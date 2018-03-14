Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 431

For today’s prompt, write a refresh poem. Last week’s prompt was to write an annoyance poem; so this might be a great time to hit the refresh (or re-set) button. Take a deep breath. Count to 10. Write a poem.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Refresh Poem:

“& when the power returns”

think about those frantic moments

when the power went out & laugh

because it was never that bad

& turn everything back on & bask

in the glow & hum of electricity

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He actually finds time away from electricity very refreshing.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

