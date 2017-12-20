Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 419

For today’s prompt, write a “made sense at the time” poem. Historically, people have done a lot of things that made sense at the time that upon further reflection don’t make sense now. This is true in general (all humankind) and specific (some of my personal hair styles) ways. Have fun digging up some of these personal or general poems this week.
Here’s my attempt at a Made Sense at the Time Poem:
“The Cookies”
The cookies were so warm
and delicious straight out
of the oven that I felt I were
in some carb-loaded heaven
until you entered the room
asking where they all were.
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He may be related to the Cookie Monster, because he loves cookies.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
HAPPY TRAILS
Such a lot of moaning – stop your moping, all of you.
You wonder how you’ll get along, now I’m through
with keeping track of this and that and what’s to do;
with knowing how the land lies, ridge and canyon too;
with knowing horses like a second sense. It’s true,
I worked right hard. It just seemed like the thing to do,
what I was meant for, down there, field or slough.
I rode that life and now I’m in another, I’m brand-new.
I’m in the real God’s country – and o my, what a view!
I’m rounding up my long-gone horses – quite a few –
and riding trails alongside waters clear and blue.
So quit your moaning. Happy trails to all of you.
for our long-time search-and-rescue partner, Cindy
Can’t get my post to appear, but you can view it at:
https://daniellivingpoet.blogspot.com/
Of course, now it shows up
I am a man of many words, but none of them can describe how I feel, loving and being loved by my best friend, my darling, my angel, my nurse, my wife. I have said many times, completely and truthfully, that no one else would have stayed with me through some of who I was, but I am sooooo grateful that she did.
47 Years and Counting
Would you believe it?
Could you conceive it?
I have an earth angel
leading the way,
wake up more in love
with her every day.
My body’s been through hell,
here in year forty-seven,
but my heart, soul as well,
have spent more time in heaven.
It’s because of my angel,
with her doting, her care
that my mind has stayed focused
on the love that we share.
Without her I doubt
that I’d even be,
with no wish to find out,
I’m so glad there’s a we.
With a bit of a limp,
forty-seven we’ll celebrate,
but no love will we skimp,
entering year forty-eight.
Pilgrimage
It made sense at the time, wat b’y?
Who know’d she’d gone so friggin bad?
Nuddin wrong wit Qweebeck, mind you.
Bugs is kinds thick though, me son
Carry you away and your bags too.
The language didn’t bother me none
Ev’ry man speaks wit his wallet
Ev’ry man unnerstands another amn’s needs.
An’ when I did git ‘er fixed up
Tarana’s a day’s drive away.
Got a job in the garage bay
Fixen the wealthy b’y’s big boats
While me old bucket sat and rusted
Yes b’y, Bob’s yer uncle.
It’s hard (for me, anyway) to write in a “foreign” dialect. Well done.
MARRIED AT 17
Seemed right at the time.
Thirteen years later,
immaturity caught up.
#seventeensyllablesfortwentyseventeen
Made Sense At The Time
Made sense at the time
to speak my mind.
How did I know
they were: the boss’
daughter, the neighbor’s
dog, the minister’s
wife, the contest’s
judge, my daughter’s
Secret Santa??????????
Might as well give up
complaining in 2018.
I make no secret about being Santa. And I cut you some slack in the “speak my mind” category – kind of a naughty-nice!
HA! LOVE IT!
PET ROCKS MADE SENSE AT THE TIME
With heads held high and bells a’jingling,
we opened our gifts on Christmas morn.
All our senses were a’tingling,
with heads held high and bells a’jingling.
There was only one gift I was a’singling
out, a pet rock? It left me forlorn.
With heads held high and bells a’jingling,
we opened our gifts on Christmas morn.
Ahhhhh. This poem took the prompt and fit it with the season in a most enjoyable way. I remember pet rocks. Kinda crazy. But did you know that now there is a form were people draw art on flat rocks that is actually quite wonderful? Nice work, WJW. 🙂
I also really enjoyed Robert’s ” The Cookies”. I could almost taste those cookies in my mouth and feel the warmth when I held them. Cookie lovers, haven’t we all been there– with our cookie consumption? Fun poem.
THis time of year my mind fixates on the jolly. I’ll try and fit every prompt with a seasonal tweak if i can. Thanks for this, tri!
Agreeing with tripoet in every sense.
And howdy, Santa Pard!