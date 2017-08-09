Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 405

For today’s prompt, write a money poem. The poem could be about currency, having money, not having money, wanting more money, etc. The poem can just mention money in passing or take place somewhere that money is changing hands. Like usual, feel free to get creative with your interpretations of the prompt.

Here’s my attempt at a Money Poem:

“Lemonade Stand”

Margaret stirred and Agnes poured

before Delilah added ice–

their lemonade more sweet than sour,

everyone agreed it was nice;

and the girls were nice and sweet too

as if they were made of honey,

but the boys found nothing to do

except fight over the money.

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He loves a good lemonade stand.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

