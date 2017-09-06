Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 409

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “I Am A (blank),” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles could include: “I Am A Toothbrush,” “I Am A Martian,” and/or “I Am A Replica X-Wing Fighter.”
*****
Pre-order the new Poet’s Market!
The new 2018 Poet’s Market, edited by Robert Lee Brewer, includes hundreds of poetry markets, including listings for poetry publications, publishers, contests, and more! With names, contact information, and submission tips, poets can find the right markets for their poetry and achieve more publication success than ever before.
In addition to the listings, there are articles on the craft, business, and promotion of poetry–so that poets can learn the ins and outs of writing poetry and seeking publication. Plus, it includes a one-year subscription to the poetry-related information on WritersMarket.com. All in all, it’s the best resource for poets looking to secure publication.
*****
Here’s my attempt at an I Am A Blank Poem:
“I Am A Missing Person”
When I looked in the mirror
I didn’t recognize the person
staring back at me, but this
is a cliche. I didn’t used to be
a cliche or a stereotype. But
then, all good things come
to an end, do they not? So,
I’ve become a missing person
who is a cliched stereotype–
a man looking out the window
and wondering what comes
next. Is anyone looking?
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He had a great weekend of poetry and books over Labor Day weekend at the Decatur Book Festival.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
*****
Find more poetic posts here:
- Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 404.
- Rannaigheact Mhor: Poetic Form.
- Ellen Birkett Morris: Poet Interview.
I Am a Blank
I am a feeder of hummingbirds.
Does that make me a flower?
If I am a flower, do I know my name?
I wish I were Scarlet Sage or Sweet
William. I might be a ballad, Barbry
Allen, or fiddle tune changing like bees.
I might be bees in a hollow tree, might
be a tree or transient cloud, low
pressure area. Might be the blues, a poet,
or six-pack of dark local beer. Sometimes
I sing bits of old songs as I remember them.
Sometimes I sweep, wash dishes, pour green
detergent into the washing machine. I play
computer games, watch the alarming news.
I am a groomer of calico cats.
Does that make me a tongue?
Requesting
I am a young woman
distracted, busy, over-
booked who made
the mistake of turning
around and when I turned
back, looked old. I’m only
requesting what I think
should still be mine as I sit
here alone placed on hold.
I Am An Anti-War Veteran
I’ve been thinking
a lot
about war lately,
especially the most important one,
you know what I mean,
the one that happened to us.
I’ve been thinking
about bravery,
and fear,
how the absence of one
does not define the other.
I’ve been thinking
about how
no one hates war
more than the warrior.
I need not think
too long on this.
It is a given.
It is for sure.
When we were kids,
we were oh so serious
about playing war.
We had the leftover helmets
from somebody else’s
most important war.
A few of us had BB guns,
most of us used sticks,
pretending to rat-a-tat-tat.
When we were teens,
some of us in our twenties,
we were still kids,
even though we thought
we were men and women,
just because we were
far from home.
Some of us, a very few,
thought we were
still playing war,
though most of us knew,
it was a deadly serious game.
Now that we are older, even old,
we know how foolish we were.
How silly of us to think
any of it was ever a game.
So yes, my brothers and sisters,
the only war that seems to matter
is the one you fought in.
All warriors have this understanding.
All veterans have this agreement.
So many wars,
yet only one was the worst.
Because it happened to you.
So many battles,
so many dead and wounded,
even when
there was nothing to win.
My brothers and sisters
did not then,
do not now,
fight for territory,
nor for some higher authority,
maybe not even for the nation,
nearly never.
My brothers and sisters,
my comrades,
fought and fight for each other,
keeping their pledge,
abiding by their oath,
operating with ruthless honor.
They fought and fight together,
protecting the living and
attending to their higher duty,
remembering the dead.
I love them and
I appreciate them.
Even when
I have not met them,
I know them,
my brothers and sisters,
the veterans.
All I can add is a humble amen, and to thank you again for your service. This is a familiar poem. I don’t know if it is an older one of yours, or one that simply reflects what I already know you feel and have lived. So much respect for you, my friend. So much.
I Am An Aging, Living Being
No longer vibrant
smooth
-skinned strength, framed
on the nightstand
No longer quick
-witted or
-stepped
fluid in mind
agile in stride
No longer resourceful
proficient
a step ahead
with a head in the game
At times still life,
I am life, still
I am aging
living
being.
I think your daughter might be right. There has been a larger dose of melancholy. Not that this is a problem. Just a function of….well, a function of age. Beautifully poemed to reflect your reality.
There’s a lot to be said for NOT being a step ahead.
I Am a Star of Dubious Shine
A poem of question
-able alignment.
I am bic
ker(n)ing with my own skin,
beginning to find my
self fallen.
I am 5am and light
not yet shed and salt
stirring sans sea. I am three
sheets
(of paper)
to a broken wind,
the bend of sky that says
we are all fractured just
right at center. I am leaf
flutter and syllable stutter
and that crazy peek-a-boo
moon who cloud-cloaks herself
and haunts these streets.
I am slivered,
shivered deep in faith and fear
and want and whim, skimmed
surface of something inky
black and waiting.
Oh my yes. BEAUTIFUL.
I am adrift
on this wide expanse of white
two kindles and one iPad
lie between us
on the rumpled sheets.
I reach across the space
find your warm, smooth skin,
and am safely home,
again.
I’m glad you’re safe.
I am a School Bus
I am a shiny yellow school and today is the first day of school. I was barely used over the summer taking kids to summer school and camp. Now I will be used a lot for the next ten months. My first run will be for high school kids who will shake and kick my seats. The second run will be for middle school who put their chewing gum in my cervices. Then the last run will be for elementary school students who will push and shove and scream. Some of these urchins will take their sweet time in climbing on to me. Then I will be required to do this again in the afternoon. I know that I won’t get any respect. I hope I have a good driver who drives me carefully and doesn’t slam the breaks at the last minute. That hurts. It will be a long year ahead and I’m not looking forward to it.
First sentence should say ” I am a shiny yellow school bus ….” Sorry.
I AM YOU…
i am….. what am i who am i
i am a woman i have traveled far the journey has been mixed
happiness and sadness loving and leaving empty and full
i hear the echo of my footsteps there is no other sound i walk to the end of the hall
shrouded in fear i ask can i do this
my mother appears she answers my question she walks beside me
though she died four years before i am aware she showed me how
she prepared me i hold the ancient sheets yellow with age
i recognize her careful handwriting penned are the words unsaid
i open the door to your empty room the silence explodes my head i want to run
there is no escape it is who i am i stand silently beside your bed
volumes spoken in my head each line begins and ends with love you are no longer here
still i feel you know my heart and you said as much when you touched my heart
and touched your own you said, you are me i am you
September 6, 2017
Very haunting! Nicely done.
I am a rogue wave, about
to flip your gentle boat
I am the hand you never saw
who stole your basketball
I am the air that lingers
between your toes and fingers
I am the horn you dread
that mourns the newly dead
I am the last breath you’ll take
in the moment before you wake
I am the bird that flies south
whenever words leave your mouth
I am the morning after night
before the day becomes light
I am the last flash you’ll blink
you won’t have time to think
Nice. I like the rhymes.