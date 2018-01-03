Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 421

Happy New Year! This is the first post of 2018, so let’s have fun with it.
For today’s prompt, write a password poem. Write about someone using passwords, creating a password, or hide a password (or words) in your poem (perhaps, a la acrostic poem). Have fun with it.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Password Poem:
“What Could It Be?”
A smile? A handshake? A knowing look?
I wonder what’s the password to your
heart; could it be reading the right book?
I don’t know the answer, but I’ll try
to discover the key to your door–
maybe a poem or gentle, “Hi.”
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He can’t remember names, but he’s amazing at remembering directions and passwords.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
*****
Mellon>/b>
Sesame seeds are distasteful
but Chuck Norris can break it down.
Professor Wagstaff’s Swordfish
was good enough to get in
but also got him locked out.
Buddy was a technological failure
while Joshuea saved the world.
Tiger demonstrates its data stripes
but wouldn’t accept the risk.
If you park yourself next to
a Zion vault with magic doors,
just say friend end enter.
Opening Heaven’s Doors
In the continuum,
from infinite to finite,
to form from light,
from energy to matter,
to human from Divine,
is there a place along the line,
where each begins or ends,
a clue the route portends,
as we blindly drift,
a nexus where we shift?
Perhaps, but it’s unknown,
the heaven we have sewn,
the place we ourselves create,
this thing we call our fate,
where we co-create our place,
between ourselves and God’s grand grace.
A Password to Remember
“B” y you, right next to you is where
H “E” ‘ll find it, a “Get out of Jail card”.
So “K” nee-deep in sorrow
How “I” am broken!” he cries.
This “N” ow his lot, he fears.
He is 2 “D” amaged, he thinks.
But you can save him…
If You Use This Code.
LOVE IS THE KEY
Unlock a sad heart
using love as your password,
it can open doors.