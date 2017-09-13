Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 410

Believe it or not, I set this week’s prompt a few weeks ago–not realizing that my baby brother would set himself on the Keys for Hurricane Irma or that Tropical Storm Irma would knock out our power here at Brewer Manor in the Atlanta area. But sometimes, that’s how it works out.
For today’s prompt, write a weather poem. Good weather, bad weather, talking about the weather–you decide how to take today’s prompt. Make the weather a secondary character in a poem about something else entirely; whatever gets you writing.
Here’s my attempt at a Weather Poem:
“Whether We Weather the Weather”
Or not, I know this the moment
we move this way or that. The wind
attacks the trees outside, but we
can move this way or that, and you
crack a joke, letting me know where
to build the next bridge, so we can
cross it together when the rain
has left us only with rainbows.
Killing two birds with one stone – this is also a Roundelay Challenge entry:
Category 5
The weather radar shows its core,
a cold, dead eye amidst a brew
of wind and storms and rains that pour,
a buzzsaw set to tear and chew.
Some day it will blow in your door.
The red wheel spins, it spins for you.
The wind, the storms, the rains thatl pour,
the buzzsaw set to tear and chew –
this maelstrom’s one you can’t ignore;
this time you may not ride it through.
Some day it will blow in our door.
The red wheel spins, it spins for you.
This maelstrom’s one you can’t ignore,
this time you may not ride it through.
You watch the boat torn off its moor,
your roof ripped out, you house askew.
Today it has blown in your door.
The red wheel spins, it spins for you.
You watch the boat torn off its moor,
your roof ripped out, your house askew.
But then the winds are calm once more;
the rains let up, the sky turns blue.
Today it has blown in your door,
but that red wheel’s not taken you.
Haiku
Under the weather –
Blankets tangled by fever
At foot of the bed
It’s getting warm, now,
the way they told us —
ice floes shrinking, water rising,
and the odd funnel cloud
where it shouldn’t be,
never was.
A meteor killed the dinosaurs,
but not in a day. It took
thousands of years,
encroaching darkness,
scarce food,
fear,
maybe.
The steady thrum of progress around us,
machinery, smokestacks billowing,
all descended fro that first assembly line,
that first inkling that we can throw fuel into a machine
and make it churn out cars
or toys
or plastic doo-dads,
tell me —
is that our meteor?
Get out of your deep sleep, you old bloated friend, and let’s get to work.
We have a world to conquer, civilizations to upend;
we have money to make and warnings to send.
You’re full of hot air, you old short-sighted goat,
the same old tune with no new wrinkles.
I can no more walk with you than you can have a tinkle.
Friends and foes, caught in their own magnetic swirls, but
when their independence mingles and the steam of battle blinds,
the roar enough to blow off shingles.
I Blame the Poets’
neglect to find different words
to frame the dialogue. Instead,
trapped in the gravitational pull
of politicians, they fail to inspire
people towards climate
change.
“… left us only with rainbows.” Wonderful, Robert
A MEMORY OF ROCHESTER WINTERS
I was able to tolerate levelling winds
or salty spray blocking my view;
but I gritted my teeth whenever I spied
the pothole patching crew
or did so, that is, if teeth I had left
after driving the obstacle course
of craters and ice-floes and syrupy slush:
the slop of winter’s force.
The lake-effect snow and the ice on the trees,
even frostbite that shredded my craw,
were more welcome by far than the roads victimized
by endless freeze and thaw.
I fear we are about to enter that milieu yet again. That dreary cold and nature’s coat that hides the true surface of the road from view.
nice rhyme and meter to your piece.
Nice comparative image.
MAYBE MORE THIS TIME
Will you be my handstitched quilt,
or
are you just fair weather?
-JR Simmang
Layers.
Many layers left unsaid in such a short piece. Well composed.