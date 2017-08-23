Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 407

For today’s prompt, write a big event poem. Of course, big event is relative, isn’t it? For instance, the Brewer family had a big event earlier this week when we all traveled out to see the solar eclipse in the totality zone. For someone else, a big event might be a concert, wedding, or trip to the library.

Here’s my attempt at a Big Event Poem:

“Totality”

& suddenly the light is impossibly weird

without any bird chatter

though plenty of crickets going wild

& snake shadows on the ground

before we’re able to take off our glasses

& cast our eyes up to the corona

this moment that we spent all day to see

& the children dance

& our hearts skip

as the moon completes a full eclipse

before crossing to the other side.

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He spent all day on Monday either traveling to, waiting for, and/or traveling from the eclipse…and those 158 seconds of totality were totally worth it.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

