Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 424

For today’s prompt, write a sick poem. The poem could be about someone or something that is physically sick (a person with the flu or a plant with some disease). Or you can open it up to systems that are corrupted or wherever you wish to take it. Just remember, as always, poem nicely.
Here’s my attempt at a Sick Poem:
“The Fever”
Everything was sick.
The trees were sick;
the snow was sick;
even the street lamps
projected a sick light
onto the sick gutters
and walkways of town.
Everywhere a cough
and a whisper of doom.
Each sneeze produced
an open prayer. And yet,
even in a town packed
with the plague, a boy
and a girl found a path
to fall in love before
the fever took them both.
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He knows that sometimes you get the fever and other times the fever gets you.
Stroke
He’s not ill, or is he?
Part of his brain went on strike.
Once healthy and vibrant,
now a tottering old man.
He commands his arm,
“Come to me!”
And we laugh at the ridiculousness of it.
A Sick Ride
If I had a car that captured
Eyes and swooned the minds
With a sense of intense rapture
I’d get a reputation
As a man with too much money
And not enough contribution
As a man who chases honies
And doesn’t care about you
IN EXTREMIS
This poem is rheumy and wheezy
and it also feels awfully queasy
when it tries to be cheerful and breezy.
It’s so hard to make the lines fit
so I’d say it is high time to quit.
I wish it’d never been writ.
This poem needs an undertaker.
Sir, you KNOW I love this! 🙂
The Cure
One step is all one need take
One poem for one in prayer
One card to one sick child
One book to one tiny town
One brick for one new dike
One well for one ill village
One shot for one new life
One can to one food bank
One Kiva for one hopeful world
One call to one official
One smile for one store clerk
One letter to one distant friend
One dollar to one small shelter
One step is all one need take
One peace at a time
One love
I admire this, especially the penultimate line.
Interesting images here.