Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 423

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “Little (blank);” replace the blank with a new word or phrase; make the new phrase the title of your poem; and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “Little Ghost,” “Little Drummer Boy,” and “Little Do You Know.” Okay, those are all song titles, but you get the idea.
Here’s my attempt at a Little Blank Poem:
“Little Snow”
All it takes is a little snow
and Atlanta traffic can’t go
to work or school, even to play–
little snow makes a big snow day.
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). After spending the first 30 years of his life in Ohio, he still gets tickled that Georgia shuts down for a light dusting of snow and cold weather.
little breaths
she runs one
{mile}
just to see the sun smile
just to find a new and quiet start
just to spill the beatings of her heart
to the pavement one slow footpound
at a time.
just one.
just to feel the trees sigh
just to feel her breath move
just to watch the slow groove
of feet with no particular place to go
but here
and here
and here.
she measures the morning
in little breaths,
little deaths
of worry and fear
and
n o t e n o u g h,
smoothes the roughest edges of her
self in sweat and sky,
kisses her past selves good
-bye,
leaves them in the dust.
::
Little did I know
your rocket launch
of a face –
blast-off smile,
up-up-and-away eyes
Would send me tilted
into orbit,
make me your little sputnik –
beeping and blinking,
helpless in freefall
(A) LITTLE TRAVELING MUSIC
I found my true voice years ago, an accidental discovery due to a poetic heart and musical bent. Beatles, Chicago and ol’ Blue Eyes. I could harmonize to “Love Me Do”, and “Do-Be-Do-Be-Do” like The Chairman. Unfortunately, I could never nail the trumpet trills or trombone slides. On occasion, I would display my vocals while in flight on the Thruway with my rendition of “Come Fly With Me”, or breaking my vocal cords with a Helter-Skelter scream. I always dreamed of being up on stage, but at this stage of life, I’d be happy to just keep on driving. Lead vocals not included!
silence falls and breaks
calls to pierce the solitude
songbirds find their voice
LITTLE WHITE LIE BLUES
I told a little white lie; that’s all I meant to do.
I told a little white lie. That’s all I meant to do,
and I sure was surprised at how my little lie grew.
My momma done told me that lyin’ ain’t proper.
Yeah, my momma done told me that lyin’ ain’t proper,
if you do it, she told me, you’ll wind up with a whopper.
I told a fib to my sweetie, and she whopped me, but good.
Oh, I told a fib to my sweetie, and she whopped me, but good,
`cause the fib that I told her ain’t what she understood.
Well, I told her I was workin’ and we couldn’t go out.
Yeah, I told her I was workin’ and we couldn’t go out,
but I went to the movies and gallivanted about
and while I was carousin’, I met a cute gal.
Oh, while I was carousin’, I met a cute gal
who was oohin’ and pantin’, and wanted to pal.
Well, I tried to avoid her, tried to walk away.
Yeah, I tried to avoid her, tried to walk away
but she stuck to my side like some sun-baked clay.
Then I saw my sweetie. She was sobbin’ and sighin’.
Yeah, I saw my sweetie. She was sobbin’ and sighin’.
“I’ve had enough,” she told me, “I’m sick of your lyin’.”
Well, I tried to explain but my sweetie wouldn’t buy.
Yeah, I tried to explain it, but she just wouldn’t buy.
Instead she replied with her fist in my eye.
So if you gotta tell lies, you better tell `em just so.
Yeah, if you gotta tell lies, you better tell `em just so,
and don’t ever be surprised if your little lies grow.
Little Willie O’Ree
Little Willie was a young boy
from New Brunswick, Canada
who just wanted to paly hockey.
He worked hard and played for
a lot of Canadian minor league teams.
One day, in January 1958,
the Boston Bruins needed
a replacement player for
someone who was injured.
It was Willie’s chance to play
the National Hockey League,
the dream of every Canadian boy.
The Bruins were playing the
Montreal Canadiens in Montreal
when Willie played his first big league game.
He never bothered telling anyone
that he was blind in one eye,
he just wanted to play hockey.
The next day, he and the Bruins
played Montreal again,
this time in Boston.
Then he was released from the Bruins
and played in the minor leagues.
Is that the end of the story for Willie O’Ree?
No, Willie played a few more games in the NHL
but spent most of his career in the minors.
Willie distinction was being
the first African Canadian
to play in the National Hockey League.
He paved the way for others later on.
Willie never wanted to be a trailblazer
He just wanted to play hockey.
You know I love this Eileen! I met Willie. Such an ambassador for the game (and of life!)
A Little Snow
we got a little snow
overnight
just a few inches
a shimmery white landscape
the plows are plowing
and children are off
to school in yellow uses
as usual
traffic on my way to
morning yoga is normal
meanwhile
you got a little snow
overnight
less than a couple inches
you can still see the
green grass
schools are closed
children try to make snow angels
and snowmen are the size of elves
only essential workers
are required to make it to work
Little White Lie
It started so small
smaller even than little
til it grew to all
Oh, Oh!
Little Minds
When little minds attempt big thoughts
A hiss of righteousness brews
And prudish smugness wafts
Through the brittle hive of angry wasps
We all have our differences
None of us realize are sturdy walls
Our limitations etched fast
On the outside of one-way glass
Pats on the back should not reinforce
a bias common man cannot endorse
A group consensus should not cater
To an agreement of alma mater
This should not be a war of ideals
A thought no sane person can light
On an age-old candle wick
Soaked with color-coded rhetoric
So amny great phrases in this, especially that last line
Little Birds
Sitting softly, observing
the hummingbird highway,,
in our backyard sky,
speed freak avians
zipping and diving,
not rivals, more contestants
in a labor to survive.
Sitting safely, watching
them feed or die, those
tiny-hearted birds,
twenty beats per second,
Mandevilla bloom
becomes their arena,
long beaks dueling for
one flower, until they
spy our four-hole feeder,
competitors no more.
Tapping quietly, viewing
the laptop screen
on my lap,
variable speed poets
warping and weaving,
neatly creating their art,
not competitors,
more partners in the
need to express.
They write or fade,
those big-hearted bards,
one hundred images per hour,
Poetic Asides their stage,
longing for what’s due
their flowing thoughts, yet
loving each other’s works,
competitors not at all.
Take flight, poets and other winged creatures! LOVE this.
love this imagery!
So Little Eye Contact
Regrettably,
Cell phones
disconnected us.
#seventeenineighteen
EDITED:
So Little Eye Contact
Ironically,
Cell phones
disconnected us.
#seventeenineighteen
I went back and forth between “regrettably” and “ironically.” Ironically, my decision was regrettable. 😉
both so true
I can find much to like about this one, yes I can, you rhyming man.
LITTLE MAN CAN
Blessing on you little man,
your talents are truly in demand,
and her wish is your command,
if anyone can, you’re the man.
It’s not to say the little woman can’t!
For at times it’s she that wears the pants,
(or sometimes skorts; sometimes skants)
or anything that makes her dance!
Anyone can rule the roost,
all you need’s a little boost,
little (wo)man can get real loose,
especially when they’ve been seduced.
Blessings on you two who can,
together strong, you take a stand,
and give each other a helping hand,
for if anyone one can, they can.
Made me smile.
Hooray for them!