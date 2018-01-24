Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 424

For today’s prompt, write a sick poem. The poem could be about someone or something that is physically sick (a person with the flu or a plant with some disease). Or you can open it up to systems that are corrupted or wherever you wish to take it. Just remember, as always, poem nicely.

Here’s my attempt at a Sick Poem:

“The Fever”

Everything was sick.

The trees were sick;

the snow was sick;

even the street lamps

projected a sick light

onto the sick gutters

and walkways of town.

Everywhere a cough

and a whisper of doom.

Each sneeze produced

an open prayer. And yet,

even in a town packed

with the plague, a boy

and a girl found a path

to fall in love before

the fever took them both.

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He knows that sometimes you get the fever and other times the fever gets you.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

