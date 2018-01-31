Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 425

Sometimes life mirrors these poetry prompts. Last week, I had everyone write a sick poem, and I caught the flu. With that in mind, I hope this week’s lighter prompt leads to a lighter weekend.
For today’s prompt, write a happy distraction poem. For people used to social media, this would be akin to someone asking for pictures of cats or puppies or babies to help cheer them up. So instead of big, difficult poems this week, let’s write poems about the happy, little moments that bring cheer (like cats playing keyboards or babies laughing or puppies chasing their own tails around in circles).
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Happy Distraction Poem:
“The Super Blue Blood Moon”
The kids would be over the moon
for this lunar event if they
didn’t have to wake up so soon
to see the super blue blood moon
in the early morning, and they
might’ve preferred the warmth of June,
but when they saw it no one swooned
over waking early today
to see a funny colored moon.
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He recognizes that people almost always prefer to stay up late to witness something than to wake up early.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
*****
Productivity Waning
I started several things today,
but there was a problem
(or two, or three).
You see,
I’m a shiny object girl, a swirl
of paint and chalk and heart-felt talk
(no time for silly exchanges of how’s the weather? here.)
I kind of want to know your soul. I’ve been known
to wander off after a dandelion kite fluff,
a tiny pig-tailed child,
a blue morph
-oh, butterfly that sang me something soft
with her chatty wings.
Here’s the thing:
the world is full of lovely. The sky is yawning
a particular shade of blue, and me?
I’m timing breaths by leaf-furled breeze.
I’m asking trees to tell me their secrets
(sometimes you have to bribe them with cake.)
Take my advice,
take time for fussy flower faces,
and traces of song that might hum
your soul into a secondary shape.
Drape yourself in tiny sprackly things,
and sing something silly. The world will wait.
Meanwhile, oh, my soul,
we’re cloudy with a chance of
laughter in the face of everything:
this pup, that moon,
your eyes.
::
Rest stop at the park
Meet 16 year old at late bus
drop off, just the two of us
walking home through neighborhood
distracted by playground equipment
brings back small slice of childhood
Puzzling with Purpose
Since my world shattered
into pieces like a china plate,
I’ve taken out my jigsaw puzzles
and put them together repeatedly.
First the Thomas Kinkade garden scene,
then the two wolves, and the cabin by the lake.
Then it’s more Thomas Kinkade puzzles,
an Aspen mountain and an ancient castle.
When I face the pieces laying there,
completing the puzzle, seems impossible.
But one by one, the small pieces fit together
and soon the whole picture forms.
I put them together purposefully,
reminding myself that as I work
at the little daily things of life,
the big picture will come together.
Going to Super Bowl LII
A man in Minnesota
had Super Bowl tickets
that he could not use.
He donated them to a charity
that assists ill children.
The charity found Cole Fitzgerald,
a cancer survivor and
a die-hard Philadelphia Eagles fan.
Cole could never play football
because of his disease
but cheered from the sidelines.
On Sunday afternoon, in Minneapolis,
Cole will be front and center
cheering for his beloved Eagles
because of the kindness of a stranger.
At the end of the day,
one team will win
and one team will lose.
But Cole and the kind stranger
will be winners.
DISTRACTED TO WORDS
Words are quite the healing balm,
they happily free me from my ills,
They truly soothe, they keep me calm,
Words are quite the healing balm.
Especially within a poem,
I’ll have no need for pills!
Words are quite the healing balm,
they happily free me from my ills,
De’s Attracted to Words
They happily free me from my ills,
these phrases, like puppies at play.
I literally have no other skills,
but these happily free me from my ills.
So imagine my excited chills,
when Walt Triolet’ed today!
They happily free me from my ills,
these phrases, like puppies at play.
Living on Planet Awesome
Living mindfully
in political bedlam.
Peace is a challenge.
Soft blue, like the sky
in the first kiss of sunrise.
Peace, carried by doves.
Turning towards others.
Living with an open heart.
Easing into peace.
At all times, choose life.
Choose friends and love and sharing.
Most of all, choose peace.
Opportunities
abound for friendship and joy.
There is bliss in peace.
Turning toward others,
living with an open heart.
Peace begins with love.
The Day After is Always Brightest
After a sou’wester thick
the fluffy snow doesn’t stick
to your boots as you kick
and the glint throws back
spray before they slick
the sunshine and a lick
and your smile upticks
True. Like the rhyme
Nice thoughtful poem.