Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 426

For today’s prompt, write a super poem. Fans of sports, advertising, and half-time shows may have recently watched the Super Bowl. Comics and movies fans know all about super heroes AND super villains. Folks familiar with quarter machines surely are acquainted with the super ball (a bouncy little sphere of endless amusement). But whatever your definition of super, this is a great week to write a super poem.

Here’s my attempt at a Super Poem:

“Supernatural”

Some say it must be magical,

while others claim it’s mystical–

this supernatural moment

that many say is heaven sent

and anything but logical.

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He loves rhymes, concision, and the lack of logic.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

