen daffodils
A line of limp crocus,
For buttons, marched
Down its rounded belly
A wreath of apple buds
Circled its snowy head
March 20
Spring arrived
this morning
wrapped tight
in the gauze of
a winter storm,
stemmed on
daffodil wings and
pregnant gulf breezes.
The earth etched
from last year’s drought
tilts a silver goblet
drinking deep
of crisp, clean
wine.
Not All Springs Are Equal
In fact some (as in
Upstate New York) are just win-
ter, extended. Brrrrrrrrrrrrrrr
Yup!
WHO’RE YOU CALLING OLD?
I can put
spring
in my instep.
Coffee with Margaret Atwood
I sat with Margaret Atwood this morning
We drank coffee and I discussed my book
I told her the story and described its
characters
themes
style
I told her of its importance, predicted
it would change the country, if not the world
Margaret Atwood smiled and nodded
agreed with my ruminations
her head bobbling as though attached
by a flimsy spring
Margaret Atwood never said a word
I really really like this! Nice.
Same here
I’m smiling at this – I think I need a Margaret Atwood too 😉
Atwood sits my shelves as well…. I can relate!
Girl, Seven
She’ll push the boundaries of my impatience.
The seeds she pushes into the earth will never bloom.
She’ll water the soil beyond the earth’s limitations,
and when there’s no sun, she’ll swipe away the gloom.
When I say, “Just wait, and they will grow,” she moans.
She runs outside, kneels down, prays and looms
to fuel the flower out of the ground by sheer attention
for all this impatiens – from a girl in such a hurry to bloom.
Wonderful, just wonderful.
IN ANTICIPATION OF SPRING
Hidden in forbidden slumber
under the slew of snow and ice.
Merely days after a thought of Spring
appears we’ll cheer and revel
in celebration, joy will be unbridled
when it decides to come. One-by-one
the days have passed, slow not fast
and each in question. Any mention
of flurries and freezing leaves me
cold. I’m getting to old for this.
These are the waitings in which
we’ve been partaking. There’s no
mistaking, Spring is taking
it’s sweet old time!
Sounds right for Rochester, and I presume, Buffalo too.
True Bill. The best snow removal plan around these parts is called “June”.
ditto here
SPRING IS THE THING
If you decide to become a poet
and expression is truly your thing,
write your heart so people know it
(if you decide to become a poet.)
And try not to tell it, but show it,
write a verse immersed in Spring!
if you decide to become a poet
and expression is truly your thing,
Lovely!