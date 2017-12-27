Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 420

Here’s the final prompt and poem of 2017; let’s make it a good one!

For today’s prompt, write an elevated poem. Whether we’re talking elevators, elevator shoes, elevating for a slam dunk, or some other form of elevation, there’s only really one way to take this prompt: Up! That is, unless you want to share the aftermath of elevation, which is often down.

Here’s my attempt at an Elevated Poem:

“a little bit more”

& it’s true that i didn’t need to feel taller

because i was already tall enough

but i still stood straight & bounced

on the balls of my feet because even

the tallest people run into someone

who is just an inch or two taller

& besides there’s nothing wrong

with a little bit more elevation.

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He credits his third grade teacher, Mrs. Tillotson, with improving his form at a young age to stand tall, and he credits his parents with providing him with the height to stand taller.

