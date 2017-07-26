Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 403

For today’s prompt, write a poem about a useful item, though seemingly innocuous. For instance, I once wrote a poem about a pencil and another about fortune cookies. Maybe a poem about (or involving) lipstick, paper clips, or aluminum foil would do the trick.

Here’s my attempt at a Useful Item Poem:

“What Do You Get”

When you take a spoon and a fork
and put them together? A spork!

There are few utensils that spoon
mashed taters as well as a spoon,

and fewer that can do the work
of a real ordinary fork.

But put them together and swoon–
assemble the bowl of a spoon

and sharp, pointy tines of a fork:
Voila! Let’s celebrate the spork.

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He should’ve known that eventually he’d get around to writing a spork poem.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

9 thoughts on “Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 403

  1. SarahLeaSales

    The Usefulness of Things

    Mary Kay Downtown Brown lip shade
    for whiter teeth;
    Wet n’ Wild lip gloss
    for wet, Foxy News lips.
    Hair crimper,
    for when you have
    fine & frizzy
    white girl hair.
    Pink diary,
    for when you need a friend
    who’ll just listen
    (& maybe an alibi).
    White board,
    for working quadratics,
    & reworking quadratics—
    a representation of my memory,
    which is continuously being erased,
    & recorded over
    with solvable problems
    I don’t quite understand.

  4. headintheclouds87

    The Power of the Paperclip

    Paperclips
    Those temporary connectors
    Of possibly-related papers,
    Not yet ready to commit
    To cold finality of a stapler,
    The clips merely keep order
    To hurried notes, wild ideas,
    Until the time finally comes
    To bind them to practicality;
    If able to be tamed at all;
    Some may resist the steel call,
    Escape the wire loop of elasticity
    And be lost in a snowy vortex
    Of pure unpinned insanity.

  6. PowerUnit

    No!
    You can’t come in
    I’ll tell mom, you hit me in the chin

    I
    Know magic words
    To make you feel like your strumming the right chords

    No!
    You’ll have to kick it down
    I’m not opening it, he said with a frown

    I
    Also know the magic words, for
    Opening up this bathroom door.

    No!
    Go away, stop spying
    Your words are fake; you’re lying.

    The magic of an uncoiled paperclip
    and the magic of saying I love you
    with a stiff upper lip
    kept me smiling whenever I felt blue
    and life beginning to slip

