Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 429

For today’s prompt, write a direction poem. Of course, there’s north, east, west, south; backward and forward; up and down. But direction could also equate to stage directions, parental directions, and any number of other interpretations. Let’s all take a poetic direction with this prompt.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Direction Poem:
“Direction Sense”
I’ve got a pretty good sense of direction
when the lines are straight, when roads
meet and form myriad 90-degree angles,
which is why my good sense of direction
is better driving through the rural farm
lands of Ohio than the suburban labyrinth
of just-outside-Atlanta, where roads start
off going east and bend back to the west
for no logical reason at all, and street
names jump from one road to the next
(and half of them involve a Peachtree),
so I’m trying to say that I understand
Georgia drivers. Their sense of direction
is twisted up so that things are never
what they appear, and it appears to be
rubbing off on my sense of direction too.
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He long thought he had a good sense of direction, though that notion has been challenged often when navigating the roadways of the Atlanta suburbs.
*****
grandfather
sitting on the front porch
listening to Dad’s wisdom of the stars
safe from the seamier side of
Taft and Scovel
no numbers runners or
plans for drug delivery here
just the love of the star search
“find the Big Dipper, honey”
“see the gods in the sky”
under the night sky
no matter how cloudy was
a safe place to be
at his knee
Dad and the porch never led me
wrong, i could feel the current of
others plotting and following
the path to jail and beyond
but here in the safety of
Chinese Checkers and stories
of Greek gods lay the passage
to wholeness and mind challenges
his love served up on
the platter of his wisdom
a treat for the mental palate
and the starving heart of of a small girl
and i am grateful
Her Life, As She Lived It
She bent, but did not snap.
She was broke, but not broken.
She felt herself
pulled
in all directions–
stretched thin,
but not made thin.
Her plate,
already heaping,
ran over,
and she was
consumed
with the thought that time
was running out.
And it was,
but not for her.
She’d just been too
preoccupied
to notice.
MapQuest
We question, we doubt, we fume.
Then perhaps head north, or south.
A wrong turn at Albuquerque, we presume,
as we question, we doubt and we fume.
West is best, but we turned too soon.
Why? Just ask my spouse!
We question, we doubt, we fume.
Then perhaps head north or south.
MIGRATION
When springtime gilds the skies,
my heart, rejoicing, cries:
magnetic north be praised!
The birds will soon be back
along the ancient track;
magnetic north be praised;
and then they’ll build their nests,
disdaining halts or rests;
magnetic north be praised;
and then the young will fledge
and take to grass and sedge;
magnetic north be praised.
Till then, auroras dance
this winter’s last romance.
Magnetic north be praised!
William, be praised. Quite enjoyable
Aimless Wanderer
Some think me an addled
meanderer in a turbid world
whose vision is distorted
if not a tinge sordid
or even downright morbid.
But I assure you I’m quite lucid
my flaws misreported
and my skills quite assorted
some even highly regarded
though I’ve never been rewarded.
DIRECTIONS
we believed the sign
what choice did we have?
we were in the Land of the Leprechauns
but forgot to expect the leprechaun tricks
“Connemara” said the sign
and pointed to the left
for fifty miles we wandered
before we knew we were lost again
a kindly young lady at a roadside store
explained the local sense of humor
“Oh yes,” she chuckled, “they don’t like tourists here
and often turn the signs so you’ll get lost
we drove back the way we came, laughing,
our Irish hearts accepting Irish humor
flight begins
when you see
beyond the bars
of gold
no use pecking
for your beaks
gone weak
with drink
your wings
molted bare
so sing & swing
but know
melodies aren’t
freedom keys
& seed dries crusty
on red breast
the pool
too shallow
for a plunge
AROUND AND AROUND AND AROUND AND AROUND…
A man began his journey
into the brightest sun.
He wore a hat of starlight
and socks that were homespun.
He stepped into the open,
he walked out on the sea,
he skipped through fields of cotton,
wondering where he could be.
He slipped into the mountains
and slept on desert sand.
He pulled the moon behind him,
and never found where he could stand
to be a monolith,
for that’s what he truly dreamed.
He wished he could be permanent,
fixed, where e’erything seemed
perfect and translucent,
people here for his amusement,
never openly truculent,
and all life would be conscientient.
As he walked the world revolved.
His feet began to tire.
The scenery began to look the same,
whether lower or even higher.
His last step, a step on solid ground,
he found a shoe imprint.
This place he stood was, he realized,
the place from whence he sent
himself so many days ago.
From side to side, his eyes now cried,
a step in one direction,
another step he sure did go,
led to his circumflection.
-JR Simmang
First Killdeers
Yesterday at the transfer station
they skimmed the closed field
gone to dry grass above the
acres of covered over trash
how is it that they know
which direction to take
when they fly north and
how do they even know
that north is?
their shrill scree-scree split
winter so that the warm
wind brought spring if only
for a moment on a February day.
New normal
I am wandering
confused and lost
in unfamiliar terrain,
desperate for a map.
I see a stranger
who sees me too,
and I whisper-ask
“How do I find my way
back to before,
back where I felt
comfortable-safe,
back where I knew
I belonged?”
And his head moves
slowly down and away
toward the street
and he whispers back
“You can’t get there
from here.”
“you can’t get there from here.”
chillls!
Thank you so much for this!
Directionally Challenged
Directions always stay the same.
You’d think it wouldn’t be so hard.
But I forget from whence I came.
Directions always stay the same.
It should be easy as my name.
But I get lost outside my yard.
Directions always stay the same.
You’d think it wouldn’t be so hard.
Directing My Self
Being responsible
does not mean
I am culpable.
When I am unhappy
with my soul, my body,
it must be
a case of
mistaken identity.
I will be kind
to my spirit,
give myself
the care
I deserve.
My GPS is such a mess.
I just go round and round.
I want to climb the stratosphere,
But now I’m underground.
The Little Dipper’s upside down,
and north is really south?
Should I still try to navigate?
Some groans come from my mouth.
My compass I must calibrate,
I will defeat this beast!
The sun will come, I’ll feel its warmth!
My hope is in the east!