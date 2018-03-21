Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 432

For today’s prompt, write a spring poem. Maybe it feels like spring in your neck of the woods. Maybe it feels like a second (or third or tenth) wave of winter. According to the calendar, the first day of spring was yesterday, sooooo…

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Spring Poem:

“fresh soil”

i can feel it between my fingers
& smell the black earth ready
to take in seeds & tiny plants

the sun stays a little longer
each day as if to say it’s time
to return to your sacred roots

& it doesn’t matter if flowers
or veggies or strawberries
because everywhere every

thing is springing back to life

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). His favorite season is actually autumn, but spring sets the fall into motion.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

19 thoughts on “Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 432

  1. Anthony94

    Driving North

    The road is a jumble
    of orange netting and cones

    piles of gouged out dirt
    off to the sides where

    the dirty yellow grader
    hunkers like some cranky giant

    protecting his suspect
    holdings.

    Left and right turns
    through short blocks

    where houses sag
    in gray disappointment

    for their sliding prospects
    until I hit the end of town

    see bands strips of yellow
    in the abandoned field,

    hundreds of clumps of
    daffodils where the last

    razing scattered them
    now spiked up through

    brown grass like tiny
    heralds shouting spring.

  2. candy

    The Snowman

    She built a snowman
    On the first day of Spring
    Festooned it with a garland

    Of frozen daffodils
    A line of limp crocus,
    For buttons, marched

    Down its rounded belly
    A wreath of apple buds
    Circled its snowy head

  3. carolemt87

    March 20

    Spring arrived
    this morning
    wrapped tight
    in the gauze of
    a winter storm,
    stemmed on
    daffodil wings and
    pregnant gulf breezes.

    The earth etched
    from last year’s drought
    tilts a silver goblet
    drinking deep
    of crisp, clean
    wine.

  6. PowerUnit

    Coffee with Margaret Atwood

    I sat with Margaret Atwood this morning
    We drank coffee and I discussed my book
    I told her the story and described its
                  characters
                  themes
                  style
    I told her of its importance, predicted
    it would change the country, if not the world

    Margaret Atwood smiled and nodded
    agreed with my ruminations
    her head bobbling as though attached
    by a flimsy spring
    Margaret Atwood never said a word

  7. Jason L. Martin

    Girl, Seven

    She’ll push the boundaries of my impatience.
    The seeds she pushes into the earth will never bloom.
    She’ll water the soil beyond the earth’s limitations,
    and when there’s no sun, she’ll swipe away the gloom.
    When I say, “Just wait, and they will grow,” she moans.
    She runs outside, kneels down, prays and looms
    to fuel the flower out of the ground by sheer attention
    for all this impatiens – from a girl in such a hurry to bloom.

  8. Walter J Wojtanik

    IN ANTICIPATION OF SPRING

    Hidden in forbidden slumber
    under the slew of snow and ice.
    Merely days after a thought of Spring
    appears we’ll cheer and revel
    in celebration, joy will be unbridled
    when it decides to come. One-by-one
    the days have passed, slow not fast
    and each in question. Any mention
    of flurries and freezing leaves me
    cold. I’m getting to old for this.
    These are the waitings in which
    we’ve been partaking. There’s no
    mistaking, Spring is taking
    it’s sweet old time!

  9. Walter J Wojtanik

    SPRING IS THE THING

    If you decide to become a poet
    and expression is truly your thing,
    write your heart so people know it
    (if you decide to become a poet.)
    And try not to tell it, but show it,
    write a verse immersed in Spring!
    if you decide to become a poet
    and expression is truly your thing,

