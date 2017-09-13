Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 410

Believe it or not, I set this week’s prompt a few weeks ago–not realizing that my baby brother would set himself on the Keys for Hurricane Irma or that Tropical Storm Irma would knock out our power here at Brewer Manor in the Atlanta area. But sometimes, that’s how it works out.

For today’s prompt, write a weather poem. Good weather, bad weather, talking about the weather–you decide how to take today’s prompt. Make the weather a secondary character in a poem about something else entirely; whatever gets you writing.

Order the new Poet’s Market!

The new 2018 Poet’s Market, edited by Robert Lee Brewer, includes hundreds of poetry markets, including listings for poetry publications, publishers, contests, and more! With names, contact information, and submission tips, poets can find the right markets for their poetry and achieve more publication success than ever before.

In addition to the listings, there are articles on the craft, business, and promotion of poetry–so that poets can learn the ins and outs of writing poetry and seeking publication. Plus, it includes a one-year subscription to the poetry-related information on WritersMarket.com. All in all, it’s the best resource for poets looking to secure publication.

Here’s my attempt at a Weather Poem:

“Whether We Weather the Weather”

Or not, I know this the moment

we move this way or that. The wind

attacks the trees outside, but we

can move this way or that, and you

crack a joke, letting me know where

to build the next bridge, so we can

cross it together when the rain

has left us only with rainbows.

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He prefers building bridges to burning them.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

