Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 414

For today’s prompt, write a connection poem. The poem could be about a physical connection, like holding hands or building a bridge across a river. Or it could be about social connections, like at a party or online. Of course, there are also electrical connections, magnetic connections, associative connections, and so much more. Feel free to connect the dots however you wish today.
*****
The new 2018 Poet’s Market, edited by Robert Lee Brewer, includes hundreds of poetry markets, including listings for poetry publications, publishers, contests, and more! With names, contact information, and submission tips, poets can find the right markets for their poetry and achieve more publication success than ever before.
In addition to the listings, there are articles on the craft, business, and promotion of poetry–so that poets can learn the ins and outs of writing poetry and seeking publication. Plus, it includes a one-year subscription to the poetry-related information on WritersMarket.com. All in all, it’s the best resource for poets looking to secure publication.
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Connection Poem:
“Connecting the Dots”
Connecting the dots is easy to do
when the dots are laid out for you,
but it gets more complicated when
the dots become women and men,
and you’re unsure what to connect–
a laugh, a lie, an architect?!?–
because like all games that we play,
it fails to connect in the day to day.
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He likes making connections.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
*****
Find more poetic posts here:
- Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 404.
- Rannaigheact Mhor: Poetic Form.
- Ellen Birkett Morris: Poet Interview.
Broken Connections
She kept him alive for the world,
breathing through machines.
Through his cell phone she did this,
texting his friends and family
in that language of his she knew so well,
posting on his Facebook account,
Photoshopping and age-progressing his pictures,
crafting the narrative of the life he’d wanted to continue living,
so that people continued to wish him a “Happy Birthday,”
long after he’d had his last.
Heart-rending, this.
HOW TO CONNECT
Park at the Greyhound station and start walking.
Blood-orange, huge, sun glares through smoke
above pines on the ridge – there at forest’s edge,
forest that hasn’t burned yet in a State of flame.
A woman in housedress and boots, bookbag,
walking stick, slouch-hat pauses on the walk,
sits down on a rock. What is she waiting for?
Observe the young man standing by his bike
beside a dumpster, with a half-full garbage bag.
Graceful as a gymnast, he mounts the dumpster.
The light-board above the bank says 44 degrees.
Don’t look that lady with briefcase in the eye.
She’ll turn away, thinking you’re homeless.
Note how smoke of distant fires hangs in air.
Try not to listen when a man tells his friend
Don’t go outside today, you’re gonna die.
Blackberry, willow, water-polished bedrock
along the little creek that runs through town;
a pink plastic bag on a rock, an easy chair,
a book: Interludes, Prayers of Remembrance.
Barred Owl on the 169
We eye each other
through thinnest glass
barely enough distance
to disguise us
from one another, you
in all your feathered splendor backlit
against westering November sun
along the southbound two lane
you sit the carcass of last night’s
deer with the ferocity of a lion
yet shaped like some perfectly sanded
bowling pin. How much morphing
have you done since that night
over thirty years ago when you
fled the shape of my father
moving effortlessly from one realm
to another and now this, your eyes
indelibly imprinted on my skin
your presence so close we touch.
This is enchanting and, for me, enlightening, especially the image of a ” perfectly sanded bowling pin.”
Good Mourning
are you too far
gone to see
the blind man
laughing?
Brought me up short, this did. I think this is a little gem, with the hard edges to prove it.
A Fading Spark
Face to face
Is fast becoming out-of-date
In times so fast-paced
That we instead opt to create
Connections of ephemeral state;
Without the twitching of nervous eyes
Or the telling face of white lies,
Free of the awkward shackles of life,
All corporeal fear surely dies.
But this is at the cost of the spark;
That electric touch that marks
Human blunder and its inelegant remarks,
For the typing hidden in the dark,
Carefully prepared, stiff and stark
Is the digital hermit’s trademark.
This sets them apart from the brave
Who expose their imperfect face
And cast weakness on display
In this screen-fixated age.
Ebb and Flow
Grateful
for the seasons
that glide into each other
with no gaps –
the ways
their colors infiltrate,
ever-changing,
connecting my dots.
~ Nurit Israeli
I your piece for Robert on “Why I Write Poetry”. I was very inspired. My friend, an artist, and poet has a piece called “Numbers” on the Holocaust for “Prairie Village State of the Arts” that opens this Friday in Kansas. I would love for you to see it.
