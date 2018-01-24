Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 424

By:

For today’s prompt, write a sick poem. The poem could be about someone or something that is physically sick (a person with the flu or a plant with some disease). Or you can open it up to systems that are corrupted or wherever you wish to take it. Just remember, as always, poem nicely.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Sick Poem:

“The Fever”

Everything was sick.
The trees were sick;
the snow was sick;
even the street lamps
projected a sick light
onto the sick gutters
and walkways of town.
Everywhere a cough
and a whisper of doom.
Each sneeze produced
an open prayer. And yet,
even in a town packed
with the plague, a boy
and a girl found a path
to fall in love before
the fever took them both.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He knows that sometimes you get the fever and other times the fever gets you.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

10 thoughts on “Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 424

  2. PowerUnit

    A Sick Ride

    If I had a car that captured
    Eyes and swooned the minds
    With a sense of intense rapture
    I’d get a reputation
    As a man with too much money
    And not enough contribution
    As a man who chases honies
    And doesn’t care about you

  4. PressOn

    IN EXTREMIS

    This poem is rheumy and wheezy
    and it also feels awfully queasy
    when it tries to be cheerful and breezy.

    It’s so hard to make the lines fit
    so I’d say it is high time to quit.
    I wish it’d never been writ.

    This poem needs an undertaker.

  5. Daniel Paicopulos

    The Cure

    One step is all one need take
    One poem for one in prayer
    One card to one sick child
    One book to one tiny town
    One brick for one new dike
    One well for one ill village
    One shot for one new life
    One can to one food bank
    One Kiva for one hopeful world
    One call to one official
    One smile for one store clerk
    One letter to one distant friend
    One dollar to one small shelter
    One step is all one need take
    One peace at a time
    One love

COMMENT