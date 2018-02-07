Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 426

By: |

For today’s prompt, write a super poem. Fans of sports, advertising, and half-time shows may have recently watched the Super Bowl. Comics and movies fans know all about super heroes AND super villains. Folks familiar with quarter machines surely are acquainted with the super ball (a bouncy little sphere of endless amusement). But whatever your definition of super, this is a great week to write a super poem.

*****

Order the Poet’s Market!

The 2018 Poet’s Market, edited by Robert Lee Brewer, includes hundreds of poetry markets, including listings for poetry publications, publishers, contests, and more! With names, contact information, and submission tips, poets can find the right markets for their poetry and achieve more publication success than ever before.

In addition to the listings, there are articles on the craft, business, and promotion of poetry–so that poets can learn the ins and outs of writing poetry and seeking publication. Plus, it includes a one-year subscription to the poetry-related information on WritersMarket.com. All in all, it’s the best resource for poets looking to secure publication.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Super Poem:

“Supernatural”

Some say it must be magical,
while others claim it’s mystical–
this supernatural moment
that many say is heaven sent
and anything but logical.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He loves rhymes, concision, and the lack of logic.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

Find more poetic posts here:

You might also like:

  • No Related Posts

17 thoughts on “Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 426

  1. SarahLeaSales

    Señor Super

    When Señor Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious danced into a pub,
    dandified in his seersucker suit & reeking of Jeris,
    smelling like a member of a barbershop quartet,
    he was labeled “that strange foreigner” whose name
    no one cared enough to learn how to pronounce,
    so he homogenized it to Mr. Super,
    pasteurizing his accent to the milk-white of the 1%,
    becoming the ideal American denizen.

  2. tripoet

    Super Bowl 2018

    We thought, “Hail
    to the good guys,
    the underdogs,
    the Eagle in flight.”
    We went to bed
    with everything alright.
    We’d seen a message
    from Above.
    But
    come morning
    we woke
    to the headlines:
    “Fans Torch
    the City of Brotherly Love”

  3. taylor graham

    COUNTING THE MOONS

    It was a Super Blue Blood Moon,
    a three-in-one, sort of like the Trinity
    but less mysterious and –
    according to a scientist interviewed
    on the news, not so very rare
    except in my short human lifetime –
    I who was up at three in the morning
    by my clock to see the moon
    eclipsing into blood-orange.
    Now it’s just an Old Moon waning –
    the same moon in another
    of its phases. Does that make it
    a different item? in a poem, perhaps.
    It cast its varied lights over
    oak woods shadowing the swale,
    and set assorted dogs (how many?)
    to howling on opposite hills. Do dogs
    respond to Super Blue Blood hype?
    The moon, both full and waning,
    walks our deck, peeks in the window
    left unblinded to let the moon converse
    with poet’s dreams.

  5. Louise

    standing in my if only
    in my not enough
    in my wish i could
    i vision possibility

    suddenly surrounded
    by a strengh that
    surrpasses my understanding
    i remain still

    basking in this superb entitity
    that assures me
    inevitable good
    i accept

  9. Walter J Wojtanik

    SOUP OR S3X

    we tumble into the room,
    the girl in the red cape and I.
    she flew into my life with a zoom.
    we tumble into the room,
    arms flail, legs tangle, she will spell my doom!
    this “super” girl who fell from the sky!
    we tumble into the room,
    the girl in the red cape and I.

    3. De Jackson

      Draped in Capes, and Ready for Everything (from Soup to Nuts)

      The girl in the red cape and I,
      we’re supersonic, high-hailed heroes.
      Look, up in the sky!
      It’s the girl in the red cape and I!
      Not a bird, or a plane, or a dragonfly.
      But without our capes, we’d be zeros.
      The girl in the red cape and I,
      we’re supersonic, high-hailed heroes.

  10. Misky

    The Turner at Petworth House

    I saw a Turner today.
    A real one.

    The lines. The depth.
    The autumn colours.

    And it was cluttered
    and noisy as crickets.

    It was a nice museum –
    the tickets were pricey

    but the mug of tea and
    iced buns were super.

COMMENT