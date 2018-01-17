Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 423

By: |

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “Little (blank);” replace the blank with a new word or phrase; make the new phrase the title of your poem; and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “Little Ghost,” “Little Drummer Boy,” and “Little Do You Know.” Okay, those are all song titles, but you get the idea.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Little Blank Poem:

“Little Snow”

All it takes is a little snow
and Atlanta traffic can’t go
to work or school, even to play–
little snow makes a big snow day.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). After spending the first 30 years of his life in Ohio, he still gets tickled that Georgia shuts down for a light dusting of snow and cold weather.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

21 thoughts on “Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 423

  1. De Jackson

    little breaths

    she runs one
               {mile}
    just to see the sun smile
    just to find a new and quiet start
    just to spill the beatings of her heart
    to the pavement one slow footpound
    at a time.

    just one.
    just to feel the trees sigh
    just to feel her breath move
    just to watch the slow groove
    of feet with no particular place to go
    but here
                       and here
                                                and here.

    she measures the morning
    in little breaths,
    little deaths
    of worry and fear
    and
    n o t e n o u g h,
    smoothes the roughest edges of her
    self in sweat and sky,
    kisses her past selves good
               -bye,
    leaves them in the dust.

    ::

  2. qbit

    Little did I know
    your rocket launch
    of a face –
    blast-off smile,
    up-up-and-away eyes

    Would send me tilted
    into orbit,
    make me your little sputnik –
    beeping and blinking,
    helpless in freefall

  3. Walter J Wojtanik

    (A) LITTLE TRAVELING MUSIC

    I found my true voice years ago, an accidental discovery due to a poetic heart and musical bent. Beatles, Chicago and ol’ Blue Eyes. I could harmonize to “Love Me Do”, and “Do-Be-Do-Be-Do” like The Chairman. Unfortunately, I could never nail the trumpet trills or trombone slides. On occasion, I would display my vocals while in flight on the Thruway with my rendition of “Come Fly With Me”, or breaking my vocal cords with a Helter-Skelter scream. I always dreamed of being up on stage, but at this stage of life, I’d be happy to just keep on driving. Lead vocals not included!

    silence falls and breaks
    calls to pierce the solitude
    songbirds find their voice

  4. PressOn

    LITTLE WHITE LIE BLUES

    I told a little white lie; that’s all I meant to do.
    I told a little white lie. That’s all I meant to do,
    and I sure was surprised at how my little lie grew.

    My momma done told me that lyin’ ain’t proper.
    Yeah, my momma done told me that lyin’ ain’t proper,
    if you do it, she told me, you’ll wind up with a whopper.

    I told a fib to my sweetie, and she whopped me, but good.
    Oh, I told a fib to my sweetie, and she whopped me, but good,
    `cause the fib that I told her ain’t what she understood.

    Well, I told her I was workin’ and we couldn’t go out.
    Yeah, I told her I was workin’ and we couldn’t go out,
    but I went to the movies and gallivanted about

    and while I was carousin’, I met a cute gal.
    Oh, while I was carousin’, I met a cute gal
    who was oohin’ and pantin’, and wanted to pal.

    Well, I tried to avoid her, tried to walk away.
    Yeah, I tried to avoid her, tried to walk away
    but she stuck to my side like some sun-baked clay.

    Then I saw my sweetie. She was sobbin’ and sighin’.
    Yeah, I saw my sweetie. She was sobbin’ and sighin’.
    “I’ve had enough,” she told me, “I’m sick of your lyin’.”

    Well, I tried to explain but my sweetie wouldn’t buy.
    Yeah, I tried to explain it, but she just wouldn’t buy.
    Instead she replied with her fist in my eye.

    So if you gotta tell lies, you better tell `em just so.
    Yeah, if you gotta tell lies, you better tell `em just so,
    and don’t ever be surprised if your little lies grow.

  5. Eileen S

    Little Willie O’Ree

    Little Willie was a young boy
    from New Brunswick, Canada
    who just wanted to paly hockey.
    He worked hard and played for
    a lot of Canadian minor league teams.
    One day, in January 1958,
    the Boston Bruins needed
    a replacement player for
    someone who was injured.
    It was Willie’s chance to play
    the National Hockey League,
    the dream of every Canadian boy.
    The Bruins were playing the
    Montreal Canadiens in Montreal
    when Willie played his first big league game.
    He never bothered telling anyone
    that he was blind in one eye,
    he just wanted to play hockey.
    The next day, he and the Bruins
    played Montreal again,
    this time in Boston.
    Then he was released from the Bruins
    and played in the minor leagues.
    Is that the end of the story for Willie O’Ree?
    No, Willie played a few more games in the NHL
    but spent most of his career in the minors.
    Willie distinction was being
    the first African Canadian
    to play in the National Hockey League.
    He paved the way for others later on.
    Willie never wanted to be a trailblazer
    He just wanted to play hockey.

  6. candy

    A Little Snow

    we got a little snow
    overnight
    just a few inches
    a shimmery white landscape
    the plows are plowing
    and children are off
    to school in yellow uses
    as usual
    traffic on my way to
    morning yoga is normal
    meanwhile
    you got a little snow
    overnight
    less than a couple inches
    you can still see the
    green grass
    schools are closed
    children try to make snow angels
    and snowmen are the size of elves
    only essential workers
    are required to make it to work

  8. PowerUnit

    Little Minds

    When little minds attempt big thoughts
    A hiss of righteousness brews
    And prudish smugness wafts
    Through the brittle hive of angry wasps

    We all have our differences
    None of us realize are sturdy walls
    Our limitations etched fast
    On the outside of one-way glass

    Pats on the back should not reinforce
    a bias common man cannot endorse
    A group consensus should not cater
    To an agreement of alma mater

    This should not be a war of ideals
    A thought no sane person can light
    On an age-old candle wick
    Soaked with color-coded rhetoric

  9. Daniel Paicopulos

    Little Birds

    Sitting softly, observing
    the hummingbird highway,,
    in our backyard sky,
    speed freak avians
    zipping and diving,
    not rivals, more contestants
    in a labor to survive.

    Sitting safely, watching
    them feed or die, those
    tiny-hearted birds,
    twenty beats per second,
    Mandevilla bloom
    becomes their arena,
    long beaks dueling for
    one flower, until they
    spy our four-hole feeder,
    competitors no more.

    Tapping quietly, viewing
    the laptop screen
    on my lap,
    variable speed poets
    warping and weaving,
    neatly creating their art,
    not competitors,
    more partners in the
    need to express.
    They write or fade,
    those big-hearted bards,
    one hundred images per hour,
    Poetic Asides their stage,
    longing for what’s due
    their flowing thoughts, yet
    loving each other’s works,
    competitors not at all.

    1. Marie Elena

      EDITED:

      So Little Eye Contact

      Ironically,
      Cell phones
      disconnected us.

      #seventeenineighteen

      I went back and forth between “regrettably” and “ironically.” Ironically, my decision was regrettable. 😉

  12. Walter J Wojtanik

    LITTLE MAN CAN

    Blessing on you little man,
    your talents are truly in demand,
    and her wish is your command,
    if anyone can, you’re the man.

    It’s not to say the little woman can’t!
    For at times it’s she that wears the pants,
    (or sometimes skorts; sometimes skants)
    or anything that makes her dance!

    Anyone can rule the roost,
    all you need’s a little boost,
    little (wo)man can get real loose,
    especially when they’ve been seduced.

    Blessings on you two who can,
    together strong, you take a stand,
    and give each other a helping hand,
    for if anyone one can, they can.

