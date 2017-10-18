Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 415

By: |

For today’s prompt, write an I Believe You poem. This could be a poem about someone’s vision for the future or someone’s story of the past. It could be a poem about a real person, a fictional character, or even yourself (written in the first person by someone else–or a “staring in the mirror” poem).

*****

Order the new Poet’s Market!

The new 2018 Poet’s Market, edited by Robert Lee Brewer, includes hundreds of poetry markets, including listings for poetry publications, publishers, contests, and more! With names, contact information, and submission tips, poets can find the right markets for their poetry and achieve more publication success than ever before.

In addition to the listings, there are articles on the craft, business, and promotion of poetry–so that poets can learn the ins and outs of writing poetry and seeking publication. Plus, it includes a one-year subscription to the poetry-related information on WritersMarket.com. All in all, it’s the best resource for poets looking to secure publication.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at an I Believe You Poem:

“The Incident”

From across the house, I hear it–
the kicking, slapping, and screaming.
Then, I listen to the feet pound
my way with warnings of “Daddy!”

The youngest says, “Daddy! He called
me names!” The name-caller says, “She
hit me real hard, and he punched me,”
referring to the teenager,

who makes his way slow down the stairs
while making little grunts before
laying out his tale of woe, “They both
teamed up on me, and were hitting

“and kicking and assaulting me.”
Then, they all begin lobbying
in unison before breaking
down into punches, kicks, and screams,

before I say, “I believe you
and you and you; I believe you
all, and there’s just one thing to do:
Apologize to who isn’t you.”

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). As the oldest of three brothers, he’s had to say his fair share of apologies on this planet.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

Find more poetic posts here:

You might also like:

  • No Related Posts

15 thoughts on “Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 415

  1. Daniel Paicopulos

    Foundations                                                                                               

    I so want to believe,
    to realize and achieve
    that one goal, just the one thing
    that allows my heart to sing.
    I am only here for God.

    I am only here for God,
    affirming my presence in the flow.
    I live in Grace, so blessed, so awed.
    God is all there is, I know.
    I send love into the world, to all.
    My gifts are pure, unflawed.
    I let my generosity stand tall.
    I am one with God.
    I let thoughts of death slip away.
    My life abounds with joy, each delightful day.

  2. PowerUnit

    You keep pushing at doors
    But don’t we all?
    Isn’t everybody locked in a room?
    It might feel like a prison
    like you’re lost in corridors with only turns
    and dead ends
    wandering, wondering
    if the lost can find peace.
    Most doors look sturdy, but the facade swings
    hinging on the clarity of faith and purity of the soul
    so just lean into it, give it a go.

  3. thunk2much

    Three words

    I believe you, she said,
    and in that moment
    the universe stretched,
    atoms rearranging,
    exhaling open
    spaces just for me,
    breathing room.
    It’s amazing just
    how long I went
    without speaking
    a word of this
    to anyone, and how
    those three simple
    words began
    urgently to heal
    my unseen bruises
    and stitch laces
    across the lacerations
    I’d sheltered
    like children
    for so long.

    1. tripoet

      That Look of Disbelief

      When your words say one thing
      but “that look” says another,
      it’s like a broken key
      in the lock to your mind;
      there’s no getting through to you.

  7. Eileen S

    Memory Loss

    Memory has deteriorated in a brain
    that was once as sharp as a tack.
    You asked why Dad was not with us.
    Dad died.

    We reminded you of the funeral.
    The priest gave a eulogy.
    Then we attended the graveside service
    with a two-gun salute
    and a flag presentation.
    Who forgets a two-gun salute?

    I believe you that you don’t remember.

COMMENT