Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 418

For today’s prompt, write a thaw poem. The term thaw can be used in relation to food and the weather. But it can also relate to people and relationships as well.

Here’s my attempt at a Thaw Poem:

“He Still Stands”

He still stands–or leans

upon the stick that made

his arms–even as most

other patches melted

the day before. His hat

sits in the grass beside

him next to his rock eyes

and carrot nose. No more

smile. No more mouth.

But he still stands

for now.

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He lives just north of Atlanta, where at least one snowman still stands from last Friday’s snow.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

