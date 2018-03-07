Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 430

For today’s prompt, write an annoyance poem. It could be about a small annoyance (like the power shutting off here for a few hours this morning). Or it could be about an annoyance that is somewhat more significant. Maybe it’s hair that keeps falling in your eyes, a tickle in the back of your throat, or waiting to speak to a real human being when calling into customer service.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at an Annoyance Poem:

“& then the power goes out”

&then the power goes out
which is the perfect time to unplug

& get some laundry done
only i can’t get any laundry done

but i could fix up some toast
only i can’t fix up some toast

so i sit in front of the television
with no way to turn on the television

& think how i could edit a manuscript
if only the printer could print it first

or listen to a vinyl record
except the record player won’t play

before finally i lace up my shoes
& go for a rejuvenating walk

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He always forgets how much he needs electricity until the electricity goes out.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

Find more poetic posts here:

22 thoughts on “Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 430

  1. Ann M

    Thundersnow in March
    is like a kick after
    a fall. Winter has run
    dry. The girl is gone.

    It can’t hurt more,
    but it does.
    Lightning in the schoolyard.
    Floods at the shore.
    G’s car is ruined.
    K can’t fly home.

    I shovel the sidewalk
    careful not
    to die of a heart attack.
    Snow falls on me
    like fairy dust.

  2. Poetjo

    I’ll Spell My Annoyance Out For You

    ‘A’,
    a more
    crucial
    letter
    you’ll never
    find.

    Never have I
    been able
    to write
    a poem
    without
    an
    ‘A’.

    Never!

    Of course,
    I haven’t
    really tried,
    either.

    You would
    think I
    would give
    it a try
    but no,
    I haven’t.

    A moment
    goes by
    when I
    think I
    might
    attempt it
    but I change
    my mind
    and don’t
    try at
    all.

    Now I get
    to call
    myself
    lazy,
    on top
    of every
    other bad
    thing I
    call
    myself.

    Cookies
    taste good
    when I have
    moments
    of doubt.

    Edict; no more
    cookies when
    I feel self
    doubt.
    There aren’t
    enough
    cookies
    in the world
    to fill
    the pit
    where my
    self doubt
    lives.

  3. Kateland

    TEMPER

    The piercing cry becomes a chorus
    Angry shrieks break on the air
    What small form produced such ruckus
    And was not silenced by an angry stare

  4. Nancy Posey

    That Voice

    Nothing more annoying than that voice,
    whining, wheedling, coaxing, accusing,
    laced with self pity
    and a large dose of condemnation.

    My better angel begs me to ignore it,
    reminds me that we all share weaknesses
    and we all have worth.

    But I can’t shut it out, can’t turn it off
    or tune it out. I’d go somewhere far away
    out of its reach if only
    it weren’t coming
    from inside my head.

  5. Jrentler

    lemon trees be thirsty

    so careful
    where you stand

    deep roots mean nothing
    soiled in a mimicry of land

    folly & mites mangle
    tips easily splay

    for the rip-roar
    of windy days

    let poison
    fruit rot
    before lemonade

    the secret is this:

    their branches raise
    not towards light

    but skyward still
    for mother’s
    sappy swill

  6. taylor graham

    ASSIGNMENT: BIG CUT

    Ekphrastic on that photo: geologic
    remnants of treasure; riverbed cobbles
    exposed on a ridgetop

    above our Gold Rush town.
    Wanting to see for yourself, you
    set out in your little subcompact

    front-wheel-drive stick-shift
    up the steep hill. Lost
    momentum; rolled back into a muddy

    bank. No traction. There
    you sat. A switch, hitch in your poetic
    plans. Going nowhere fast

    on the road to Big Cut.
    The moral? Never trust poetic license
    to get you out of the ditch.

  7. candy

    All Hail the Queen

    It annoys me –
    Just a little –
    That my gripes are
    Never as gripey as yours
    My woes, not as
    Woeful
    My worries can’t compare
    My annoyances not
    Annoying enough
    You win
    You are the queen of whining
    You get to wear the crown
    Which you, no doubt,
    Will complain about

  8. headintheclouds87

    Please Hold

    Waiting to be connected
    While placid, inoffensive music
    Does little to soothe
    Your increasingly impatient mood,
    As they likely intended
    But have failed miserably
    In their attempts at placation,
    For this comes after a vexing maze
    Of obtuse and confusing options
    Where one tongue-slip or stutter
    (Or simply an incompatible accent)
    Can send you back to square one again.
    Seething through gritted teeth,
    You finally hear a human voice (hurrah!)
    And launch into an angry explanation
    Only to be answered in soft condescension
    And swiftly transferred to another cog
    In this maddening machine,
    Your ears pierced while you wait,
    The sad and haunting soundtrack
    Of slowly losing the will to live.

  10. Heather

    no time

    It finally arrived,
    everything I hoped.
    Except I don’t have time
    to enjoy it.
    I will stare at it longingly,
    while I go about my day,
    until my schedule agrees
    that I can set aside my time
    to play.

    ~also published at heatherbutton.com

  11. Walter J Wojtanik

    ETHEL MERMAID

    Her fins are sharp, and her looks can kill.
    Her voice won’t charm your pants off.
    A seagull screech would have less trill,
    but her fins are sharp, and her looks can kill.
    You think her song will annoy you still
    if you were in a marathon dance off.
    Her fins are sharp, and her looks can kill.
    Her voice won’t charm your pants off.

    1. De Jackson

      The Cost of Sweet Silence

      Her voice won’t charm your pants off
      (but you’ll pay an arm or leg to stop it.)
      Nails on chalkboard, ogre cough –
      no, that voice won’t charm your pants off.
      I wouldn’t serve it in a trough.
      In fact, I’d rather drop it.
      Her voice won’t charm your pants off
      (but you’ll pay an arm or leg to stop it.)

      3. Walter J Wojtanik

        THE RANCID SMELL OF DECAY

        You’ll pay an arm or leg and half a foot to stop it.
        like the festering boil of deep despair,
        you’d be best to leave it be, don’t pop it
        or you’ll pay an arm or leg and half a foot to stop it.
        I wouldn’t even think to “flip-flop” it,
        it could get infected if you take that dare!
        You’ll pay an arm or leg and half a foot to stop it.
        Like the festering boil of deep despair,

COMMENT