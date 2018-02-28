Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 429

By: |

For today’s prompt, write a direction poem. Of course, there’s north, east, west, south; backward and forward; up and down. But direction could also equate to stage directions, parental directions, and any number of other interpretations. Let’s all take a poetic direction with this prompt.

*****

Order the Poet’s Market!

The 2018 Poet’s Market, edited by Robert Lee Brewer, includes hundreds of poetry markets, including listings for poetry publications, publishers, contests, and more! With names, contact information, and submission tips, poets can find the right markets for their poetry and achieve more publication success than ever before.

In addition to the listings, there are articles on the craft, business, and promotion of poetry–so that poets can learn the ins and outs of writing poetry and seeking publication. Plus, it includes a one-year subscription to the poetry-related information on WritersMarket.com. All in all, it’s the best resource for poets looking to secure publication.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Direction Poem:

“Direction Sense”

I’ve got a pretty good sense of direction
when the lines are straight, when roads
meet and form myriad 90-degree angles,

which is why my good sense of direction
is better driving through the rural farm
lands of Ohio than the suburban labyrinth

of just-outside-Atlanta, where roads start
off going east and bend back to the west
for no logical reason at all, and street

names jump from one road to the next
(and half of them involve a Peachtree),
so I’m trying to say that I understand

Georgia drivers. Their sense of direction
is twisted up so that things are never
what they appear, and it appears to be

rubbing off on my sense of direction too.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He long thought he had a good sense of direction, though that notion has been challenged often when navigating the roadways of the Atlanta suburbs.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

Find more poetic posts here:

You might also like:

  • No Related Posts

15 thoughts on “Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 429

  1. Louise

    grandfather

    sitting on the front porch
    listening to Dad’s wisdom of the stars
    safe from the seamier side of
    Taft and Scovel
    no numbers runners or
    plans for drug delivery here
    just the love of the star search
    “find the Big Dipper, honey”
    “see the gods in the sky”
    under the night sky
    no matter how cloudy was
    a safe place to be
    at his knee

    Dad and the porch never led me
    wrong, i could feel the current of
    others plotting and following
    the path to jail and beyond
    but here in the safety of
    Chinese Checkers and stories
    of Greek gods lay the passage
    to wholeness and mind challenges
    his love served up on
    the platter of his wisdom
    a treat for the mental palate
    and the starving heart of of a small girl
    and i am grateful

  2. SarahLeaSales

    Her Life, As She Lived It

    She bent, but did not snap.
    She was broke, but not broken.
    She felt herself
    pulled
    in all directions–
    stretched thin,
    but not made thin.
    Her plate,
    already heaping,
    ran over,
    and she was
    consumed
    with the thought that time
    was running out.
    And it was,
    but not for her.
    She’d just been too
    preoccupied
    to notice.

  3. De Jackson

    MapQuest

    We question, we doubt, we fume.
    Then perhaps head north, or south.
    A wrong turn at Albuquerque, we presume,
    as we question, we doubt and we fume.
    West is best, but we turned too soon.
    Why? Just ask my spouse!
    We question, we doubt, we fume.
    Then perhaps head north or south.

  4. PressOn

    MIGRATION

    When springtime gilds the skies,
    my heart, rejoicing, cries:
    magnetic north be praised!

    The birds will soon be back
    along the ancient track;
    magnetic north be praised;

    and then they’ll build their nests,
    disdaining halts or rests;
    magnetic north be praised;

    and then the young will fledge
    and take to grass and sedge;
    magnetic north be praised.

    Till then, auroras dance
    this winter’s last romance.
    Magnetic north be praised!

  5. PowerUnit

    Aimless Wanderer

    Some think me an addled
    meanderer in a turbid world
    whose vision is distorted
    if not a tinge sordid
    or even downright morbid.

    But I assure you I’m quite lucid
    my flaws misreported
    and my skills quite assorted
    some even highly regarded
    though I’ve never been rewarded.

  6. deringer1

    DIRECTIONS

    we believed the sign
    what choice did we have?

    we were in the Land of the Leprechauns
    but forgot to expect the leprechaun tricks

    “Connemara” said the sign
    and pointed to the left

    for fifty miles we wandered
    before we knew we were lost again

    a kindly young lady at a roadside store
    explained the local sense of humor

    “Oh yes,” she chuckled, “they don’t like tourists here
    and often turn the signs so you’ll get lost

    we drove back the way we came, laughing,
    our Irish hearts accepting Irish humor

  7. Jrentler

    flight begins

    when you see
    beyond the bars
    of gold

    no use pecking
    for your beaks
    gone weak
    with drink

    your wings
    molted bare

    so sing & swing
    but know
    melodies aren’t
    freedom keys

    & seed dries crusty
    on red breast

    the pool
    too shallow
    for a plunge

  8. JRSimmang

    AROUND AND AROUND AND AROUND AND AROUND…

    A man began his journey
    into the brightest sun.
    He wore a hat of starlight
    and socks that were homespun.

    He stepped into the open,
    he walked out on the sea,
    he skipped through fields of cotton,
    wondering where he could be.

    He slipped into the mountains
    and slept on desert sand.
    He pulled the moon behind him,
    and never found where he could stand

    to be a monolith,
    for that’s what he truly dreamed.
    He wished he could be permanent,
    fixed, where e’erything seemed

    perfect and translucent,
    people here for his amusement,
    never openly truculent,
    and all life would be conscientient.

    As he walked the world revolved.
    His feet began to tire.
    The scenery began to look the same,
    whether lower or even higher.

    His last step, a step on solid ground,
    he found a shoe imprint.
    This place he stood was, he realized,
    the place from whence he sent

    himself so many days ago.
    From side to side, his eyes now cried,
    a step in one direction,

    another step he sure did go,
    led to his circumflection.

    -JR Simmang

  9. Anthony94

    First Killdeers

    Yesterday at the transfer station
    they skimmed the closed field
    gone to dry grass above the
    acres of covered over trash

    how is it that they know
    which direction to take
    when they fly north and
    how do they even know
    that north is?

    their shrill scree-scree split
    winter so that the warm
    wind brought spring if only
    for a moment on a February day.

  10. thunk2much

    New normal

    I am wandering
    confused and lost
    in unfamiliar terrain,
    desperate for a map.
    I see a stranger
    who sees me too,
    and I whisper-ask
    “How do I find my way
    back to before,
    back where I felt
    comfortable-safe,
    back where I knew
    I belonged?”
    And his head moves
    slowly down and away
    toward the street
    and he whispers back
    “You can’t get there
    from here.”

  11. Connie Peters

    Directionally Challenged

    Directions always stay the same.
    You’d think it wouldn’t be so hard.
    But I forget from whence I came.
    Directions always stay the same.
    It should be easy as my name.
    But I get lost outside my yard.
    Directions always stay the same.
    You’d think it wouldn’t be so hard.

  13. rlk67

    My GPS is such a mess.
    I just go round and round.
    I want to climb the stratosphere,
    But now I’m underground.

    The Little Dipper’s upside down,
    and north is really south?
    Should I still try to navigate?
    Some groans come from my mouth.

    My compass I must calibrate,
    I will defeat this beast!
    The sun will come, I’ll feel its warmth!
    My hope is in the east!

COMMENT