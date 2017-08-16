Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 406

For today’s prompt, write an intro poem. Okay, that’s vague, right? In my mind, I’m thinking of a situation in which a poet enters a room and then drops a poem. Kind of like this is my intro music or something. Of course, I’m fine with other interpretations as well. Like maybe you’ve been itching to write an introduction to poetry poem, or introducing a famous (or infamous) character, or well, no introduction needed (or maybe an introduction is needed–or maybe I’m just rambling).
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at an Intro Poem:
“Here I Am”
Nobody stand up; no one turn;
I brought enough line breaks to burn
a hole in your heart and your mind.
The rhymes you lose I’ll surely find,
because I was born to poem:
if you didn’t, now you know-em.
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He can be a little silly with his forced rhyming from time to time.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
*****
Me, Poetically
So here I am then, this is me
Here to spew some poetry,
Well, it keeps me busy
And ensures my immediate sanity,
Some might call it vanity,
Just self-indulgent soliloquy,
But I must unleash my creativity
For nights of well-mannered frivolity
And possibly a helping of hilarity
(Maybe even a pinch of profanity).
So indulge my little spin on reality,
My escape from daily banality
And listen to words arranged fancifully
Into pure, rhythmic sensuality.
Take your seats, the lights have dimmed,
Your cell phone must be muted,
Any extra ringing destroys!
And sadly you’ll be booted.
Let’s greet the maestro! He’ll lead us with pride,
Into a land uncharted,
We begin his tale. What’s that we hear?
Low timpani has just started.
He lifts his baton, let’s all gear up!
We’re ready for our flight!
The poetry now continues
From the orchestra tonight!
When we Planned on Going Up Front
How to introduce you?
Should we start with /lovers
inside and horses ignoring the lovers/
Lament how Tony’s /fine book
of Mexico poems for whatever unjust
reason had gone unnoticed/
Do we summon the sea gods /here
where the sea is most clear. Stones
that died along the floor dance/
Do we say he’s from /a nation lost
nine centuries and looking for a land/
this poet who summons so much
everywhere he travels he’s /curbed responses
(he says) in response to current trends and practiced
Automatic ones..this curve shows the cost/
To know a poet is like traveling. /to know a
road you own it, every bend and pebble
and the weeds along it, dust that itches/
Like wanting to go up and talk with him,
gone now these three decades and more
but like the drunken fisherman, you can’t
/ignore the hymn coming from the white
frame church/ some requiem for Making
Certain it Goes On… meet Richard Hugo.
From Making Certain it Goes On, selected poems
Including Scene, Graves in Queens, & Montgomery Hollow
and the title poem from the collection, 1983.
Fraud
I don’t like pretension,
don’t even like the word.
I prefer phony.
#seventeensyllablesfortwentyseventeen
#youresovainyouprobablythinkthispoemisaboutyou
some things you should know about me
did you know that I laugh in my sleep
sometimes, and that I like to press my
cheek against the cold window when it
rains and that I could wear my flowy
batik skirt with the drawstring every day
and that I have more stitches than I can
count and that I babble when I’m nervous
and sometimes when I’m not and that
Monday is my favorite day and that I have
friends who come and sit with me in my
dreams and that I don’t own a bra or a pair
of socks and that I read cookbooks like
novels but never follow a recipe and that I
cry a lot but it doesn’t upset me that I do
and that I’m noisy during s*x and that I
have a 6-year-old friend who calls me S’rene
because he thinks that’s my name and that I
paint my toenails blood-red because it delights
me and that I sometimes catch myself
dancing
for no apparent reason
Introducing ……
Let me introduce you
to my muse, my friend
my partner in poem
She wakes me in the morning
with a jolt of sunshine
and sings me lullabies
when daylight fades to
purple night
sometimes, in the middle of
the night, she nudges me
into wakefulness just so
I can see a shooting star
fly past my window
She gives my heart hugs
when it is feeling low
and high fives to encourage
me to carry on
Let me introduce you
to my muse
I’ll come to your little event
and share my little words.
Please do not lament
when I reveal myself, a nerd.
You want someone exciting?
Well, you’ve picked the wrong guy,
but thank you for inviting
me, a man with a smile so wry.
gotta love a nerd with words 😉
Shunned
A Poet walks into a room
of poets. Nobody sees her
or if they do they run eyes
quickly over her and move
on like a driver who mows down
a squirrel. His only regret, a blood stain
on the front bumper. The gossip
warns she’s drama. ( but where’s
the good story without a dramatic
turn? ) Can a poem survive
being badly titled? She looks
for a hook for any way
in but is left floundering like a fish
the ocean keeps kicking back
onto the shore for a slow writhing
death. She heads to the reception
table looking for a friend in the coconut
banana bread. She finds it satisfying.
She wonders what’s the protocol
for staying in a room where
you are made to feel invisible
and realizes it’s time to go.
No introductions are necessary.
Love it! Especially the line – ‘Can a poem survive being badly titled?’