Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 421

Happy New Year! This is the first post of 2018, so let’s have fun with it.

For today’s prompt, write a password poem. Write about someone using passwords, creating a password, or hide a password (or words) in your poem (perhaps, a la acrostic poem). Have fun with it.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Password Poem:

“What Could It Be?”

A smile? A handshake? A knowing look?

I wonder what’s the password to your

heart; could it be reading the right book?

I don’t know the answer, but I’ll try

to discover the key to your door–

maybe a poem or gentle, “Hi.”

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He can’t remember names, but he’s amazing at remembering directions and passwords.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

