Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 402

Yesterday was my birthday. I turned 39, which I consider my sestina year. It’s also divisible by three, so I came up with three possible prompts for today.
Pick one, two, or all of the following prompts:
- Write a form poem. Sestina, sonnet, haiku, clogyrnach, golden shovel, etc.
- Write an anti-form poem. Don’t like forms? Vent about it. Or just bust free verse.
- Write a birthday poem.
*****
The 2017 Poet’s Market, edited by Robert Lee Brewer, includes hundreds of poetry markets, including listings for poetry publications, publishers, contests, and more! With names, contact information, and submission tips, poets can find the right markets for their poetry and achieve more publication success than ever before.
In addition to the listings, there are articles on the craft, business, and promotion of poetry–so that poets can learn the ins and outs of writing poetry and seeking publication. Plus, it includes a one-year subscription to the poetry-related information on WritersMarket.com. All in all, it’s the best resource for poets looking to secure publication.
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Form, Anti-Form, and/or Happy Birthday Poem:
“Writing a Sestina on the Day After My Birthday and Venting About It”
The older I get the more I realize I hate
it when strangers take liberties with my first name,
too lazy to utter two syllables: Robert.
I mean, I know I should have more patience, but no,
I loathe the sound of Bob, Bobby, Robby, and Bo,
and what better way to vent than this sestina,
because there’s no better poem than sestina
for repeating the several words you abhor.
For instance, I receive e-mails addressed to Bob,
which rhymes with slob, which is not an appealing name,
which if you didn’t, then now you most surely know,
and yes, I admit that I once strayed from Robert,
which is why some people call me Rob, but Robert
is the name on my Facebook and this sestina.
Besides it’s my birthday, and I want you to know
how to sing the Birthday Song without my reproach
for you not singing the correct Birthday Song name,
because I’d be so bummed to hear a high “Bobby,”
even though I once was fine being a Robby–
we all make decisions we regret–but Robert
is positively, absolutely the right name
to put on my cake, or in a bad sestina,
because even a sad sestina I despise
is better than an okay poem that doesn’t know
that to abbreviations I say: Just say no!
Just say no to Bobby, Bert, and/or Roberto;
just say no to anything other folks detest;
just say no to every name that is not Robert;
and while at it, just say no to the sestina
and all traditional forms of another name,
because your readers should not be able to name
the form as if it makes poems something they know–
like math or science–some quantified sestina
that is comparable to some quantified Bob,
who’d prefer to be a mysterious Robert
and not some loosely nicknamed abomination.
No person should shudder at the sound of their name
shortened from a simple Robert to the no-no
of Bob in Birthday Song or Birthday Sestina.
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He’s written more than 100 sestinas, and he’s still hasn’t found what he’s looking for.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
*****
Be it so
It be so
So— be it
ONE MORE SLICE
How many
candles shed light
enough to read the piped
blue letters? More than one is just
icing.
-JR Simmang
This made me smile!
CHICKEN-YARD SESTINA
Come out and listen to the chickens,
he says. She has better things to do
but he won’t give her any peace
so she goes out and hears the cackling
which doesn’t sound all that strange,
just normal chatter laying-of-an-egg.
And it’s high time! even one egg
makes her think better of chickens
who consider laying to be strange—
beneath their dignity. They don’t do
much of anything except cackling
loud enough to disturb the peace.
Everyone moves out here for peace
and quiet, feathering a nest-egg,
and sitting on back porches cackling
like so many non-laying chickens
with nothing more in the world to do
but get old and cranky and strange.
But she’s fascinated by the strange
and contradictory, and this peace-
ful life with just the same-ol’ to do
bores her like a sestina, a boiled egg,
a rooster-less bunch of chickens.
He wants her to listen to cackling
like it was a symphony? Cackling
is only hen-conversation—strange
if it didn’t issue from the chickens.
A big event? Oh, leave her in peace.
