Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 422

By: |

For today’s prompt, write a harmless poem. Some people think all poems are harmless; others know this isn’t true. So, what is a harmless poem? I guess we’ll all work to figure that out with this week’s prompt, eh?

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Harmless Poem:

“Most Dangerous Animals of Latin America”

Will picks a documentary on the most dangerous
animals of Latin America, and I think no harm
can come of it. After all, boa constrictors and

poison dart frogs are scarce in Georgia, even
feral dogs are not something that hides under
a nine-year-old’s bed at night, until the recluse

spider is mentioned that most frequently bites
people when it crawls under the bed covers,
which means Will sleeps with his parents tonight.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He can’t wait to find out what other dangerous animals from Latin America also exist in Georgia.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

Find more poetic posts here:

4 thoughts on “Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 422

  1. Anthony94

    Fine Print

    Words spread themselves
    onto the page spilled ink
    forming into letters
    words.

    Only later does meaning come
    sneaking in between sly double
    entendre implications and
    connections

    forming some heady mix
    usually found in high school
    chemistry labs or between
    lovers

    in a summer park
    go ahead and read them
    after all I had the words
    hold harmless in the fine print.

  3. PowerUnit

    #meetoo

    It’s not that I’m harmless
    but I wouldn’t try to hurt you

    I am just a man, though
    and I shouldn’t be trusted

    It might not make any sense
    to treat a father as a criminal

    It’s for my own good too
    as I don’t want to be busted

    It’s not like you’d accuse me
    but who am I supposed to believe?

    I’s too bad we have this divide
    that more men can’t respect you

    It’s a shame we’ve built these walls
    the hands of popes and the words of Bibles.

COMMENT