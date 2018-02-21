Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 428

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “Another (blank),” replace the blank with a new word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles include “Another One Bites the Dust,” “Another Silly Love Song,” and/or “Another Reason I Take the Metro.”
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at Another Blank Poem:
“Another Word for Loss”
All evening, he won’t listen
or do what he’s told. I say,
“Do this,” and he says, “No.”
Then he throws a pillow
at me. He hits and kicks
until I hold him and ask,
“Why are you doing this?”
He says, “I’m sad about
Kacey,” and breaks into
tears about his Meme’s
dog. “She was always there
that I have been alive.”
And he continues to cry,
and I continue to hold him,
and everything else can wait.
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He doesn’t always know what to say, but he knows how to listen.
*****
ANOTHER PERSPECTIVE ON SNOW
Snowfield below the ridge. Somebody says
it’s safe, the slope won’t slide. Dogs
strain against their leads, this is their favorite
winter sport, digging people out of snow.
Avalanche training takes a lot of work:
shoveling the hole, triangulating with a tree,
a rock, a daypack. Making sure the radios work.
Designating someone as Lookout, somebody
else as IT. Nobody wants to be IT. The greenest
handler – let him learn the lessons of snow –
and with one last look at daylight, he crawls
in the hole. Radio check. Shovelers gently
cover him up with snow. The rest of us
stomp over snowfield to wipe out prints.
Someone whistles to the handler waiting
out of sight with his dog. An exercise in speed
at finding, the dog digging ecstatically
for human scent. The greenest handler crawls
back out, not quite so green, brought
back to life. So many lessons. Caution,
respect for snow. Believe Your Dog.
Another Cloudy Day in Western PA
I have learned to love the clouds
Light gray, dark gray
Wispy, ominous
Sometimes they are a wooly
Blanket covering the sky
At times they line up
Like children waiting for
Recess, pushing and shoving
One another
They might rush by in a hurry to
Get to the next town or
Just hang around for a while
Waiting for the wind to
Push them along
To soak up secrets from
Another admirer in a far off land
There is beauty in their forms
And shapes, their subtle shading,
Or the way they blush pink in the
Evening because they’ve hidden
Sun all day
I have learned to love the clouds
And the stories they hold
Another Love Song
Checking on the progress
of the pipeline’s burying
deeper into fields
by the big yellow grader
after years of heaving soil
rain, frost, plowing
today the line flags are
swathed in crystals
trees become glass
menageries with every
blade of grass and barb
along the fences
coated in ice
the low water burbles
from the two inch rain
that fell sporadically
before turning into
sparkling shafts of light
in the first sun
of this late afternoon
same roads, same ruts
same woods but even
the goats know something
has changed as I take
another picture
with my heart.
Another Blank _______ Day
It’s called putting the blank into the _________
and you come up with another blank
___________ day. Consider the poor
soul who works the night shift
at the nursing home for low pay.
She sleeps her blank _________ day away.
Consider the single mother with
three jobs. Her blank __________ day
never ends; so to survive she pretends
things will get better; they never do.
What about the father who works
to support children he rarely sees?
Then there’s the alcoholic neighbor who
feels invisible. Her husband couldn’t see her
as much to come home to so he left.
Wish that we could change
the ________ blanks of others’ lives
by putting in a good word.
ANOTHER SPRING
In this February greenhouse –
our 5 acres under fitful sun – nothing
is inactive. As a cold breeze rises
from the lowlander valley, it gathers
wild freshness to touch
each pygmy sprout – oak seedling,
filaree and chickweed; and
that delicate lacework which ripens,
by the justice of full summer,
to a net of beads with Velcro hooks
that cling to pantleg and boot-
lace. Crazy Pan’s wonderland of spring.
Every once in a while she will show her face
Another woman, of serendipitous grace
As if you hadn’t already drawn an ace
But of course it’s wrong to trace
What-ifs to some other time or place
That she’d also be a blissfuly unaware case
Whose husband is thinking of wistful prophase
In his waning years in this space
another thought
It tickles the lobes,
teases time and space,
crossing boundaries
of wish and reality
repeatedly.
Sometimes unbidden
it sneaks in
on soft, padded feet.
With no clear start or finish,
it simply exists
until it doesn’t,
remaining a shadow
of it’s former self.
Sometimes it comes,
a roaring engine
barrelling into view,
with screaming brakes,
a giant A-HA!
It releases steam
an a stream of cargo
with questions to unpack.
Some stomp,
some wait,
some creep,
some sneak,
but all cross the threshold
and find their way out.
~also published at heatherbutton.com

Another Broken Song
See,
this one’s letting a little light
in through
the c r a c k s,
taking back
some of its former vows
of silence.
