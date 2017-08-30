Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 408

For today’s prompt, write a second home poem. Most people have a first home–even if it’s just the place where you lay your head or stash your heart. But many people also have a second home–a place that is like a home away from home. Write a poem about such a place today.
Here’s my attempt at a Second Home Poem:
“Ohio”
& suddenly my home
is no longer my home.
& suddenly i’ve flown
to the place where i’ve flown.
& suddenly when i visit
i swing in only for a visit.
& suddenly my ohio
has become my georgia.
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He spent the first 30 years of his life a buckeye and the past 9 as a peach.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
Very expressive.
Seashore Panorama
Azure ripples sparkle
laced by white cream
creeping on caramel sandy shore.
The tall grass dances in a zephyr
cooling nesting areas for piper plovers.
As the tiny shellfish
burrow back into the sand,
avoiding the creeping water
which recedes,
becoming invisible.
On a neon terrycloth carpet,
Seagoers in colorful
bathing suits digest
what lies underfoot,
over head
and on the horizon.
A sun screened bather
picks up a shell,
inches from her beach towel and
sheepishly holds it to her ear
listening for the waves and
admiring the polished interior abode.
While the sun beats down,
overwhelming olfactory and tactile senses,
nature’s headset orchestrates
the sound of the waves crescendo.
A pelican plunges,
as a seagull dives in ocean’s direction,
and a skimmer skims;
while white, puffy clouds splotch the sky.
A dolphin swims close to shore.
breaking the ocean’s surface
then gently receding,
barely causing
a ruffle or ripple.
darting in and out,
lazily graceful,
ignoring pocket handkerchief
triangular sailboats
that survey the coast.
the surge of a new glance
in a room of friends too close to touch
too intimate to be affectionate
we took it outside
where I now keep my second key
hidden
I can feel this one. Wonderful.
SUNDOWN AT THE RIM OF THE WORLD
As sunset soothes the sand with golden light,
the pinks and purples parse the evening air;
the glare of day accepts the gifts of night
and quiet comes, to settle everywhere.
The pinks and purples parse the evening air,
caressing roses on the upper beach,
and quiet comes, to settle everywhere
like ancient dreams forever out of reach.
Caressing roses on the upper beach,
I scan the sea as sunshine fades away
like ancient dreams, forever out of reach,
that sigh and turn to face another day.
I scan the sea as sunshine fades away;
the glare of day accepts the gifts of night
that sigh and turn to face another day,
as sunset soothes the sand with golden light.
Love this, PressOn. I love the subject!
P.S. I hope it posts in the right place.
WHERE I FIND HOME
(Sapphic Stanza In Polish Poetry)
Through my heritage I’ve come to find myself.
There is no book here that sits upon my shelf,
it was tradition through which I have been found.
It’s been handed down.
Many customs come from our Old Country home,
brought to bear here where my grandparents had come.
Assimilated and fated to be free
in their new country.
** I’ve been searching for a poetic form that could be considered “Polish” in nature. Apparently many classic Polish poets have adopted the Sapphic Stanza which contains four lines with syllabic counts of 11(5+6), 11(5+6), 11(5+6), 5 and a rhyme scheme of a, a, b, b.
Need to try this form.
Sounds like immigrants want to have their cake and eat it too!
LOVE COMES HOME
He felt the weight of life’s chain,
each link forged from his misdeeds.
It was a sure sign of his humility
as the gravity of his actions
mirrored the draw it had upon
each metal link, pulling both downward.
The constant refrain in his life repeated,
it greeted his ears and heart
whenever he would start to forget
where it was both belonged. Home had a claim
upon his presence; a place to plant his roots to grow
tall and strong, invariably to stand alone.
But the weight of his despair played heavily
on each tenuous branch; every creak and crack
triggers a spray of memory to reign down.
He relishes the opportunity to make a new home,
feeling how her love swells within him
to grittle his passion; to flick his stubbornness.
Very expressive, Walter.
Like PressOn, my comment posted in the wrong place.