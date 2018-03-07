Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 430

For today’s prompt, write an annoyance poem. It could be about a small annoyance (like the power shutting off here for a few hours this morning). Or it could be about an annoyance that is somewhat more significant. Maybe it’s hair that keeps falling in your eyes, a tickle in the back of your throat, or waiting to speak to a real human being when calling into customer service.
Here’s my attempt at an Annoyance Poem:
“& then the power goes out”
&then the power goes out
which is the perfect time to unplug
& get some laundry done
only i can’t get any laundry done
but i could fix up some toast
only i can’t fix up some toast
so i sit in front of the television
with no way to turn on the television
& think how i could edit a manuscript
if only the printer could print it first
or listen to a vinyl record
except the record player won’t play
before finally i lace up my shoes
& go for a rejuvenating walk
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He always forgets how much he needs electricity until the electricity goes out.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
Thundersnow in March
is like a kick after
a fall. Winter has run
dry. The girl is gone.
It can’t hurt more,
but it does.
Lightning in the schoolyard.
Floods at the shore.
G’s car is ruined.
K can’t fly home.
I shovel the sidewalk
careful not
to die of a heart attack.
Snow falls on me
like fairy dust.
I’ll Spell My Annoyance Out For You
‘A’,
a more
crucial
letter
you’ll never
find.
Never have I
been able
to write
a poem
without
an
‘A’.
Never!
Of course,
I haven’t
really tried,
either.
You would
think I
would give
it a try
but no,
I haven’t.
A moment
goes by
when I
think I
might
attempt it
but I change
my mind
and don’t
try at
all.
Now I get
to call
myself
lazy,
on top
of every
other bad
thing I
call
myself.
Cookies
taste good
when I have
moments
of doubt.
Edict; no more
cookies when
I feel self
doubt.
There aren’t
enough
cookies
in the world
to fill
the pit
where my
self doubt
lives.
TEMPER
The piercing cry becomes a chorus
Angry shrieks break on the air
What small form produced such ruckus
And was not silenced by an angry stare
That Voice
Nothing more annoying than that voice,
whining, wheedling, coaxing, accusing,
laced with self pity
and a large dose of condemnation.
My better angel begs me to ignore it,
reminds me that we all share weaknesses
and we all have worth.
But I can’t shut it out, can’t turn it off
or tune it out. I’d go somewhere far away
out of its reach if only
it weren’t coming
from inside my head.
lemon trees be thirsty
so careful
where you stand
deep roots mean nothing
soiled in a mimicry of land
folly & mites mangle
tips easily splay
for the rip-roar
of windy days
let poison
fruit rot
before lemonade
the secret is this:
their branches raise
not towards light
but skyward still
for mother’s
sappy swill
ASSIGNMENT: BIG CUT
Ekphrastic on that photo: geologic
remnants of treasure; riverbed cobbles
exposed on a ridgetop
above our Gold Rush town.
Wanting to see for yourself, you
set out in your little subcompact
front-wheel-drive stick-shift
up the steep hill. Lost
momentum; rolled back into a muddy
bank. No traction. There
you sat. A switch, hitch in your poetic
plans. Going nowhere fast
on the road to Big Cut.
The moral? Never trust poetic license
to get you out of the ditch.
incredible.
All Hail the Queen
It annoys me –
Just a little –
That my gripes are
Never as gripey as yours
My woes, not as
Woeful
My worries can’t compare
My annoyances not
Annoying enough
You win
You are the queen of whining
You get to wear the crown
Which you, no doubt,
Will complain about
Bingo!
yes!
Please Hold
Waiting to be connected
While placid, inoffensive music
Does little to soothe
Your increasingly impatient mood,
As they likely intended
But have failed miserably
In their attempts at placation,
For this comes after a vexing maze
Of obtuse and confusing options
Where one tongue-slip or stutter
(Or simply an incompatible accent)
Can send you back to square one again.
Seething through gritted teeth,
You finally hear a human voice (hurrah!)
And launch into an angry explanation
Only to be answered in soft condescension
And swiftly transferred to another cog
In this maddening machine,
Your ears pierced while you wait,
The sad and haunting soundtrack
Of slowly losing the will to live.
Uh-huh
Oh, so true.
I will remember this every time I am put on hold. well done.
MR. LAUREL AND MR. HARDY
After
the third or fourth
poke in the other’s eye,
one of them would begin to get
annoyed.
Ha!
no time
It finally arrived,
everything I hoped.
Except I don’t have time
to enjoy it.
I will stare at it longingly,
while I go about my day,
until my schedule agrees
that I can set aside my time
to play.
~also published at heatherbutton.com
ETHEL MERMAID
Her fins are sharp, and her looks can kill.
Her voice won’t charm your pants off.
A seagull screech would have less trill,
but her fins are sharp, and her looks can kill.
You think her song will annoy you still
if you were in a marathon dance off.
Her fins are sharp, and her looks can kill.
Her voice won’t charm your pants off.
The Cost of Sweet Silence
Her voice won’t charm your pants off
(but you’ll pay an arm or leg to stop it.)
Nails on chalkboard, ogre cough –
no, that voice won’t charm your pants off.
I wouldn’t serve it in a trough.
In fact, I’d rather drop it.
Her voice won’t charm your pants off
(but you’ll pay an arm or leg to stop it.)
These remind me of the original title of the musical, Oklahoma!: Away We Go.
Love it when you two play triolet!
THE RANCID SMELL OF DECAY
You’ll pay an arm or leg and half a foot to stop it.
like the festering boil of deep despair,
you’d be best to leave it be, don’t pop it
or you’ll pay an arm or leg and half a foot to stop it.
I wouldn’t even think to “flip-flop” it,
it could get infected if you take that dare!
You’ll pay an arm or leg and half a foot to stop it.
Like the festering boil of deep despair,