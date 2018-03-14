Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 431

For today’s prompt, write a refresh poem. Last week’s prompt was to write an annoyance poem; so this might be a great time to hit the refresh (or re-set) button. Take a deep breath. Count to 10. Write a poem.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Refresh Poem:
“& when the power returns”
think about those frantic moments
when the power went out & laugh
because it was never that bad
& turn everything back on & bask
in the glow & hum of electricity
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He actually finds time away from electricity very refreshing.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
*****
Release
After one of those days made for metaphors,
swimming upstream
pushing rope
herding turtles
when more went wrong than right—
no parking spot for miles,
no connection for my presentation,
forcing me to go acoustic, armed
with chalk and a blackboard,
a button popping off my blouse,
blank stares in response to questions
I expect to evoke a lively debate—
I make the drive home, my back teeth
grinding, my grip on the steering wheel
capable of bending steel, timing
on all the stoplights against me,
and then I turn the key, expecting
an empty house, your absence
marked on the calendar for days
but there you sit in your chair,
plans changed, all smiles,
a cold drink poured for me
as soon
as you heard my car in the drive.
One deep breath,
two,
three,
the tension melts, shoulders
soften. I’m home
and in your arms.
If I Were an Artist
If I could take a
Kneaded eraser and rub
Out the charcoal gray clouds
Covering the warm sun
Expose the gentle blue sky
Hiding from sight
Add light to the shadowy
Places – draw a smile
On your face
Refresh the withered love
In your heart
Then I would call myself
An artist
I’d rather be sleeping
I’d rather be sleeping.
Instead crises,
some real,
some realistically manufactured,
keep my mind
incessantly active,
I long for refreshingly sweet
REM cycles,
replenishing my raw
mental and physical state.
Instead I sit at my computer
warding off some catastrophe
when I’d rather be sleeping.
~also published at heatherbutton.com with the aid of the daily post prompt from WordPress called “I’d rather be”
Only Rosa left school
for 17 minutes
fearless of consequences.
The rest of the students
stayed inside
while Rosa smiled shyly
and lifted her thumbs
for the cameras,
uncertain but
with steely eyes.
Like her namesake,
she knew
change doesn’t come
without trouble.
Refresh and Try Again
Tired eyes taint out minds
Into thinking all we write
Is a pitiful waste of time.
As the black cloud above drizzles,
Our head tells us it’s all drivel,
Ideas cruelly left to die
With one swift cross and strike
Of our suddenly critical pens,
Condemning all as rubbish and nonsense.
It takes a good hard slap
Or failing that, a cold watery splash
To the face, to final convince us
To keep going, past the cloud of doubt,
And once weary writers are refreshed,
We stand up to the craft once again
Allowing timid ideas and themes to breathe
In a now cleared and open air
That wakes us from the fog of despair.
Vacation Time
Run-over-feeling
Laying here with my tongue out
Got on my last nerve
Dreams of Ireland and Scotland
Recharging and refreshing
RAIN IN THE MORNING
You slept too long. You ask what time it is, what day and what’s the plan? All the same old questions on a new gray morning, rain at last in a long dry winter. What’s on the news, you want to know? It’s all so far away. Open the door and step outside,
this morning’s blessing
wild plum blossoms on the bough
bowing down to rain
Nice!
MARCH NOR`EASTER
The storm,
meeting the sea,
went bombogenetic,
leaving us a taste of winter
refreshed.
Oh,no! Bombogenesis!
San-san
loves corners
too tight to turn around in
spins in place
shuffles dusty
grocery sacs
loves the red light
on the surge protector
behind the freezer
finds a way to tiptoe
in a perfect line
atop the outlets
until she turns off
the red light and backs
out to lap water
from her pink bowl
races after the garter
snake on the drive
the freezer light
goes to red
I hit refresh!
This made me smile – gotta be your cat. Ours is always turning off the dehumidifier.
Refresh My Memory
In the “hot tub” moment that passes
between us when I hear your body
language deny what you said earlier
to get out of a pinch. I desperately want
others to see you for the scoundrel you are,
so I say, “Refresh my Memory”, prepared
to watch you squirm out of hot water.
Grim smile here
REFRESHING
Her lilting melody stirs my senses,
a new start to a tired old beginning,
she is a lightning bolt that shakes me,
the winning formula that has been improved.
She has awakened me from my malaise, not forsaken me.
When I am moved to resurrect this suspect muse
and drawn away from this crazed and dire despair,
I choose to use whatever is available to me,
and I discover her there, and I have this need to listen,
turning my spinnaker into her wind to begin again,
even though I am not required to pay her heed.
I need to because she is all that I have come to believe.
She has written lyric and book and I pine to read.
Everything she whispers is refreshing; she is a true blessing!
She, and this, are marvellous!
love this – “everything she whispers is refreshing” We must listen!
Adapted Auguries
Early bulbs are harbingers of spring.
Robins roost and baby owls yell.
Easter bonnets, jelly beans,
green asparagus shoots,
Mardi Gras as well.
Can’t tennis balls
and short shorts
likewise
tell?
Fun piece!
🙂
FRESH AND REFRESH
We’re talking a Monday, and a Friday.
Fridays are fresh, Mondays not so much
They are bookends to the other days,
we’re talking a Monday, and a Friday.
I don’t really care what others say,
about legal holidays and such.
We’re talking a Monday, and a Friday.
Fridays are fresh, Mondays not so much.
And Wednesdays sit on the fence, no?