Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 409

By: |

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “I Am A (blank),” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles could include: “I Am A Toothbrush,” “I Am A Martian,” and/or “I Am A Replica X-Wing Fighter.”

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at an I Am A Blank Poem:

“I Am A Missing Person”

When I looked in the mirror
I didn’t recognize the person
staring back at me, but this
is a cliche. I didn’t used to be

a cliche or a stereotype. But
then, all good things come
to an end, do they not? So,
I’ve become a missing person

who is a cliched stereotype–
a man looking out the window
and wondering what comes
next. Is anyone looking?

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He had a great weekend of poetry and books over Labor Day weekend at the Decatur Book Festival.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

17 thoughts on “Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 409

  1. barbara_y

    I Am a Blank

    I am a feeder of hummingbirds.
    Does that make me a flower?

    If I am a flower, do I know my name?
    I wish I were Scarlet Sage or Sweet

    William. I might be a ballad, Barbry
    Allen, or fiddle tune changing like bees.

    I might be bees in a hollow tree, might
    be a tree or transient cloud, low

    pressure area. Might be the blues, a poet,
    or six-pack of dark local beer. Sometimes

    I sing bits of old songs as I remember them.
    Sometimes I sweep, wash dishes, pour green

    detergent into the washing machine. I play
    computer games, watch the alarming news.

    I am a groomer of calico cats.
    Does that make me a tongue?

  2. tripoet

    Requesting

    I am a young woman
    distracted, busy, over-
    booked who made
    the mistake of turning
    around and when I turned
    back, looked old. I’m only
    requesting what I think
    should still be mine as I sit
    here alone placed on hold.

  3. Daniel Paicopulos

    I Am An Anti-War Veteran

    I’ve been thinking
    a lot
    about war lately,
    especially the most important one,
    you know what I mean,
    the one that happened to us.
    I’ve been thinking
    about bravery,
    and fear,
    how the absence of one
    does not define the other.
    I’ve been thinking
    about how
    no one hates war
    more than the warrior.
    I need not think
    too long on this.
    It is a given.
    It is for sure.

    When we were kids,
    we were oh so serious
    about playing war.
    We had the leftover helmets
    from somebody else’s
    most important war.
    A few of us had BB guns,
    most of us used sticks,
    pretending to rat-a-tat-tat.

    When we were teens,
    some of us in our twenties,
    we were still kids,
    even though we thought
    we were men and women,
    just because we were
    far from home.
    Some of us, a very few,
    thought we were
    still playing war,
    though most of us knew,
    it was a deadly serious game.

    Now that we are older, even old,
    we know how foolish we were.
    How silly of us to think
    any of it was ever a game.

    So yes, my brothers and sisters,
    the only war that seems to matter
    is the one you fought in.
    All warriors have this understanding.
    All veterans have this agreement.
    So many wars,
    yet only one was the worst.
    Because it happened to you.
    So many battles,
    so many dead and wounded,
    even when
    there was nothing to win.
    My brothers and sisters
    did not then,
    do not now,
    fight for territory,
    nor for some higher authority,
    maybe not even for the nation,
    nearly never.

    My brothers and sisters,
    my comrades,
    fought and fight for each other,
    keeping their pledge,
    abiding by their oath,
    operating with ruthless honor.
    They fought and fight together,
    protecting the living and
    attending to their higher duty,
    remembering the dead.

    I love them and
    I appreciate them.
    Even when
    I have not met them,
    I know them,
    my brothers and sisters,
    the veterans.

    1. Marie Elena

      All I can add is a humble amen, and to thank you again for your service. This is a familiar poem. I don’t know if it is an older one of yours, or one that simply reflects what I already know you feel and have lived. So much respect for you, my friend. So much.

  4. Marie Elena

    I Am An Aging, Living Being

    No longer vibrant
    smooth
    -skinned strength, framed
    on the nightstand

    No longer quick
    -witted or
    -stepped
    fluid in mind
    agile in stride

    No longer resourceful
    proficient
    a step ahead
    with a head in the game

    At times still life,
    I am life, still

    I am aging

    living

    being.

  5. De Jackson

    I Am a Star of Dubious Shine

    A poem of question
    -able alignment.
    I am bic
    ker(n)ing with my own skin,
    beginning to find my
    self fallen.

    I am 5am and light
    not yet shed and salt
    stirring sans sea. I am three
    sheets
                (of paper)
    to a broken wind,
    the bend of sky that says
    we are all fractured just
    right at center. I am leaf
    flutter and syllable stutter
    and that crazy peek-a-boo
    moon who cloud-cloaks herself
    and haunts these streets.

    I am slivered,
    shivered deep in faith and fear
    and want and whim, skimmed
    surface of something inky
    black and waiting.

  6. ReathaThomasOakley

    I am adrift

    on this wide expanse of white
    two kindles and one iPad
    lie between us
    on the rumpled sheets.

    I reach across the space
    find your warm, smooth skin,
    and am safely home,
    again.

  7. Eileen S

    I am a School Bus

    I am a shiny yellow school and today is the first day of school. I was barely used over the summer taking kids to summer school and camp. Now I will be used a lot for the next ten months. My first run will be for high school kids who will shake and kick my seats. The second run will be for middle school who put their chewing gum in my cervices. Then the last run will be for elementary school students who will push and shove and scream. Some of these urchins will take their sweet time in climbing on to me. Then I will be required to do this again in the afternoon. I know that I won’t get any respect. I hope I have a good driver who drives me carefully and doesn’t slam the breaks at the last minute. That hurts. It will be a long year ahead and I’m not looking forward to it.

  8. annell

    I AM YOU…

    i am…..     what am i     who am i

    i am a woman     i have traveled far     the journey has been mixed

    happiness and sadness     loving and leaving     empty and full

    i hear the echo of my footsteps     there is no other sound     i walk to the end of the hall

    shrouded in fear     i ask      can i do this

    my mother appears     she answers my question     she walks beside me

    though she died four years before     i am aware     she showed me how

    she prepared me     i hold the ancient sheets     yellow with age

    i recognize her careful handwriting     penned are the words     unsaid

    i open the door to your empty room     the silence explodes my head      i want to run

    there is no escape     it is who i am     i stand silently beside your bed

    volumes spoken in my head     each line begins and ends with love     you are no longer here

    still i feel you know my heart     and you said as much     when you touched my heart

    and touched your own     you said, you are me     i am you

    September 6, 2017

  9. PowerUnit

    I am a rogue wave, about
    to flip your gentle boat

    I am the hand you never saw
    who stole your basketball

    I am the air that lingers
    between your toes and fingers

    I am the horn you dread
    that mourns the newly dead

    I am the last breath you’ll take
    in the moment before you wake

    I am the bird that flies south
    whenever words leave your mouth

    I am the morning after night
    before the day becomes light

    I am the last flash you’ll blink
    you won’t have time to think

COMMENT