Too much hoopla like an egg
that’s never laid. A great to-do.
She tells him what she’s going to do:
turn the TV on—so much cackling
about news like how to drop an egg
three stories without breaking: strange!
She’d rather hear paeons of peace
in the barnyard among the chickens.
And yes, very strange was the to-do
among the chickens, all that cackling.
But look, they’ve laid two eggs apiece!
Eclipse
She sits in silence under the sun.
Fanning flames of quiet passion.
His words quench, like still cool water
Drowning out her dark despair,
Singing sweetly of surrender,
Love, whole, soft and tender.
Lips brush skin, sweet and tender
Teasingly, smiling at the sun.
Who watches, waiting for surrender.
They embrace, refuse the passion,
Scorning, scorching the edge of despair
Their love, as necessary as water.
She drowns in love, like water,
Desire, once opposed to tender
Breathes new life into despair.
She gazes up, blinks at the sun,
Eclipsed by the moon in passion,
Caught up in it’s own surrender.
Shielding herself from surrender
Breathing deeply under water
Flows the tide, deep in passion.
Slowly moving, gently tender
She breaks open, bright as the sun.
Rising back from deep despair.
She sings defiantly of despair,
Eclipsed by her great surrender
As the moon releases the sun
Drawing ebbs and flows of water.
She dreams quietly of love, tender
That carves the heart with passion.
She blinks now in the waning passion
Love replaces her despair,
Sweetly singing, soft and tender
Of that moment in surrender.
Her body moves like rushing water,
That ebbs and flows beneath the sun.
Tender remnants of their passion
Eclipse the sun and buries despair,
Love surrenders to water’s flow.
~also published on heatherbutton.com
My first sestina. Next time I’ll plan it more ahead. Does anyone else feel they get repetitive?
Golden Shovel -using the first line, a child on a silver bike, from Billy Collins’ poem Traffic
When I’m Gone
what will happen to my things? a
box of toys from when I was a child
my grandmother’s clock that sat on
her mantle, mother’s jewelry in a
box made of silver
and my old blue bicycle
age is a number
celebrate three nine birthday
Robert Lee Brewer
SCANT LIGHT
a photo
In the old winery cellar stoops a dim
figure as if examining loose stone
between flooring and earth – an edge, a rim.
In the old winery cellar stoops a dim
image – is it Wendy? searching; each limb
poised for a word, a memory not her own.
In the old winery cellar stoops a dim
figure as if examining loose stone.
At the Window
Should you find the day vanishes
against the pane to imitate
darkness that slips its fragmented
fingers into your soul by chance,
tune your heart and mind to the breeze.
The magic windsong is subtle.
Whisper-play-on-shadows-subtle.
Gauzy breath ignites, fears vanish
into the gently stirring breeze
alongside mere imitations.
Fate welcomes a window of chance
grasp its hand before it fragments.
Framed in light, stars shine glass fragments
of new hope and not so subtle
cravings carve incredible chance
in concrete so as to vanish
stifled need from imitations.
Float new beginnings on the breeze.
Time and place shift through open breeze,
channel to connect fragmented
dreams only schemes can imitate
hearts align and shine through subtle
eyelet starbursts where seams vanish
on lacy frills and wind chime chance.
Tangled stars breathe life into chance
caught up in a dizzying breeze
can’t sleep, don’t want dream to vanish.
What would we see if the fragments
fixed themselves to the less subtle
surface? Where deep lies imitate.
Look within, no imitations
no scattered remains, just chance
blended with sunrise as subtle
as a whimsical dancing breeze
so light, the teardrop-stained fragments
sparkle with joy, pain vanishes.
Trace hearts on the breeze, imitate
nothing from past fragmented chance.
Sighs vanish into subtle night.
here on the dock of the bay
the tide comes and goes
to the beat of old rock songs
CHEESE FOR MY BIRTHDAY
You ask how I want to celebrate:
nice dinner in a restaurant with hovering
waiter? No, I’ll take a sandwich for the road,
a drive up Ice House almost to Robbs
Peak; search out Cheese Camp
Creek and ask the water how it got its name,
and why I can’t find it on the map.
