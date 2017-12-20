Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 419

For today’s prompt, write a “made sense at the time” poem. Historically, people have done a lot of things that made sense at the time that upon further reflection don’t make sense now. This is true in general (all humankind) and specific (some of my personal hair styles) ways. Have fun digging up some of these personal or general poems this week.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Made Sense at the Time Poem:

“The Cookies”

The cookies were so warm

and delicious straight out

of the oven that I felt I were

in some carb-loaded heaven

until you entered the room

asking where they all were.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He may be related to the Cookie Monster, because he loves cookies.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

