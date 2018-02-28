Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 429

For today’s prompt, write a direction poem. Of course, there’s north, east, west, south; backward and forward; up and down. But direction could also equate to stage directions, parental directions, and any number of other interpretations. Let’s all take a poetic direction with this prompt.

*****

Order the Poet’s Market!

The 2018 Poet’s Market, edited by Robert Lee Brewer, includes hundreds of poetry markets, including listings for poetry publications, publishers, contests, and more! With names, contact information, and submission tips, poets can find the right markets for their poetry and achieve more publication success than ever before.

In addition to the listings, there are articles on the craft, business, and promotion of poetry–so that poets can learn the ins and outs of writing poetry and seeking publication. Plus, it includes a one-year subscription to the poetry-related information on WritersMarket.com. All in all, it’s the best resource for poets looking to secure publication.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Direction Poem:

“Direction Sense”

I’ve got a pretty good sense of direction

when the lines are straight, when roads

meet and form myriad 90-degree angles,

which is why my good sense of direction

is better driving through the rural farm

lands of Ohio than the suburban labyrinth

of just-outside-Atlanta, where roads start

off going east and bend back to the west

for no logical reason at all, and street

names jump from one road to the next

(and half of them involve a Peachtree),

so I’m trying to say that I understand

Georgia drivers. Their sense of direction

is twisted up so that things are never

what they appear, and it appears to be

rubbing off on my sense of direction too.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He long thought he had a good sense of direction, though that notion has been challenged often when navigating the roadways of the Atlanta suburbs.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

Find more poetic posts here:

You might also like: