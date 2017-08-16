Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 406

For today’s prompt, write an intro poem. Okay, that’s vague, right? In my mind, I’m thinking of a situation in which a poet enters a room and then drops a poem. Kind of like this is my intro music or something. Of course, I’m fine with other interpretations as well. Like maybe you’ve been itching to write an introduction to poetry poem, or introducing a famous (or infamous) character, or well, no introduction needed (or maybe an introduction is needed–or maybe I’m just rambling).

Here’s my attempt at an Intro Poem:

“Here I Am”

Nobody stand up; no one turn;
I brought enough line breaks to burn

a hole in your heart and your mind.
The rhymes you lose I’ll surely find,

because I was born to poem:
if you didn’t, now you know-em.

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He can be a little silly with his forced rhyming from time to time.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

10 thoughts on “Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 406

  1. headintheclouds87

    Me, Poetically

    So here I am then, this is me
    Here to spew some poetry,
    Well, it keeps me busy
    And ensures my immediate sanity,
    Some might call it vanity,
    Just self-indulgent soliloquy,
    But I must unleash my creativity
    For nights of well-mannered frivolity
    And possibly a helping of hilarity
    (Maybe even a pinch of profanity).
    So indulge my little spin on reality,
    My escape from daily banality
    And listen to words arranged fancifully
    Into pure, rhythmic sensuality.

  2. rlk67

    Take your seats, the lights have dimmed,
    Your cell phone must be muted,
    Any extra ringing destroys!
    And sadly you’ll be booted.

    Let’s greet the maestro! He’ll lead us with pride,
    Into a land uncharted,
    We begin his tale. What’s that we hear?
    Low timpani has just started.

    He lifts his baton, let’s all gear up!
    We’re ready for our flight!
    The poetry now continues
    From the orchestra tonight!

  3. Anthony94

    When we Planned on Going Up Front

    How to introduce you?
    Should we start with /lovers
    inside and horses ignoring the lovers/

    Lament how Tony’s /fine book
    of Mexico poems for whatever unjust
    reason had gone unnoticed/

    Do we summon the sea gods /here
    where the sea is most clear. Stones
    that died along the floor dance/

    Do we say he’s from /a nation lost
    nine centuries and looking for a land/
    this poet who summons so much

    everywhere he travels he’s /curbed responses
    (he says) in response to current trends and practiced
    Automatic ones..this curve shows the cost/

    To know a poet is like traveling. /to know a
    road you own it, every bend and pebble
    and the weeds along it, dust that itches/

    Like wanting to go up and talk with him,
    gone now these three decades and more
    but like the drunken fisherman, you can’t

    /ignore the hymn coming from the white
    frame church/ some requiem for Making
    Certain it Goes On… meet Richard Hugo.

    From Making Certain it Goes On, selected poems
    Including Scene, Graves in Queens, & Montgomery Hollow
    and the title poem from the collection, 1983.

  5. serenevannoy

    some things you should know about me

    did you know that I laugh in my sleep
    sometimes, and that I like to press my
    cheek against the cold window when it
    rains and that I could wear my flowy
    batik skirt with the drawstring every day
    and that I have more stitches than I can
    count and that I babble when I’m nervous
    and sometimes when I’m not and that
    Monday is my favorite day and that I have
    friends who come and sit with me in my
    dreams and that I don’t own a bra or a pair
    of socks and that I read cookbooks like
    novels but never follow a recipe and that I
    cry a lot but it doesn’t upset me that I do
    and that I’m noisy during s*x and that I
    have a 6-year-old friend who calls me S’rene
    because he thinks that’s my name and that I
    paint my toenails blood-red because it delights
    me and that I sometimes catch myself
    dancing
    for no apparent reason

  6. candy

    Introducing ……

    Let me introduce you
    to my muse, my friend
    my partner in poem
    She wakes me in the morning
    with a jolt of sunshine
    and sings me lullabies
    when daylight fades to
    purple night
    sometimes, in the middle of
    the night, she nudges me
    into wakefulness just so
    I can see a shooting star
    fly past my window
    She gives my heart hugs
    when it is feeling low
    and high fives to encourage
    me to carry on
    Let me introduce you
    to my muse

  7. PowerUnit

    I’ll come to your little event
    and share my little words.
    Please do not lament
    when I reveal myself, a nerd.

    You want someone exciting?
    Well, you’ve picked the wrong guy,
    but thank you for inviting
    me, a man with a smile so wry.

  8. tripoet

    Shunned

    A Poet walks into a room
    of poets. Nobody sees her
    or if they do they run eyes
    quickly over her and move
    on like a driver who mows down
    a squirrel. His only regret, a blood stain
    on the front bumper. The gossip
    warns she’s drama. ( but where’s
    the good story without a dramatic
    turn? ) Can a poem survive
    being badly titled? She looks
    for a hook for any way
    in but is left floundering like a fish
    the ocean keeps kicking back
    onto the shore for a slow writhing
    death. She heads to the reception
    table looking for a friend in the coconut
    banana bread. She finds it satisfying.
    She wonders what’s the protocol
    for staying in a room where
    you are made to feel invisible
    and realizes it’s time to go.
    No introductions are necessary.

