Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 412

For today’s prompt, write a name tag poem. The poem could be about a literal name tag (I’ve written one about a pencil before, so why not? But it could also be a poem that includes your name (kind of like a traditional ghazal includes the poet’s name in the final line). Or it could be a poem that defines you. Or go old school and work your name in via an acrostic poem–or some other sneaky poetic device.

Here’s my attempt at a Name Tag Poem:

“My Name Is”

Running off through the streets and mob

of people who like to shorten and remember

Bob, even though that’s never been my name,

even though I point it out often to the many and few

repeatedly. When it comes to my name, I have a preference

to Rob, Robby, Bo, or Bob, and if you’re not sure, just say, “Sir.”

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He likes to write an acrostic from time to time.

