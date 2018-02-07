Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 426

For today’s prompt, write a super poem. Fans of sports, advertising, and half-time shows may have recently watched the Super Bowl. Comics and movies fans know all about super heroes AND super villains. Folks familiar with quarter machines surely are acquainted with the super ball (a bouncy little sphere of endless amusement). But whatever your definition of super, this is a great week to write a super poem.
*****
The 2018 Poet’s Market, edited by Robert Lee Brewer, includes hundreds of poetry markets, including listings for poetry publications, publishers, contests, and more! With names, contact information, and submission tips, poets can find the right markets for their poetry and achieve more publication success than ever before.
In addition to the listings, there are articles on the craft, business, and promotion of poetry–so that poets can learn the ins and outs of writing poetry and seeking publication. Plus, it includes a one-year subscription to the poetry-related information on WritersMarket.com. All in all, it’s the best resource for poets looking to secure publication.
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Super Poem:
“Supernatural”
Some say it must be magical,
while others claim it’s mystical–
this supernatural moment
that many say is heaven sent
and anything but logical.
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He loves rhymes, concision, and the lack of logic.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
*****
Señor Super
When Señor Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious danced into a pub,
dandified in his seersucker suit & reeking of Jeris,
smelling like a member of a barbershop quartet,
he was labeled “that strange foreigner” whose name
no one cared enough to learn how to pronounce,
so he homogenized it to Mr. Super,
pasteurizing his accent to the milk-white of the 1%,
becoming the ideal American denizen.
Super Bowl 2018
We thought, “Hail
to the good guys,
the underdogs,
the Eagle in flight.”
We went to bed
with everything alright.
We’d seen a message
from Above.
But
come morning
we woke
to the headlines:
“Fans Torch
the City of Brotherly Love”
COUNTING THE MOONS
It was a Super Blue Blood Moon,
a three-in-one, sort of like the Trinity
but less mysterious and –
according to a scientist interviewed
on the news, not so very rare
except in my short human lifetime –
I who was up at three in the morning
by my clock to see the moon
eclipsing into blood-orange.
Now it’s just an Old Moon waning –
the same moon in another
of its phases. Does that make it
a different item? in a poem, perhaps.
It cast its varied lights over
oak woods shadowing the swale,
and set assorted dogs (how many?)
to howling on opposite hills. Do dogs
respond to Super Blue Blood hype?
The moon, both full and waning,
walks our deck, peeks in the window
left unblinded to let the moon converse
with poet’s dreams.
Super
lunar eclipse
during second full moon
in a month, red somehow becomes
Blue moon
standing in my if only
in my not enough
in my wish i could
i vision possibility
suddenly surrounded
by a strengh that
surrpasses my understanding
i remain still
basking in this superb entitity
that assures me
inevitable good
i accept
STAR TENANT
Mamie
had to pay rent
until she upped and went
downstairs one day to marry the
super.
This is super!
Valentine
All you need is love,
and,
sometimes,
a super thick,
extra creamy
chocolate malt.
Yea!
FLIGHTS OF STAIRS
Each room
needed tending,
and the work was never done.
-JR Simmang
Exquisite.
SOUP OR S3X
we tumble into the room,
the girl in the red cape and I.
she flew into my life with a zoom.
we tumble into the room,
arms flail, legs tangle, she will spell my doom!
this “super” girl who fell from the sky!
we tumble into the room,
the girl in the red cape and I.
🙂
Ahhhh… perfect!
Draped in Capes, and Ready for Everything (from Soup to Nuts)
The girl in the red cape and I,
we’re supersonic, high-hailed heroes.
Look, up in the sky!
It’s the girl in the red cape and I!
Not a bird, or a plane, or a dragonfly.
But without our capes, we’d be zeros.
The girl in the red cape and I,
we’re supersonic, high-hailed heroes.
The Turner at Petworth House
I saw a Turner today.
A real one.
The lines. The depth.
The autumn colours.
And it was cluttered
and noisy as crickets.
It was a nice museum –
the tickets were pricey
but the mug of tea and
iced buns were super.
Smiling here