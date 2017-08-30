Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 408

For today’s prompt, write a second home poem. Most people have a first home–even if it’s just the place where you lay your head or stash your heart. But many people also have a second home–a place that is like a home away from home. Write a poem about such a place today.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Second Home Poem:

“Ohio”

& suddenly my home

is no longer my home.

& suddenly i’ve flown

to the place where i’ve flown.

& suddenly when i visit

i swing in only for a visit.

& suddenly my ohio

has become my georgia.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He spent the first 30 years of his life a buckeye and the past 9 as a peach.

*****

