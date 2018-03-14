Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 431

By: |

For today’s prompt, write a refresh poem. Last week’s prompt was to write an annoyance poem; so this might be a great time to hit the refresh (or re-set) button. Take a deep breath. Count to 10. Write a poem.

*****

Order the Poet’s Market!

The 2018 Poet’s Market, edited by Robert Lee Brewer, includes hundreds of poetry markets, including listings for poetry publications, publishers, contests, and more! With names, contact information, and submission tips, poets can find the right markets for their poetry and achieve more publication success than ever before.

In addition to the listings, there are articles on the craft, business, and promotion of poetry–so that poets can learn the ins and outs of writing poetry and seeking publication. Plus, it includes a one-year subscription to the poetry-related information on WritersMarket.com. All in all, it’s the best resource for poets looking to secure publication.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Refresh Poem:

“& when the power returns”

think about those frantic moments
when the power went out & laugh
because it was never that bad
& turn everything back on & bask
in the glow & hum of electricity

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He actually finds time away from electricity very refreshing.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

Find more poetic posts here:

You might also like:

  • No Related Posts

22 thoughts on “Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 431

  1. Nancy Posey

    Release

    After one of those days made for metaphors,
    swimming upstream
    pushing rope
    herding turtles

    when more went wrong than right—
    no parking spot for miles,
    no connection for my presentation,
    forcing me to go acoustic, armed
    with chalk and a blackboard,
    a button popping off my blouse,
    blank stares in response to questions
    I expect to evoke a lively debate—

    I make the drive home, my back teeth
    grinding, my grip on the steering wheel
    capable of bending steel, timing
    on all the stoplights against me,

    and then I turn the key, expecting
    an empty house, your absence
    marked on the calendar for days

    but there you sit in your chair,
    plans changed, all smiles,
    a cold drink poured for me
    as soon
    as you heard my car in the drive.

    One deep breath,

    two,

    three,

    the tension melts, shoulders
    soften. I’m home
    and in your arms.

  2. candy

    If I Were an Artist

    If I could take a
    Kneaded eraser and rub
    Out the charcoal gray clouds
    Covering the warm sun
    Expose the gentle blue sky
    Hiding from sight
    Add light to the shadowy
    Places – draw a smile
    On your face
    Refresh the withered love
    In your heart
    Then I would call myself
    An artist

  3. Heather

    I’d rather be sleeping

    I’d rather be sleeping.
    Instead crises,
    some real,
    some realistically manufactured,
    keep my mind
    incessantly active,
    I long for refreshingly sweet
    REM cycles,
    replenishing my raw
    mental and physical state.
    Instead I sit at my computer
    warding off some catastrophe
    when I’d rather be sleeping.

    ~also published at heatherbutton.com with the aid of the daily post prompt from WordPress called “I’d rather be”

  4. Ann M

    Only Rosa left school
    for 17 minutes
    fearless of consequences.
    The rest of the students
    stayed inside
    while Rosa smiled shyly
    and lifted her thumbs
    for the cameras,
    uncertain but
    with steely eyes.
    Like her namesake,
    she knew
    change doesn’t come
    without trouble.

  5. headintheclouds87

    Refresh and Try Again

    Tired eyes taint out minds
    Into thinking all we write
    Is a pitiful waste of time.
    As the black cloud above drizzles,
    Our head tells us it’s all drivel,
    Ideas cruelly left to die
    With one swift cross and strike
    Of our suddenly critical pens,
    Condemning all as rubbish and nonsense.
    It takes a good hard slap
    Or failing that, a cold watery splash
    To the face, to final convince us
    To keep going, past the cloud of doubt,
    And once weary writers are refreshed,
    We stand up to the craft once again
    Allowing timid ideas and themes to breathe
    In a now cleared and open air
    That wakes us from the fog of despair.

  7. taylor graham

    RAIN IN THE MORNING

    You slept too long. You ask what time it is, what day and what’s the plan? All the same old questions on a new gray morning, rain at last in a long dry winter. What’s on the news, you want to know? It’s all so far away. Open the door and step outside,

    this morning’s blessing
    wild plum blossoms on the bough
    bowing down to rain

  9. Anthony94

    San-san

    loves corners
    too tight to turn around in
    spins in place
    shuffles dusty
    grocery sacs

    loves the red light
    on the surge protector
    behind the freezer

    finds a way to tiptoe
    in a perfect line
    atop the outlets

    until she turns off
    the red light and backs
    out to lap water

    from her pink bowl
    races after the garter
    snake on the drive

    the freezer light
    goes to red
    I hit refresh!

  10. tripoet

    Refresh My Memory

    In the “hot tub” moment that passes
    between us when I hear your body
    language deny what you said earlier
    to get out of a pinch. I desperately want
    others to see you for the scoundrel you are,
    so I say, “Refresh my Memory”, prepared
    to watch you squirm out of hot water.

  11. Walter J Wojtanik

    REFRESHING

    Her lilting melody stirs my senses,
    a new start to a tired old beginning,
    she is a lightning bolt that shakes me,
    the winning formula that has been improved.
    She has awakened me from my malaise, not forsaken me.
    When I am moved to resurrect this suspect muse
    and drawn away from this crazed and dire despair,
    I choose to use whatever is available to me,
    and I discover her there, and I have this need to listen,
    turning my spinnaker into her wind to begin again,
    even though I am not required to pay her heed.
    I need to because she is all that I have come to believe.
    She has written lyric and book and I pine to read.
    Everything she whispers is refreshing; she is a true blessing!

  13. Walter J Wojtanik

    FRESH AND REFRESH

    We’re talking a Monday, and a Friday.
    Fridays are fresh, Mondays not so much
    They are bookends to the other days,
    we’re talking a Monday, and a Friday.
    I don’t really care what others say,
    about legal holidays and such.
    We’re talking a Monday, and a Friday.
    Fridays are fresh, Mondays not so much.

COMMENT