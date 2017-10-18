Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 415

For today’s prompt, write an I Believe You poem. This could be a poem about someone’s vision for the future or someone’s story of the past. It could be a poem about a real person, a fictional character, or even yourself (written in the first person by someone else–or a “staring in the mirror” poem).

Here’s my attempt at an I Believe You Poem:

“The Incident”

From across the house, I hear it–

the kicking, slapping, and screaming.

Then, I listen to the feet pound

my way with warnings of “Daddy!”

The youngest says, “Daddy! He called

me names!” The name-caller says, “She

hit me real hard, and he punched me,”

referring to the teenager,

who makes his way slow down the stairs

while making little grunts before

laying out his tale of woe, “They both

teamed up on me, and were hitting

“and kicking and assaulting me.”

Then, they all begin lobbying

in unison before breaking

down into punches, kicks, and screams,

before I say, “I believe you

and you and you; I believe you

all, and there’s just one thing to do:

Apologize to who isn’t you.”

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). As the oldest of three brothers, he’s had to say his fair share of apologies on this planet.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

