Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 428

By: |

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “Another (blank),” replace the blank with a new word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles include “Another One Bites the Dust,” “Another Silly Love Song,” and/or “Another Reason I Take the Metro.”

*****

Order the Poet’s Market!

The 2018 Poet’s Market, edited by Robert Lee Brewer, includes hundreds of poetry markets, including listings for poetry publications, publishers, contests, and more! With names, contact information, and submission tips, poets can find the right markets for their poetry and achieve more publication success than ever before.

In addition to the listings, there are articles on the craft, business, and promotion of poetry–so that poets can learn the ins and outs of writing poetry and seeking publication. Plus, it includes a one-year subscription to the poetry-related information on WritersMarket.com. All in all, it’s the best resource for poets looking to secure publication.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at Another Blank Poem:

“Another Word for Loss”

All evening, he won’t listen
or do what he’s told. I say,
“Do this,” and he says, “No.”

Then he throws a pillow
at me. He hits and kicks
until I hold him and ask,

“Why are you doing this?”
He says, “I’m sad about
Kacey,” and breaks into

tears about his Meme’s
dog. “She was always there
that I have been alive.”

And he continues to cry,
and I continue to hold him,
and everything else can wait.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He doesn’t always know what to say, but he knows how to listen.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

Find more poetic posts here:

You might also like:

  • No Related Posts

29 thoughts on “Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 428

  1. taylor graham

    ANOTHER PERSPECTIVE ON SNOW

    Snowfield below the ridge. Somebody says
    it’s safe, the slope won’t slide. Dogs
    strain against their leads, this is their favorite
    winter sport, digging people out of snow.
    Avalanche training takes a lot of work:
    shoveling the hole, triangulating with a tree,
    a rock, a daypack. Making sure the radios work.
    Designating someone as Lookout, somebody
    else as IT. Nobody wants to be IT. The greenest
    handler – let him learn the lessons of snow –
    and with one last look at daylight, he crawls
    in the hole. Radio check. Shovelers gently
    cover him up with snow. The rest of us
    stomp over snowfield to wipe out prints.
    Someone whistles to the handler waiting
    out of sight with his dog. An exercise in speed
    at finding, the dog digging ecstatically
    for human scent. The greenest handler crawls
    back out, not quite so green, brought
    back to life. So many lessons. Caution,
    respect for snow. Believe Your Dog.

  2. candy

    Another Cloudy Day in Western PA

    I have learned to love the clouds
    Light gray, dark gray
    Wispy, ominous
    Sometimes they are a wooly
    Blanket covering the sky
    At times they line up
    Like children waiting for
    Recess, pushing and shoving
    One another
    They might rush by in a hurry to
    Get to the next town or
    Just hang around for a while
    Waiting for the wind to
    Push them along
    To soak up secrets from
    Another admirer in a far off land
    There is beauty in their forms
    And shapes, their subtle shading,
    Or the way they blush pink in the
    Evening because they’ve hidden
    Sun all day
    I have learned to love the clouds
    And the stories they hold

  3. Anthony94

    Another Love Song

    Checking on the progress
    of the pipeline’s burying
    deeper into fields
    by the big yellow grader
    after years of heaving soil
    rain, frost, plowing

    today the line flags are
    swathed in crystals
    trees become glass
    menageries with every
    blade of grass and barb
    along the fences
    coated in ice

    the low water burbles
    from the two inch rain
    that fell sporadically
    before turning into
    sparkling shafts of light
    in the first sun
    of this late afternoon

    same roads, same ruts
    same woods but even
    the goats know something
    has changed as I take
    another picture
    with my heart.

  4. tripoet

    Another Blank _______ Day

    It’s called putting the blank into the _________
    and you come up with another blank
    ___________ day. Consider the poor
    soul who works the night shift
    at the nursing home for low pay.
    She sleeps her blank _________ day away.
    Consider the single mother with
    three jobs. Her blank __________ day
    never ends; so to survive she pretends
    things will get better; they never do.
    What about the father who works
    to support children he rarely sees?
    Then there’s the alcoholic neighbor who
    feels invisible. Her husband couldn’t see her
    as much to come home to so he left.

    Wish that we could change
    the ________ blanks of others’ lives
    by putting in a good word.

  5. taylor graham

    ANOTHER SPRING

    In this February greenhouse –
    our 5 acres under fitful sun – nothing
    is inactive. As a cold breeze rises
    from the lowlander valley, it gathers
    wild freshness to touch
    each pygmy sprout – oak seedling,
    filaree and chickweed; and
    that delicate lacework which ripens,
    by the justice of full summer,
    to a net of beads with Velcro hooks
    that cling to pantleg and boot-
    lace. Crazy Pan’s wonderland of spring.

  6. PowerUnit

    Every once in a while she will show her face
    Another woman, of serendipitous grace
    As if you hadn’t already drawn an ace
    But of course it’s wrong to trace
    What-ifs to some other time or place
    That she’d also be a blissfuly unaware case
    Whose husband is thinking of wistful prophase
    In his waning years in this space

  7. Heather

    another thought

    It tickles the lobes,
    teases time and space,
    crossing boundaries
    of wish and reality
    repeatedly.
    Sometimes unbidden
    it sneaks in
    on soft, padded feet.
    With no clear start or finish,
    it simply exists
    until it doesn’t,
    remaining a shadow
    of it’s former self.
    Sometimes it comes,
    a roaring engine
    barrelling into view,
    with screaming brakes,
    a giant A-HA!
    It releases steam
    an a stream of cargo
    with questions to unpack.
    Some stomp,
    some wait,
    some creep,
    some sneak,
    but all cross the threshold
    and find their way out.