Somewhere between the Jones Fork and
Big Silver, both of them emptying into Union
Valley Reservoir where, years ago, we saw
a rare – back then – Bald Eagle nesting
high in a pine, and at dawn the great bird rose
to skim the lake and – swoop! above a fisherman
in his boat, snatched a fish. But
that doesn’t give a clue to Cheese Camp Creek
just short of Desolation Wilderness.
Unreformed
When sonnet is your thing you write you smile.
No haiku-ing no formless neo mod.
Go willy-nilly villanelle awhile.
Fond of your form, it goes with your argyle.
Unrhymed, you grimace greatly, find a fraud.
When sonnet is your thing you write you smile.
Still, balladeers becoming versatile
branch out to nineteen lines, fans do applaud.
Go willy-nilly villanelle awhile.
Try catchy cute refrains, be juvenile.
OK to make ‘em even make ‘em odd.
When sonnet is your thing you write you smile.
You sing the chorus. I’ll do verse, then I’ll
profile a luminescent firing squad.
Go willy-nilly villanelle awhile.
Lady Mac said and so to bed. Stockpile
your z’s and abc’s. Form it unflawed.
When sonnet is your thing you write you smile.
Go willy-nilly villanelle awhile.
gpr crane
There once was a young man named Sy
who wrote all his poems in rhyme.
He ran out of words,
so he used only verbs,
and now he thinks rhyme is a crime.
There once was a poet named Paul
who thought he was wisest of all
‘til he turned forty-one
and cried “What have I done?
I see now, my words are banal!”
P.S. Happy Birthday Robert!
Another Pontius Pilate
What do you know of emptiness
this hollowed inside of the vase
the very air inside my hands
that holds your carving out
like stolen seed from melon’s heart
the reddened cave, now dark and cold.
But unlike ice it’s not so cold
it won’t soon melt into another emptiness
so like the aching of my heart.
I’ve shoved flowered stems inside the vase
to watch them drink the water out
and leave that space, the same within my hands.
I’ve run at air and tried to grasp, my hands
unclenched, I’ve nothing left but cold
within my fingers, cramped and still without
a single thing to show. How I want emptiness
to have a face to slap, to shatter like the vase
when hurled on stone like pieces of this heart.
But I’ve discovered muscles of the heart
are strong striated lines like those within my hands.
Seven times I’ve filled vase after vase
watched water run so clear and felt the cold.
I’ve held it to the light but found but emptiness
inside the two of us. Oblivious you still go out
into the your world, storm in and out
of my life uncaring how you shred my heart
how you hollow out and carve its emptiness
with your selfishness and lies, your very hands
grown into weapons made of steel, so cold
against my flesh. You’ve set me like some vase
upon your shelf of conquests, a trembling vase
never to be filled with stems or water from without.
Your warmth that once thrilled me grown so cold
black ice congeals the blood within my heart.
Thirsting, I’ve wilted at your very hands
I’m hollowed out, a vase of emptiness.
A vase whose shards are bloodied pieces of my heart
yet out of judgment’s sight, I’ve seen you wash your hands,
a Pontius Pilate, you’ve condemned yourself to emptiness.
Nightmares (a palindrome poem)
Dreams
vivid and violent…
haunted, I’m breathless
left sweaty and frightened.
Monstrous faces become shadows,
swirling images, grotesque,
all is chaos and noise.
Confused memories resurfaced
generate nightmares
tonight,
nightmares generate
resurfaced memories, confused
noise and chaos in all.
Grotesque images swirling,
shadows become faces, monstrous.
Frightened and sweaty, left
breathless, I’m haunted…
violent and vivid
dreams.
