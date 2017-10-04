Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 413

For today’s prompt, write a recognition poem. A recognition poem could be about public recognition, like an award or a declaration in front of or directed to a group of people. Or it could be about recognizing something for the first time–like an epiphany. Or recognizing a person, place, or thing that you haven’t seen in a while.
Also, don’t fail to recognize that today is Random Acts of Poetry Day! Click here for a few ideas on how to celebrate.
Here’s my attempt at a Recognition Poem:
“Hello Darkness My Old Friend”
It’s been a while, though it’s never quite long
enough between visits. Who have you been
troubling as I’ve wandered about in light?
So much sun, my skin feels singed; so much fun,
my heart feels binged; now, it’s time, with your help,
to purge the excess illumination.
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He does listen to a little Simon & Garfunkel from time to time.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
there is someone to blame
Starved,
ignorant,
the letters that spell
the
end
-JR Simmang
When I read your poem applying it in many different contexts besides the obvious, this small poem becomes HUGE in my eyes. Nice work.
A silver cord
Will grace my purple gown
Forty years late
Congratulations, graduate. Beautiful poem.
Happy “Random Acts of Poetry Day”, poetry mates. For my random poetry act, I will try to keep my computer close by and read each person’s poem today!
THE JILTED WIFE SEES HER EX FOR THE FIRST TIME IN YEARS
With a start of delayed recognition,
amazed at his social position,
she banished all guile
and she flashed him a smile,
though she wished him consigned to perdition.
Very well crafted!!!!
Another great from the limerick master! I adore the end rhymes.
unexpected award
shuffling to the podium
fear, surprise, gratitude,
a voice that’s stuck
on mute; all I have
for the audience is
a telepathic hug
Great, “telepathic hug” included.