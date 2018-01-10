Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 422

For today’s prompt, write a harmless poem. Some people think all poems are harmless; others know this isn’t true. So, what is a harmless poem? I guess we’ll all work to figure that out with this week’s prompt, eh?

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Harmless Poem:

“Most Dangerous Animals of Latin America”

Will picks a documentary on the most dangerous

animals of Latin America, and I think no harm

can come of it. After all, boa constrictors and

poison dart frogs are scarce in Georgia, even

feral dogs are not something that hides under

a nine-year-old’s bed at night, until the recluse

spider is mentioned that most frequently bites

people when it crawls under the bed covers,

which means Will sleeps with his parents tonight.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He can’t wait to find out what other dangerous animals from Latin America also exist in Georgia.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

