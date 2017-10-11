Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 414

For today’s prompt, write a connection poem. The poem could be about a physical connection, like holding hands or building a bridge across a river. Or it could be about social connections, like at a party or online. Of course, there are also electrical connections, magnetic connections, associative connections, and so much more. Feel free to connect the dots however you wish today.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Connection Poem:
“Connecting the Dots”
Connecting the dots is easy to do
when the dots are laid out for you,
but it gets more complicated when
the dots become women and men,
and you’re unsure what to connect–
a laugh, a lie, an architect?!?–
because like all games that we play,
it fails to connect in the day to day.
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He likes making connections.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
*****
STOPPING BY BUSHES ON A WINTER EVENING
How marvellous the chickadee
who perches with sunflower seed
to satisfy his tiny greed
by chipping at it rapidly,
then hieing to the feeder tree
while sounding like a raspy reed.
How marvellous
the change this bird can make in me,
for, as I watch his busy deed
I feel the fleeing of my need
for unremitting certainty.
How marvellous.
OUTLAW JOSIE WALES TWICE REMOVED
Marie and I, our connection was groovy,
we could have been an Eastwood movie.
She is “Good”, forever to be,
“The Bad and The Ugly”? That was me!
Perfect pair, though.
ONE GOOD EYE
The vision of a friend; seeker of artistic worth.
How on earth did she ever find this connection?
But the direction she chose to expose that eye,
a far cry from Toledo, across the Erie Lake toward Buffalo.
Little did she know, the voice she heard spoke in words
that expressed a devotion to song, lyrical and lilting; lifting
an unsure foot, and then the next. Small steps into this world
unfurling the banner of poetic pondering, wondering if her words
could touch the soul of one she perceived so gifted,
lifted by his support and recognition; a position reciprocated
in kind. In his mind, he was driven, given the opportunity
to share in poetic unity; like minds found a common bond.
Hands across the lake, reached and taught each other,
a rhyming sister and brother, related by their poetry, knowing
they were enhanced by their presence, in essence their words
became their umbilical, joining and nourishing their combined muse.
He was used to relying on her friendship; a necessary camaraderie
in her eye, the window to their personalities, a view to their worlds.
What a wonderful tribute!