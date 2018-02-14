Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 427

For today’s prompt, write a valentine poem. Because, well, look at the date. If you don’t have flowers, a card, chocolates, don’t fret: Write a valentine poem. If you don’t have a valentine, write a poem to the person (even if imaginary) that you wish was your valentine. If you’re too cool for school and valentines, then write a poem about that.

Here’s my attempt at a Valentine Poem:

“Dear Valentine”

In the end, what can I say

that would surprise you

or take your breath away?

What could I possibly do

to make you love me more?

Because it really is true

you’re the only one I adore

and you own every song

that sings of mi amore.

To you, my heart belongs

every night and every day

for you can do no wrong.

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He is married to the poet Tammy Foster Brewer, who has literally saved his life twice and in every other way has breathed life into him more than he could ever adequately express.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