    ~also published at heatherbutton.com
    (sorry if it posts twice as I thought I did it).

  8. Heather

    another thought

    It tickles the lobes,
    teases time and space,
    crossing boundaries
    of wish and reality
    repeatedly.
    Sometimes unbidden
    it sneaks in
    on soft, padded feet.
    With no clear start or finish,
    it simply exists
    until it doesn’t,
    remaining a shadow
    of it’s former self.
    Sometimes it comes,
    a roaring engine
    barrelling into view,
    with screaming brakes,
    a giant A-HA!
    It releases steam
    an a stream of cargo
    with questions to unpack.
    Some stomp,
    some wait,
    some creep,
    some sneak,
    but all cross the threshold
    and find their way out.

    ~also published at heatherbutton[cot]com

  9. De Jackson

    Another Broken Song

    See,
    this one’s letting a little light
    in through
    the     c    r    a    c    k    s,
    taking back
    some of its former vows
    of silence.

    Slice it quite thin,
    layer in some amber sky
    ;
    you just might find a strain
    or two that’s useful
    for the way
    tomorrow always
    seems to rise
    in too-bright skin.

  10. JRSimmang

    ANOTHER CAN

    On this dusty limn-choked road,
    a can of soda spritely sat.
    A can of tin and nothing more;
    this can had been smushed flat.

    A man with feathers in his hat
    chewed his lip from a bench,
    worked his tongue and toothy grin.
    This man, a dauntless mensch,

    wished for something to simply quench
    his cracked and steaming lips.
    A can, he thought, to carry water,
    water on which to float warships

    (the memory of which does flips
    and rattles in his greying head).
    A glorious can, perhaps once was,
    is just as everything else, now dead.

    Bent and flat, I think instead,
    I’ll find a better vessel.
    This one’s too much like me,
    immovable and sessile.

    He stood, and began to wrestle
    with the notion of defeat,
    when with his foot he struck a chord
    and kicked the can complete-

    ely where it landed to greet
    another can in selfsame shape.
    Dented and confused, it laid
    next to the other cans, dreaming of escape.

    Can upon can, a nightmare can-drape,
    cans upon cans, no reason or plan.
    And passersby, never wince,
    We simply say, “It’s just… another can.”

    -JR Simmang

  11. De Jackson

    Another Triolet {Calling Walter Out To Play}

    Illusions that disillusion beauty’s heart
    are just another thing we’ve got to combat in this life.
    We’re distant and distracted from the start
    by illusions that disillusion beauty’s heart.
    It’s time to play, and poem – part by part
    until we’ve filled the world with reason, rhyme.
    Illusions that disillusion beauty’s heart
    are just another thing we’ve got to combat in this life.

    1. Daniel Paicopulos

      Another City Heard From (while Walter thaws his pen)

      A thought arises, lingers not, departs,
      as our summer too soon becomes the fall.
      This is true in writing, in all the arts.
      A thought arises, lingers not, departs.
      We must soon act on what is in our hearts,
      lest we would forget, lose our soul, our all.
      A thought arises, lingers not, departs,
      as our summer too soon becomes the fall.

    2. Walter J Wojtanik

      LIVE ANOTHER DAY TO TRIOLET

      Just another thing we’ve got to do in this life.
      We struggle to preserve this world for our kids,
      secure our house, our husband , our wife…
      Just another thing we’ve got to do in this life.
      All amid the trouble and strife
      and every discretionary thing we did.
      Just another thing we’ve got to do in this life.
      We struggle to preserve this world for our kids.

      Hope you’re well rested… my resolve has been tested!

      2. De Jackson

        Another Plea for Peace

        We struggle to preserve this world for our kids.
        We hold them close, and pray that kindness rules.
        Maybe they’d be alright, no matter what we did,
        but we struggle to preserve this world for our kids.
        Today can be a troubled place for them to live.
        They hold the future – we just provide the tools.
        We struggle to preserve this world for our kids.
        We hold them close, and pray that kindness rules.

  12. Connie Peters

    Another Trip of a Lifetime

    Last fall we went to Hawaii.
    Experience was so sublime.
    And I did not expect to get
    another trip of a lifetime.

    But here we go planning again.
    Some may believe it is a crime
    to plan to have so much fun on
    another trip of a lifetime.

    We’re headed for the Emerald Isle.
    And parts of Scotland, we will climb.
    And when we’re done, I’m sure we’ll plan
    another trip of a lifetime.

  15. Kateland

    A day for man

    The morning is bright with chirping cries
    The scent of spring is on the air
    A day for right and new beginning
    A day for man to mend his err’

    A day to rise with hopeful prayer
    A supplication for better ways
    A day to take to calmer season
    To be the director of his own change

    A day to put aside past sorrows
    To look to present, coming light
    A day to cast away all worries
    For future works in today’s glad hands

    A chance is born in every morning
    A dream is awoken at its dawn
    A smile is made on new beginnings
    A man is made who trys again.

  16. Daniel Paicopulos

    Another Elegy

    My readers know the one about
    when I met my long-dead mother,
    how she sent my younger self back,
    work yet to do, no matter
    the pain, no matter the bother.
    This one is not about that,
    it’s brand new, another.

    Most eulogizing poets
    won’t write of themselves,
    they’ll speak of another,
    an old friend, a parent, a sister or brother.
    For me, those lines were written before,
    I don’t feel the need to say anymore.

    Today, I’m inspired to think about me,
    about after I’m gone, how it will be.
    Some friends will cry, others will pray,
    but what will they write, what will they say?
    If anything’s uttered, as my life they recall,
    what I hope that I hear, now above all,
    if I’m able to hear from below or above,
    will be talk of who loved me, and who I did love.

COMMENT