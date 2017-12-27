Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 420

Here’s the final prompt and poem of 2017; let’s make it a good one!
For today’s prompt, write an elevated poem. Whether we’re talking elevators, elevator shoes, elevating for a slam dunk, or some other form of elevation, there’s only really one way to take this prompt: Up! That is, unless you want to share the aftermath of elevation, which is often down.
*****
The 2018 Poet’s Market, edited by Robert Lee Brewer, includes hundreds of poetry markets, including listings for poetry publications, publishers, contests, and more! With names, contact information, and submission tips, poets can find the right markets for their poetry and achieve more publication success than ever before.
In addition to the listings, there are articles on the craft, business, and promotion of poetry–so that poets can learn the ins and outs of writing poetry and seeking publication. Plus, it includes a one-year subscription to the poetry-related information on WritersMarket.com. All in all, it’s the best resource for poets looking to secure publication.
*****
Here’s my attempt at an Elevated Poem:
“a little bit more”
& it’s true that i didn’t need to feel taller
because i was already tall enough
but i still stood straight & bounced
on the balls of my feet because even
the tallest people run into someone
who is just an inch or two taller
& besides there’s nothing wrong
with a little bit more elevation.
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He credits his third grade teacher, Mrs. Tillotson, with improving his form at a young age to stand tall, and he credits his parents with providing him with the height to stand taller.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
*****
Find more poetic posts here:
- Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 416.
- WD Poetic Form Challenge: Ottava Rima.
- 30 Poetry Prompts for the 2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge.
THE BEAU FROM THE WRONG SIDE OF THE TRACKS
Her folks’
condescension
comprised stiffened poses,
haughty airs, and elevated
noses.
I like this. I also feel that the title works with the poem to make it a strong piece and sets it up nicely.