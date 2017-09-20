Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 411

For today’s prompt, write an information poem. The poem could be about delivering information, sifting through information, or receiving information. But remember: Not all information is created equal. And not all of it is reliable. And some of it is hiding in unlikely places, like the mouths of children and observations in nature.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at an Information Poem:

“As Maria Draws Near”

He tells me he’s in Puerto Rico

& that a hurricane is bearing down

on him & that he’s about to lose cell

service for the next three days & that

he’s on high ground & that he has food

& water & to let our mom know he’s okay.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He tracks storms from afar, because he knows his baby brother tracks them from a near.

*****

