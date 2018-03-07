Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 430

For today’s prompt, write an annoyance poem. It could be about a small annoyance (like the power shutting off here for a few hours this morning). Or it could be about an annoyance that is somewhat more significant. Maybe it’s hair that keeps falling in your eyes, a tickle in the back of your throat, or waiting to speak to a real human being when calling into customer service.

Here’s my attempt at an Annoyance Poem:

“& then the power goes out”

&then the power goes out

which is the perfect time to unplug

& get some laundry done

only i can’t get any laundry done

but i could fix up some toast

only i can’t fix up some toast

so i sit in front of the television

with no way to turn on the television

& think how i could edit a manuscript

if only the printer could print it first

or listen to a vinyl record

except the record player won’t play

before finally i lace up my shoes

& go for a rejuvenating walk

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He always forgets how much he needs electricity until the electricity goes out.

