Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 407

For today’s prompt, write a big event poem. Of course, big event is relative, isn’t it? For instance, the Brewer family had a big event earlier this week when we all traveled out to see the solar eclipse in the totality zone. For someone else, a big event might be a concert, wedding, or trip to the library.
Here’s my attempt at a Big Event Poem:
“Totality”
& suddenly the light is impossibly weird
without any bird chatter
though plenty of crickets going wild
& snake shadows on the ground
before we’re able to take off our glasses
& cast our eyes up to the corona
this moment that we spent all day to see
& the children dance
& our hearts skip
as the moon completes a full eclipse
before crossing to the other side.
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He spent all day on Monday either traveling to, waiting for, and/or traveling from the eclipse…and those 158 seconds of totality were totally worth it.
Rough weather
I think it was that day I caught you laughing
in the corner of my eye as I punched angrily
at the heavy bag, unleashing my fury into
something safe, something intentional.
You, arms crossed, leaning and amused
by my clumsiness and bulk attempts
to grow muscle, to dump the dumps,
to gather strength for a storm I didn’t yet expect.
(Although I think now I must have smelled it in the wind.)
It was a light-ening strike, the crackle of it
shooting through my muscles and bones,
setting my teeth and soul on edge.
Yes, I’m certain now – I still feel the shock –
that was the day our bridge caught fire,
though it would smolder yet awhile before
bursting into flames for all to see.
First steps
he takes his first step
then a second,
we all smile proudly
through our tears…
seven years after the bomb
that nearly claimed him
this day is one
we never thought to see
Wow, this gave me chills.
Chasing the Days
With bated breath we await
Some achingly distant date
Whether an exotic escape
Or simple shift in daily fate.
The weeks before all fade
Into gruelling hours of grey,
Then colour returns upon the day
That vague desires have made,
Ceasing the torment and pain
Until there is another day to chase.
GROUNDING UNDER SKY
Up the long ridge from town, headed up-
country, we pulled off here by chance, not
memory. Pilliken road.
Then I remember – years ago, down this dirt
track, a hunter was lost in canyon. Dark
as night in ancient forest without a moon.
Found before daylight.
Now, it’s morning.
We’ve driven up-ridge for the eclipse.
On the car radio, nothing but talk of the event
seen through scientific, historic, naturalist,
and spiritual glasses:
how a total eclipse once changed atheist
to man-of-God and, conversely, church-goer
to scientist. We’ve come to ground ourselves,
to watch less-than-
totality on earth. I walk down the dirt track,
not for a missing hunter, but to see
by daylight before all goes dim.
Suddenly, opposites
come together. Moon and sun. Light-snakes
in needle-shade of trees; road tiled with
sun-crescents.
I follow my transparent shadow the way
lost things go, to reappear new. Day is night
is day, as science is belief is true.