Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 425

Sometimes life mirrors these poetry prompts. Last week, I had everyone write a sick poem, and I caught the flu. With that in mind, I hope this week’s lighter prompt leads to a lighter weekend.

For today’s prompt, write a happy distraction poem. For people used to social media, this would be akin to someone asking for pictures of cats or puppies or babies to help cheer them up. So instead of big, difficult poems this week, let’s write poems about the happy, little moments that bring cheer (like cats playing keyboards or babies laughing or puppies chasing their own tails around in circles).

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Happy Distraction Poem:

“The Super Blue Blood Moon”

The kids would be over the moon

for this lunar event if they

didn’t have to wake up so soon

to see the super blue blood moon

in the early morning, and they

might’ve preferred the warmth of June,

but when they saw it no one swooned

over waking early today

to see a funny colored moon.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He recognizes that people almost always prefer to stay up late to witness something than to wake up early.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

