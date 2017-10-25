Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 416

Here’s the final prompt before November, which means we won’t be back on the Wednesday Poetry Prompts until December 6th. That’s because we’ll be poeming every day of the month of November for the 10th annual November PAD Chapbook Challenge. Details on the way.

For today’s poem, use at least three of the six words listed below in your poem (title counts). Three is the minimum, but you know I’m going to try use all six of these:

sidereal

recruit

magnetic

compact

whippoorwill

carbon

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Three of Six Words Poem:

“Parking the Kia Spectra at a Gas Station in Tennessee”

I hear the whippoorwill’s sidereal call

to recruit the stars plastered against

the carbon night, a magnetic trill

as I try to sleep in my compact car.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). Recently, he did catch a few zzz’s at a gas station in Tennessee, though he was too tired to hear any birdsong.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

