Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 418

For today’s prompt, write a thaw poem. The term thaw can be used in relation to food and the weather. But it can also relate to people and relationships as well.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Thaw Poem:
“He Still Stands”
He still stands–or leans
upon the stick that made
his arms–even as most
other patches melted
the day before. His hat
sits in the grass beside
him next to his rock eyes
and carrot nose. No more
smile. No more mouth.
But he still stands
for now.
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He lives just north of Atlanta, where at least one snowman still stands from last Friday’s snow.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
*****
