Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 413

For today’s prompt, write a recognition poem. A recognition poem could be about public recognition, like an award or a declaration in front of or directed to a group of people. Or it could be about recognizing something for the first time–like an epiphany. Or recognizing a person, place, or thing that you haven’t seen in a while.

Also, don’t fail to recognize that today is Random Acts of Poetry Day! Click here for a few ideas on how to celebrate.

*****

Order the new Poet’s Market!

The new 2018 Poet’s Market, edited by Robert Lee Brewer, includes hundreds of poetry markets, including listings for poetry publications, publishers, contests, and more! With names, contact information, and submission tips, poets can find the right markets for their poetry and achieve more publication success than ever before.

In addition to the listings, there are articles on the craft, business, and promotion of poetry–so that poets can learn the ins and outs of writing poetry and seeking publication. Plus, it includes a one-year subscription to the poetry-related information on WritersMarket.com. All in all, it’s the best resource for poets looking to secure publication.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Recognition Poem:

“Hello Darkness My Old Friend”

It’s been a while, though it’s never quite long

enough between visits. Who have you been

troubling as I’ve wandered about in light?

So much sun, my skin feels singed; so much fun,

my heart feels binged; now, it’s time, with your help,

to purge the excess illumination.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He does listen to a little Simon & Garfunkel from time to time.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

Find more poetic posts here:

You might also like: