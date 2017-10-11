Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 414

For today’s prompt, write a connection poem. The poem could be about a physical connection, like holding hands or building a bridge across a river. Or it could be about social connections, like at a party or online. Of course, there are also electrical connections, magnetic connections, associative connections, and so much more. Feel free to connect the dots however you wish today.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Connection Poem:

“Connecting the Dots”

Connecting the dots is easy to do
when the dots are laid out for you,

but it gets more complicated when
the dots become women and men,

and you’re unsure what to connect–
a laugh, a lie, an architect?!?–

because like all games that we play,
it fails to connect in the day to day.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He likes making connections.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

35 thoughts on “Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 414

  1. SarahLeaSales

    Broken Connections

    She kept him alive for the world,
    breathing through machines.
    Through his cell phone she did this,
    texting his friends and family
    in that language of his she knew so well,
    posting on his Facebook account,
    Photoshopping and age-progressing his pictures,
    crafting the narrative of the life he’d wanted to continue living,
    so that people continued to wish him a “Happy Birthday,”
    long after he’d had his last.

  2. taylor graham

    HOW TO CONNECT

    Park at the Greyhound station and start walking.
    Blood-orange, huge, sun glares through smoke
    above pines on the ridge – there at forest’s edge,
    forest that hasn’t burned yet in a State of flame.
    A woman in housedress and boots, bookbag,
    walking stick, slouch-hat pauses on the walk,
    sits down on a rock. What is she waiting for?
    Observe the young man standing by his bike
    beside a dumpster, with a half-full garbage bag.
    Graceful as a gymnast, he mounts the dumpster.
    The light-board above the bank says 44 degrees.
    Don’t look that lady with briefcase in the eye.
    She’ll turn away, thinking you’re homeless.
    Note how smoke of distant fires hangs in air.
    Try not to listen when a man tells his friend
    Don’t go outside today, you’re gonna die.
    Blackberry, willow, water-polished bedrock
    along the little creek that runs through town;
    a pink plastic bag on a rock, an easy chair,
    a book: Interludes, Prayers of Remembrance.

  3. Anthony94

    Barred Owl on the 169

    We eye each other
    through thinnest glass

    barely enough distance
    to disguise us

    from one another, you
    in all your feathered splendor backlit

    against westering November sun
    along the southbound two lane

    you sit the carcass of last night’s
    deer with the ferocity of a lion

    yet shaped like some perfectly sanded
    bowling pin. How much morphing

    have you done since that night
    over thirty years ago when you

    fled the shape of my father
    moving effortlessly from one realm

    to another and now this, your eyes
    indelibly imprinted on my skin

    your presence so close we touch.

  5. headintheclouds87

    A Fading Spark

    Face to face
    Is fast becoming out-of-date
    In times so fast-paced
    That we instead opt to create
    Connections of ephemeral state;
    Without the twitching of nervous eyes
    Or the telling face of white lies,
    Free of the awkward shackles of life,
    All corporeal fear surely dies.

    But this is at the cost of the spark;
    That electric touch that marks
    Human blunder and its inelegant remarks,
    For the typing hidden in the dark,
    Carefully prepared, stiff and stark
    Is the digital hermit’s trademark.

    This sets them apart from the brave
    Who expose their imperfect face
    And cast weakness on display
    In this screen-fixated age.

  6. Nurit Israeli

    Ebb and Flow

    Grateful
    for the seasons
    that glide into each other
    with no gaps –
    the ways
    their colors infiltrate,
    ever-changing,
    connecting my dots.

    ~ Nurit Israeli

    1. tripoet

      I your piece for Robert on “Why I Write Poetry”. I was very inspired. My friend, an artist, and poet has a piece called “Numbers” on the Holocaust for “Prairie Village State of the Arts” that opens this Friday in Kansas. I would love for you to see it.

  7. tripoet

    Fly the Friendly Skies and Save

    When you live in the mid-west
    and need to get to the coast
    It’s generally easier to fly.
    I think you can guess why.

    One day when inordinately busy
    I asked my hubby for some help
    “Can you make my reservation?”
    He said, “Yes”, no hesitation.

    He went right to work
    On that point, I concede
    booking my flight,
    I figured everything was all right

    only to find that from KCI
    I flew to Denver, next up
    Austin, then Kalamazoo
    I screamed,”What did you do?”

    But there is more to this story
    and to my travel plans.
    Next stop was Miami.
    Then a small airport in Kentucky.

    The printout only got longer
    as my temper shortened
    Off to Detroit, then Toronto
    Montreal and Ontario.

    “Look you are by the window.”
    he stammered with a smile on his face
    A good view? Was his only excuse
    for this crazy route to Syracuse?

    But I know better
    from this coupon man
    Saving every penny he can
    Is behind every plan.

  9. Daniel Paicopulos

    Caroline
    It’s a stretch to call it a reunion, she having been five months
    in her mother’s belly
    the last time we saw her.
    Still, she had her mother’s smile,
    her father’s soul,
    the father she never met,
    my good friend, our Best Man.
    Thanks to a Facebook-driven
    connection with her mom’s best friend,
    we’d found them all after
    more than thirty years, learned
    we’d driven right by their home,
    once a month for years,
    headed to Sedona.
    Almost a Doctor Zhivago moment,
    but the gods were kind,
    her mother Gretchen happy to see us,
    “aunt” Carol the messenger of joy,
    So, when we met, again,
    or for the first time,
    as if it mattered,
    bittersweet happiness all around,
    she eager for my memories of
    the dad she never knew,
    me thrilled to see what he had given,
    before he died too soon.
    She lives now in the town we left,
    her boss my friend,
    her staff colleagues my pals,
    working where I would have been,
    had we not moved.
    Married, she has an unfamiliar name,
    so would we have figured it out
    if I had stayed?
    Hard to say.
    It’s a funny old world that way.

  10. Uma

    Even as you build the bridge
    you hope will bring us together
    I feel it crumble beneath my feet

    You lay the right words
    for me to step on, but the hollow
    beneath my bones silently grows

    And I fear I will tumble
    into the chasm of your silence
    If I walk back to you again﻿

  11. PressOn

    STOPPING BY BUSHES ON A WINTER EVENING

    How marvellous the chickadee
    who perches with sunflower seed
    to satisfy his tiny greed
    by chipping at it rapidly,
    then hieing to the feeder tree
    while sounding like a raspy reed.
    How marvellous

    the change this bird can make in me,
    for, as I watch his busy deed
    I feel the fleeing of my need
    for unremitting certainty.
    How marvellous.

  13. Walter J Wojtanik

    ONE GOOD EYE

    The vision of a friend; seeker of artistic worth.
    How on earth did she ever find this connection?

    But the direction she chose to expose that eye,
    a far cry from Toledo, across the Erie Lake toward Buffalo.

    Little did she know, the voice she heard spoke in words
    that expressed a devotion to song, lyrical and lilting; lifting

    an unsure foot, and then the next. Small steps into this world
    unfurling the banner of poetic pondering, wondering if her words

    could touch the soul of one she perceived so gifted,
    lifted by his support and recognition; a position reciprocated

    in kind. In his mind, he was driven, given the opportunity
    to share in poetic unity; like minds found a common bond.

    Hands across the lake, reached and taught each other,
    a rhyming sister and brother, related by their poetry, knowing

    they were enhanced by their presence, in essence their words
    became their umbilical, joining and nourishing their combined muse.

    He was used to relying on her friendship; a necessary camaraderie
    in her eye, the window to their personalities, a view to their worlds.

COMMENT