Slice it quite thin,
layer in some amber sky
;
you just might find a strain
or two that’s useful
for the way
tomorrow always
seems to rise
in too-bright skin.
I love this.
ANOTHER CAN
On this dusty limn-choked road,
a can of soda spritely sat.
A can of tin and nothing more;
this can had been smushed flat.
A man with feathers in his hat
chewed his lip from a bench,
worked his tongue and toothy grin.
This man, a dauntless mensch,
wished for something to simply quench
his cracked and steaming lips.
A can, he thought, to carry water,
water on which to float warships
(the memory of which does flips
and rattles in his greying head).
A glorious can, perhaps once was,
is just as everything else, now dead.
Bent and flat, I think instead,
I’ll find a better vessel.
This one’s too much like me,
immovable and sessile.
He stood, and began to wrestle
with the notion of defeat,
when with his foot he struck a chord
and kicked the can complete-
ely where it landed to greet
another can in selfsame shape.
Dented and confused, it laid
next to the other cans, dreaming of escape.
Can upon can, a nightmare can-drape,
cans upon cans, no reason or plan.
And passersby, never wince,
We simply say, “It’s just… another can.”
-JR Simmang
Another Triolet {Calling Walter Out To Play}
Illusions that disillusion beauty’s heart
are just another thing we’ve got to combat in this life.
We’re distant and distracted from the start
by illusions that disillusion beauty’s heart.
It’s time to play, and poem – part by part
until we’ve filled the world with reason, rhyme.
Illusions that disillusion beauty’s heart
are just another thing we’ve got to combat in this life.
Another City Heard From (while Walter thaws his pen)
A thought arises, lingers not, departs,
as our summer too soon becomes the fall.
This is true in writing, in all the arts.
A thought arises, lingers not, departs.
We must soon act on what is in our hearts,
lest we would forget, lose our soul, our all.
A thought arises, lingers not, departs,
as our summer too soon becomes the fall.
Love this, Daniel.
LIVE ANOTHER DAY TO TRIOLET
Just another thing we’ve got to do in this life.
We struggle to preserve this world for our kids,
secure our house, our husband , our wife…
Just another thing we’ve got to do in this life.
All amid the trouble and strife
and every discretionary thing we did.
Just another thing we’ve got to do in this life.
We struggle to preserve this world for our kids.
Hope you’re well rested… my resolve has been tested!
All I can say is, “More, please.”
Another Plea for Peace
We struggle to preserve this world for our kids.
We hold them close, and pray that kindness rules.
Maybe they’d be alright, no matter what we did,
but we struggle to preserve this world for our kids.
Today can be a troubled place for them to live.
They hold the future – we just provide the tools.
We struggle to preserve this world for our kids.
We hold them close, and pray that kindness rules.
All I can say is, “More, please.”
Another Trip of a Lifetime
Last fall we went to Hawaii.
Experience was so sublime.
And I did not expect to get
another trip of a lifetime.
But here we go planning again.
Some may believe it is a crime
to plan to have so much fun on
another trip of a lifetime.
We’re headed for the Emerald Isle.
And parts of Scotland, we will climb.
And when we’re done, I’m sure we’ll plan
another trip of a lifetime.
Robert, yours is so touching. I can only believe this is one of your little guys. Bless his heart. And yours.
another god
pluck from my spirit
any other, no matter
the smallest of g’s.
#seventeenineighteen
#poeticasidesprompt: “another (blank)”
A day for man
The morning is bright with chirping cries
The scent of spring is on the air
A day for right and new beginning
A day for man to mend his err’
A day to rise with hopeful prayer
A supplication for better ways
A day to take to calmer season
To be the director of his own change
A day to put aside past sorrows
To look to present, coming light
A day to cast away all worries
For future works in today’s glad hands
A chance is born in every morning
A dream is awoken at its dawn
A smile is made on new beginnings
A man is made who trys again.
Such beauty. Thank you.
Another Elegy
My readers know the one about
when I met my long-dead mother,
how she sent my younger self back,
work yet to do, no matter
the pain, no matter the bother.
This one is not about that,
it’s brand new, another.
Most eulogizing poets
won’t write of themselves,
they’ll speak of another,
an old friend, a parent, a sister or brother.
For me, those lines were written before,
I don’t feel the need to say anymore.
Today, I’m inspired to think about me,
about after I’m gone, how it will be.
Some friends will cry, others will pray,
but what will they write, what will they say?
If anything’s uttered, as my life they recall,
what I hope that I hear, now above all,
if I’m able to hear from below or above,
will be talk of who loved me, and who I did love.
Tears. And yes, Daniel. Yes. <3
Another Dodoitsu
I get up in the morning
with nothing at all to do.
By noon, my busy bod is
far behind schedule.
Good one! I can relate all too well.