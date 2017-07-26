Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 403

For today’s prompt, write a poem about a useful item, though seemingly innocuous. For instance, I once wrote a poem about a pencil and another about fortune cookies. Maybe a poem about (or involving) lipstick, paper clips, or aluminum foil would do the trick.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Useful Item Poem:

“What Do You Get”

When you take a spoon and a fork

and put them together? A spork!

There are few utensils that spoon

mashed taters as well as a spoon,

and fewer that can do the work

of a real ordinary fork.

But put them together and swoon–

assemble the bowl of a spoon

and sharp, pointy tines of a fork:

Voila! Let’s celebrate the spork.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He should’ve known that eventually he’d get around to writing a spork poem.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

