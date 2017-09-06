Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 409

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “I Am A (blank),” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles could include: “I Am A Toothbrush,” “I Am A Martian,” and/or “I Am A Replica X-Wing Fighter.”

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at an I Am A Blank Poem:

“I Am A Missing Person”

When I looked in the mirror

I didn’t recognize the person

staring back at me, but this

is a cliche. I didn’t used to be

a cliche or a stereotype. But

then, all good things come

to an end, do they not? So,

I’ve become a missing person

who is a cliched stereotype–

a man looking out the window

and wondering what comes

next. Is anyone looking?

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He had a great weekend of poetry and books over Labor Day weekend at the Decatur Book Festival.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