Birthdays and Un-Birthdays
A very
merry un-birthday
to us all,
as Robert
celebrates a birth–event
that gladdens our hearts.
Happy Birthday, Robert!
Happy birthday [i]Bob[/i]…err…I mean Robert. 😉
On the Porch
by Arash
On the porch the sunshine pours into me
like a bowl of mom’s butternut squash soup
so hot the baby blue table turns white
where scented steam clumps or streaks across but
freezes long enough like a memory.
Oops, wrong formatting on top, but anyhow.
By the way, this is the free verse option.
WHEN I HEARD THE LEARN’D GEOLOGIST
I wondered to myself,
will mankind ever learn restraint?
His Gold Rush talk was compelling,
how old-time miners tunneled under Spanish Hill
from upper Broadway to Coon Hollow,
and didn’t daylight till they reached Poor Red’s.
All fueled by gold-fever.
They caught mountain water from the high lakes,
ditched it down to power their hydraulic cannon
and blast away a side of Spanish Hill,
cutting up long natural lines of landscape,
its form and function, our foundation.
You can see the bluff, golden color of hardened sand
above a scrub-brush basin dry as bone.
He showed that slide,
and then another: earthmover of our modern day.
“Just think what they could’ve done
if they’d had this!” he said.
And now we have it. And who will referee?
A tribune to honor the 3’s and 9’s
thirty nine
mighty fine
years to show
you have got
the right stuff
to go long
wishing you
happy days
poeming
Happy birthday, Robert!
Supposed to read “tricube” not tribune – geez, autocorrect….
Name Dropping
April 7 is the Buddha’s birthday.
I don’t know how we know that,
But it is. It just is.
What if his most recent incarnation
is in a poet, and not just any poet,
but in Billy Collins, a rhyming superstar.
Or maybe he’s in Garrison Keillor,
a lover of all things poetic,
and a mighty fine hot damn poet himself.
I’m pretty sure he
wasn’t in Wordsworth,
though April 7 is his birthday too.
It’s more likely
to be Ravi Shankar,
92 on an April 7, 2012,
but he died that same year.
He could, I suppose,
be in that poet Moskowitz,
wouldn’t that be a hoot?
I haven’t heard from him in a while.
Maybe he achieved Nirvanna.
Love it, Daniel!
RJ’s Natal Day
Love her poems,
Love more who Randi is,
Love most when it’s her birthday,
so I can send her a lovely poem.
Posted by Dan Paicopulos at 9:14 AM No comments:
The birth rate of vowels
Has been slowing for decades
And many of the aging ones
Are dying off like Beowulf —
Hwæt! Syððan þæs!
Soon, we may be reduced
To just the long “i”, “o”, and “a”
Which is ok by me
Since I’m long and tall
Anyway.
Sad though
To lose
“u” and “e”,
As I love you, and
Will miss thee.
JULY WAKING
a dorsimbra
Come out and see the morning, clouds dawn-lit
in passing over ridgetops on their way
to where? Soon it will be so hot, we’ll sit
in oak-tree shade and waste an hour away.
Oh let’s chase the clouds
upcountry, where it’s cool, and fresh
air’s a tonic,
and our dogs can run ahead exploring.
There’s just so many months of summer. Now
the mountains beckon from their heart of stone,
and some black raven calls, forevermore!
Come out and see the morning clouds dawn-lit.
Lovely poem, Taylor. The idea of chasing clouds made me smile.
Thought I’d take a stab at a clogyrnach, and use a theme similar to your sestina 🙂 Was fun!
The Struggle of Stuarts (or Stewarts)
People always seem to struggle
Or get the letters all muddled
When spelling ‘Stuart’,
Thinking they knew it
But blew it, befuddled.
Are you ‘u’ or ‘e-double-u’?
Is the question first asked of you
So you state which one
Thinking it’s said, done,
But then shown error anew…
‘Stewert’ is what’s seen, in horror,
Offending both spelling’s honour,
But yet, a mistake
Bold in its own take
As to make some laughter.
