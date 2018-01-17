Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 423

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “Little (blank);” replace the blank with a new word or phrase; make the new phrase the title of your poem; and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “Little Ghost,” “Little Drummer Boy,” and “Little Do You Know.” Okay, those are all song titles, but you get the idea.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Little Blank Poem:

“Little Snow”

All it takes is a little snow

and Atlanta traffic can’t go

to work or school, even to play–

little snow makes a big snow day.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). After spending the first 30 years of his life in Ohio, he still gets tickled that Georgia shuts down for a light dusting of snow and cold weather.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

