Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 422

For today’s prompt, write a harmless poem. Some people think all poems are harmless; others know this isn’t true. So, what is a harmless poem? I guess we’ll all work to figure that out with this week’s prompt, eh?
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Harmless Poem:
“Most Dangerous Animals of Latin America”
Will picks a documentary on the most dangerous
animals of Latin America, and I think no harm
can come of it. After all, boa constrictors and
poison dart frogs are scarce in Georgia, even
feral dogs are not something that hides under
a nine-year-old’s bed at night, until the recluse
spider is mentioned that most frequently bites
people when it crawls under the bed covers,
which means Will sleeps with his parents tonight.
*****
*****
Fine Print
Words spread themselves
onto the page spilled ink
forming into letters
words.
Only later does meaning come
sneaking in between sly double
entendre implications and
connections
forming some heady mix
usually found in high school
chemistry labs or between
lovers
in a summer park
go ahead and read them
after all I had the words
hold harmless in the fine print.
Oh no! Poor Will!
#meetoo
It’s not that I’m harmless
but I wouldn’t try to hurt you
I am just a man, though
and I shouldn’t be trusted
It might not make any sense
to treat a father as a criminal
It’s for my own good too
as I don’t want to be busted
It’s not like you’d accuse me
but who am I supposed to believe?
I’s too bad we have this divide
that more men can’t respect you
It’s a shame we’ve built these walls
the hands of popes and the words of Bibles.
Oh my. Disturbing. Powerful, Power.