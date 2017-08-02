Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 404

For today’s prompt, write an error poem. Alexander Pope said it best, “To err is human; to forgive, divine.” We’re all human, and we all commit errors in life, whether intended or not. Some of them are small errors, like misplaying a ground ball in baseball or spilling milk. Others are much larger and complicated. And yes, there are non-human errors too. For some, it may be obvious that this prompt is inspired by the “404 errors” that used to riddle the Internet. Let’s have fun erring together.
Here’s my attempt at an Error Poem:
“Fast Break”
As Jimmy came down with the rebound,
I broke to the other side of the court
with my hand raised for the pass bound
for me, and I knew I could resort
to a layup if I was guarded close,
and at worst I might get fouled by Tim,
but I found no one to stop my approach,
and still I was stuffed by the rim.
By a Thread
“I told you I was sick,” you said.
I told you to have your bp read.
You could be dead
Instead, part of your brain died in your head.
Now you can’t get out of bed
without help. We know not what’s ahead.
You must take your med
so the illness doesn’t spread.
I’ll see that you’re fed.
I love you since we wed.
Nearly forty years ago. No dread.
We trust the one whose blood was shed.
THE EMPTY CHAIR
the locket fell lost in the dirt it was not my intention to ruffle feathers
the hens are a flutter the bear comes from the wood disturbs the peace
the order of the yard grannie hid in the rafters for a week no one knew she survived
all the others were eaten chicken dinner on the ground the women in white
the moss hung from the trees the men played games the sun grew hot
end of summer you ask will it come again?
before you know it a hundred years passed the sun still shining
reflecting off the water each year becomes another memory can we write them down
give them away who will keep what is passed you were here
laughing telling jokes made the trip several times
first he went and then you followed your empty chair waits your return
August 3, 2017
Note: This is for my friend, Mary Kelly.
Just Right
Away from the easel, I see that it’s complete,
yet my life is still a work in progress.
Maybe too much green, perhaps a dab of cerise, and yet,
away from the easel, I see that it’s complete.
Some lush strokes, others thinner, the whole of the canvas
what matters, not every mistake should be fixed.
Away from the easel, I see that it’s complete,
yet my life is still a work in progress.