In view of her form,
Sestina would look lovely
dressed in a Sonnet
Happy birthday to
this Sonnet-praising, anti-
Sestina haiku.
Now six years old, and
being resuscitated.
Indulge me this, please.
I know a VERY easy way to write an excellent Sestina: ask Walt to do it for me! 😀
Wonderful — great way to incorporate it all.
Ha! Got that right, Marie.
Antwerp Graffiti
Crossbones
and blue lions
exaggerated grins
fat, empty letters
splatters, randomly
filling the dead
spaces, unused
uncared for, seen
only by the trains
who flash
their own signals
and signatures
“Crossbones”! Excellent.
Funeral Day
We count
Up
For birth
Days
Because we do not
Know
Enough to count
Down, though
That is what we are
Really
Doing, counting
Down to a
Day that we will
Not
Be around to
Celebrate or
Mourn.
We are our
Birth
Day
Suits and our
Birth
Day
Suits are
Us;
Biological
Cosmonauts,
Counting
Down
For liftoff:
10
9
8
7
6
5
4
3
2
1:
The Challenger
Was only a
Tragedy to those
Left be
Hind.
Form and function all perfectly aligned!
“Bust free verse”, he said above, oh, what a great expression!
I thought Sestina was a plane, ignore my sad transgression.
My poetry haiku is low, my posts are getting fewer,
This post–I’ll sonnet with my name,
Congrats, sir, Mr. Brewer!
Ross
Sweet Sixteen
(Quatern)
Was sweet sixteen so long ago
A high school junior with long hair
A date who drove like A. J. Foyt
No clue to what would lie ahead
I had my friends and Jesus, too
Was sweet sixteen so long ago
The moods that went so up and down
And having fun my main delight
The memories are jumbled now
The speeding car on PA turns
Was sweet sixteen so long ago
The many kisses in the night
The A. J. Foyt guy’s still alive
But he’s so far back in the past
I’m married now with two grown kids
Was sweet sixteen so long ago
Mr. Reed and Miss Wright: A Pantoum
He loved the truth, so
he wrote hard news;
she loved the analysis of truth, so
she wrote features.
He wrote hard news
because he was a reporter;
she wrote features
because she was a writer.
Because he was a reporter,
he was hated for his facts;
because she was a writer,
she was loved for her stories.
Wonderful pantoum, Sarah! Clever.
IT is really an anniversary
When I was small my father would ask me,
“How many birthdays have you had?”
I respond that I was four or five,
He would smile and say,
“No, you have had only one birthday…
All the rest are anniversaries of that day.”
One day when he asked me that question,
I answered with grin on my face,
“I have had only one birthday,
But I have had six anniversaries.”
We both laughed.
Mary Elizabeth Todd
July 19, 2017
Happy 39th Anniversary
Haiku
Robert Lee Brewer
happy belated birthday
twenty-one again!
JACK BENNY
He stayed
at thirty-nine
until he was eighty,
assisted by a Valentine
birth day.
NB: You;re in good company at 39, Robert. Happy birthday to you. Your sestina made me smile.
Your Words Are Golden
Yesterday was dull. Then yesterday
was tom turkey, hen turkey, six brown chicks.
My word for today is benediction. My
birthday gift–turkeys. Lend me those birthday words:
I will show them our local color, send them back
turned. Into turkeys or chair legs, but turned.
Happy Birthday, Robert. I hope that you celebrate with not only your poem but a nice long run. 🙂
Ah to be fit and young!!!!
The Day I was Born — 4th child in a family of 9 kids
By the time I came along
My mother was used to the routine
and already getting a little tired.
Happy Birthday, Robert! 🙂
Mr. Brewer,
Brave man for taking on the sestina! This is a form I need more practice on. Your example here reminds me of Jonah Winter’s “Sestina: Bob”. Thanks for the prompt, keep them coming!
~Bryan