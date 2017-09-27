Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 412

For today’s prompt, write a name tag poem. The poem could be about a literal name tag (I’ve written one about a pencil before, so why not? But it could also be a poem that includes your name (kind of like a traditional ghazal includes the poet’s name in the final line). Or it could be a poem that defines you. Or go old school and work your name in via an acrostic poem–or some other sneaky poetic device.
The new 2018 Poet’s Market, edited by Robert Lee Brewer, includes hundreds of poetry markets, including listings for poetry publications, publishers, contests, and more! With names, contact information, and submission tips, poets can find the right markets for their poetry and achieve more publication success than ever before.
In addition to the listings, there are articles on the craft, business, and promotion of poetry–so that poets can learn the ins and outs of writing poetry and seeking publication. Plus, it includes a one-year subscription to the poetry-related information on WritersMarket.com. All in all, it’s the best resource for poets looking to secure publication.
Here’s my attempt at a Name Tag Poem:
“My Name Is”
Running off through the streets and mob
of people who like to shorten and remember
Bob, even though that’s never been my name,
even though I point it out often to the many and few
repeatedly. When it comes to my name, I have a preference
to Rob, Robby, Bo, or Bob, and if you’re not sure, just say, “Sir.”
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He likes to write an acrostic from time to time.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
Lip Service
Her name was Vix—
short for Victoria (with a secret)—
and for something else,
for those who knew her intimately.
She left her mark on the world—
on her children’s cheeks,
her husband’s lips,
her lover’s letters—
a mark that one could define
as neither pink nor red,
but was called “Love is On”
by Revlon.
I AM LEGEND
I am an enigma; a legend,
insistent that the season becomes
the most important thing.
It is for the children that I work,
and it seemed that they came
to appreciate this generosity,
which was rather rare.
Up in my spacious
hamlet I plan, amidst the hustle
and bustle (and time to rustle a sugar cookie
or two) with my diminutive minions
to charge through more rapid than eagles.
Rather happy, rarely sappy, I continue to hurl
myself into this chore clenched fist and more
until I think I will burst.
And when I laugh my belly shakes,
a right jolly old spasm! Bridging the chasm
of disbelief, for a dedicated cause.
There is no mystery here. I am Santa Claus.
Where the Polar Bears Go
Running on ice
against time
satellite collars
and tagged
sea ice reduced
melting into
skinny bears
one tag holds
information
begs to save