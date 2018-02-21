Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 428

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “Another (blank),” replace the blank with a new word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles include “Another One Bites the Dust,” “Another Silly Love Song,” and/or “Another Reason I Take the Metro.”

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at Another Blank Poem:

“Another Word for Loss”

All evening, he won’t listen

or do what he’s told. I say,

“Do this,” and he says, “No.”

Then he throws a pillow

at me. He hits and kicks

until I hold him and ask,

“Why are you doing this?”

He says, “I’m sad about

Kacey,” and breaks into

tears about his Meme’s

dog. “She was always there

that I have been alive.”

And he continues to cry,

and I continue to hold him,

and everything else can wait.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He doesn’t always know what to say, but he knows how to listen.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

