Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 432

For today’s prompt, write a spring poem. Maybe it feels like spring in your neck of the woods. Maybe it feels like a second (or third or tenth) wave of winter. According to the calendar, the first day of spring was yesterday, sooooo…

*****

Order the Poet’s Market!

The 2018 Poet’s Market, edited by Robert Lee Brewer, includes hundreds of poetry markets, including listings for poetry publications, publishers, contests, and more! With names, contact information, and submission tips, poets can find the right markets for their poetry and achieve more publication success than ever before.

In addition to the listings, there are articles on the craft, business, and promotion of poetry–so that poets can learn the ins and outs of writing poetry and seeking publication. Plus, it includes a one-year subscription to the poetry-related information on WritersMarket.com. All in all, it’s the best resource for poets looking to secure publication.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Spring Poem:

“fresh soil”

i can feel it between my fingers

& smell the black earth ready

to take in seeds & tiny plants

the sun stays a little longer

each day as if to say it’s time

to return to your sacred roots

& it doesn’t matter if flowers

or veggies or strawberries

because everywhere every

thing is springing back to life

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). His favorite season is actually autumn, but spring sets the fall into motion.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

Find more poetic posts here:

You might also like: