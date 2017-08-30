Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 408

By: |

For today’s prompt, write a second home poem. Most people have a first home–even if it’s just the place where you lay your head or stash your heart. But many people also have a second home–a place that is like a home away from home. Write a poem about such a place today.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Second Home Poem:

“Ohio”

& suddenly my home
is no longer my home.

& suddenly i’ve flown
to the place where i’ve flown.

& suddenly when i visit
i swing in only for a visit.

& suddenly my ohio
has become my georgia.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He spent the first 30 years of his life a buckeye and the past 9 as a peach.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

13 thoughts on “Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 408

  2. Eileen S

    Seashore Panorama

    Azure ripples sparkle
    laced by white cream
    creeping on caramel sandy shore.
    The tall grass dances in a zephyr
    cooling nesting areas for piper plovers.
    As the tiny shellfish
    burrow back into the sand,
    avoiding the creeping water
    which recedes,
    becoming invisible.

    On a neon terrycloth carpet,
    Seagoers in colorful
    bathing suits digest
    what lies underfoot,
    over head
    and on the horizon.
    A sun screened bather
    picks up a shell,
    inches from her beach towel and
    sheepishly holds it to her ear
    listening for the waves and
    admiring the polished interior abode.

    While the sun beats down,
    overwhelming olfactory and tactile senses,
    nature’s headset orchestrates
    the sound of the waves crescendo.
    A pelican plunges,
    as a seagull dives in ocean’s direction,
    and a skimmer skims;
    while white, puffy clouds splotch the sky.

    A dolphin swims close to shore.
    breaking the ocean’s surface
    then gently receding,
    barely causing
    a ruffle or ripple.
    darting in and out,
    lazily graceful,
    ignoring pocket handkerchief
    triangular sailboats
    that survey the coast.

  5. PressOn

    SUNDOWN AT THE RIM OF THE WORLD

    As sunset soothes the sand with golden light,
    the pinks and purples parse the evening air;
    the glare of day accepts the gifts of night
    and quiet comes, to settle everywhere.

    The pinks and purples parse the evening air,
    caressing roses on the upper beach,
    and quiet comes, to settle everywhere
    like ancient dreams forever out of reach.

    Caressing roses on the upper beach,
    I scan the sea as sunshine fades away
    like ancient dreams, forever out of reach,
    that sigh and turn to face another day.

    I scan the sea as sunshine fades away;
    the glare of day accepts the gifts of night
    that sigh and turn to face another day,
    as sunset soothes the sand with golden light.

  6. Walter J Wojtanik

    WHERE I FIND HOME
    (Sapphic Stanza In Polish Poetry)

    Through my heritage I’ve come to find myself.
    There is no book here that sits upon my shelf,
    it was tradition through which I have been found.
    It’s been handed down.

    Many customs come from our Old Country home,
    brought to bear here where my grandparents had come.
    Assimilated and fated to be free
    in their new country.

    ** I’ve been searching for a poetic form that could be considered “Polish” in nature. Apparently many classic Polish poets have adopted the Sapphic Stanza which contains four lines with syllabic counts of 11(5+6), 11(5+6), 11(5+6), 5 and a rhyme scheme of a, a, b, b.

  7. Walter J Wojtanik

    LOVE COMES HOME

    He felt the weight of life’s chain,
    each link forged from his misdeeds.
    It was a sure sign of his humility
    as the gravity of his actions
    mirrored the draw it had upon
    each metal link, pulling both downward.

    The constant refrain in his life repeated,
    it greeted his ears and heart
    whenever he would start to forget
    where it was both belonged. Home had a claim
    upon his presence; a place to plant his roots to grow
    tall and strong, invariably to stand alone.

    But the weight of his despair played heavily
    on each tenuous branch; every creak and crack
    triggers a spray of memory to reign down.
    He relishes the opportunity to make a new home,
    feeling how her love swells within him
    to grittle his passion; to flick his stubbornness.

COMMENT