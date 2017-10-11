Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 414

For today’s prompt, write a connection poem. The poem could be about a physical connection, like holding hands or building a bridge across a river. Or it could be about social connections, like at a party or online. Of course, there are also electrical connections, magnetic connections, associative connections, and so much more. Feel free to connect the dots however you wish today.

Here’s my attempt at a Connection Poem:

“Connecting the Dots”

Connecting the dots is easy to do

when the dots are laid out for you,

but it gets more complicated when

the dots become women and men,

and you’re unsure what to connect–

a laugh, a lie, an architect?!?–

because like all games that we play,

it fails to connect in the day to day.

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He likes making connections.

