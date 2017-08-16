Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 406

For today’s prompt, write an intro poem. Okay, that’s vague, right? In my mind, I’m thinking of a situation in which a poet enters a room and then drops a poem. Kind of like this is my intro music or something. Of course, I’m fine with other interpretations as well. Like maybe you’ve been itching to write an introduction to poetry poem, or introducing a famous (or infamous) character, or well, no introduction needed (or maybe an introduction is needed–or maybe I’m just rambling).

Here’s my attempt at an Intro Poem:

“Here I Am”

Nobody stand up; no one turn;

I brought enough line breaks to burn

a hole in your heart and your mind.

The rhymes you lose I’ll surely find,

because I was born to poem:

if you didn’t, now you know-em.

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He can be a little silly with his forced rhyming from time to time.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

