Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 403

For today’s prompt, write a poem about a useful item, though seemingly innocuous. For instance, I once wrote a poem about a pencil and another about fortune cookies. Maybe a poem about (or involving) lipstick, paper clips, or aluminum foil would do the trick.
*****
The 2017 Poet’s Market, edited by Robert Lee Brewer, includes hundreds of poetry markets, including listings for poetry publications, publishers, contests, and more! With names, contact information, and submission tips, poets can find the right markets for their poetry and achieve more publication success than ever before.
In addition to the listings, there are articles on the craft, business, and promotion of poetry–so that poets can learn the ins and outs of writing poetry and seeking publication. Plus, it includes a one-year subscription to the poetry-related information on WritersMarket.com. All in all, it’s the best resource for poets looking to secure publication.
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Useful Item Poem:
“What Do You Get”
When you take a spoon and a fork
and put them together? A spork!
There are few utensils that spoon
mashed taters as well as a spoon,
and fewer that can do the work
of a real ordinary fork.
But put them together and swoon–
assemble the bowl of a spoon
and sharp, pointy tines of a fork:
Voila! Let’s celebrate the spork.
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He should’ve known that eventually he’d get around to writing a spork poem.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
*****
The Usefulness of Things
Mary Kay Downtown Brown lip shade
for whiter teeth;
Wet n’ Wild lip gloss
for wet, Foxy News lips.
Hair crimper,
for when you have
fine & frizzy
white girl hair.
Pink diary,
for when you need a friend
who’ll just listen
(& maybe an alibi).
White board,
for working quadratics,
& reworking quadratics—
a representation of my memory,
which is continuously being erased,
& recorded over
with solvable problems
I don’t quite understand.
We Grow Too Close
Fingers frozen into claws
deliver such ecstasy.
I moan and writhe,
this pleasure is free,
as backscratcher scratches
where I can not see.
Robert, that’s a really cute poem!
The Power of the Paperclip
Paperclips
Those temporary connectors
Of possibly-related papers,
Not yet ready to commit
To cold finality of a stapler,
The clips merely keep order
To hurried notes, wild ideas,
Until the time finally comes
To bind them to practicality;
If able to be tamed at all;
Some may resist the steel call,
Escape the wire loop of elasticity
And be lost in a snowy vortex
Of pure unpinned insanity.
Amazing! Abundant alliteration!
No!
You can’t come in
I’ll tell mom, you hit me in the chin
I
Know magic words
To make you feel like your strumming the right chords
No!
You’ll have to kick it down
I’m not opening it, he said with a frown
I
Also know the magic words, for
Opening up this bathroom door.
No!
Go away, stop spying
Your words are fake; you’re lying.
The magic of an uncoiled paperclip
and the magic of saying I love you
with a stiff upper lip
kept me smiling whenever I felt blue
and life beginning to slip
Believe it or not, Robert, I have one of those. Doesn’t work well with pasta, though.
PONDERING PRODS
Thinking
threepenny thoughts
thrives through the tutelage
transferred to brain cells by thrusting
toothpicks.
This is where “Amazing! Abundant alliteration!” was aimed