I heart your piece…. for Robert…
For me, this has the feel of the seasons themselves. Wonderful.
Fly the Friendly Skies and Save
When you live in the mid-west
and need to get to the coast
It’s generally easier to fly.
I think you can guess why.
One day when inordinately busy
I asked my hubby for some help
“Can you make my reservation?”
He said, “Yes”, no hesitation.
He went right to work
On that point, I concede
booking my flight,
I figured everything was all right
only to find that from KCI
I flew to Denver, next up
Austin, then Kalamazoo
I screamed,”What did you do?”
But there is more to this story
and to my travel plans.
Next stop was Miami.
Then a small airport in Kentucky.
The printout only got longer
as my temper shortened
Off to Detroit, then Toronto
Montreal and Ontario.
“Look you are by the window.”
he stammered with a smile on his face
A good view? Was his only excuse
for this crazy route to Syracuse?
But I know better
from this coupon man
Saving every penny he can
Is behind every plan.
The publican Craft
Brewer of lives lost past
Now saves the minds of the daft
Through a descendant, blinded
Of his forefather’s crimes
And illiterate laugh
Wow. This feels like hammer blows. Superb writing.
Caroline
It’s a stretch to call it a reunion, she having been five months
in her mother’s belly
the last time we saw her.
Still, she had her mother’s smile,
her father’s soul,
the father she never met,
my good friend, our Best Man.
Thanks to a Facebook-driven
connection with her mom’s best friend,
we’d found them all after
more than thirty years, learned
we’d driven right by their home,
once a month for years,
headed to Sedona.
Almost a Doctor Zhivago moment,
but the gods were kind,
her mother Gretchen happy to see us,
“aunt” Carol the messenger of joy,
So, when we met, again,
or for the first time,
as if it mattered,
bittersweet happiness all around,
she eager for my memories of
the dad she never knew,
me thrilled to see what he had given,
before he died too soon.
She lives now in the town we left,
her boss my friend,
her staff colleagues my pals,
working where I would have been,
had we not moved.
Married, she has an unfamiliar name,
so would we have figured it out
if I had stayed?
Hard to say.
It’s a funny old world that way.
Superb. Just superb.
Even as you build the bridge
you hope will bring us together
I feel it crumble beneath my feet
You lay the right words
for me to step on, but the hollow
beneath my bones silently grows
And I fear I will tumble
into the chasm of your silence
If I walk back to you again
Just perfect, in structure, wording and emotion
Indeed so.
STOPPING BY BUSHES ON A WINTER EVENING
How marvellous the chickadee
who perches with sunflower seed
to satisfy his tiny greed
by chipping at it rapidly,
then hieing to the feeder tree
while sounding like a raspy reed.
How marvellous
the change this bird can make in me,
for, as I watch his busy deed
I feel the fleeing of my need
for unremitting certainty.
How marvellous.
I’ll echo your words, Bill. How marvelous!
Yes. Marvellous.
Fabulous form, wonderful words, enchanting emotions
How marvelous, Bill!
OUTLAW JOSIE WALES TWICE REMOVED
Marie and I, our connection was groovy,
we could have been an Eastwood movie.
She is “Good”, forever to be,
“The Bad and The Ugly”? That was me!
Perfect pair, though.
Smiles
Don’t need a lot of words to describe a beautiful thing
Love this connection!
ONE GOOD EYE
The vision of a friend; seeker of artistic worth.
How on earth did she ever find this connection?
But the direction she chose to expose that eye,
a far cry from Toledo, across the Erie Lake toward Buffalo.
Little did she know, the voice she heard spoke in words
that expressed a devotion to song, lyrical and lilting; lifting
an unsure foot, and then the next. Small steps into this world
unfurling the banner of poetic pondering, wondering if her words
could touch the soul of one she perceived so gifted,
lifted by his support and recognition; a position reciprocated
in kind. In his mind, he was driven, given the opportunity
to share in poetic unity; like minds found a common bond.
Hands across the lake, reached and taught each other,
a rhyming sister and brother, related by their poetry, knowing
they were enhanced by their presence, in essence their words
became their umbilical, joining and nourishing their combined muse.
He was used to relying on her friendship; a necessary camaraderie
in her eye, the window to their personalities, a view to their worlds.
What a wonderful tribute!
Lovely indeed
Oh, man, you capture this so well
Enhanced by their presence – they and we… So convincing!