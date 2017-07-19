Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 402

Yesterday was my birthday. I turned 39, which I consider my sestina year. It’s also divisible by three, so I came up with three possible prompts for today.

Pick one, two, or all of the following prompts:

Write a form poem. Sestina, sonnet, haiku, clogyrnach, golden shovel, etc. Write an anti-form poem. Don’t like forms? Vent about it. Or just bust free verse. Write a birthday poem.

*****

Order the Poet’s Market!

The 2017 Poet’s Market, edited by Robert Lee Brewer, includes hundreds of poetry markets, including listings for poetry publications, publishers, contests, and more! With names, contact information, and submission tips, poets can find the right markets for their poetry and achieve more publication success than ever before.

In addition to the listings, there are articles on the craft, business, and promotion of poetry–so that poets can learn the ins and outs of writing poetry and seeking publication. Plus, it includes a one-year subscription to the poetry-related information on WritersMarket.com. All in all, it’s the best resource for poets looking to secure publication.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Form, Anti-Form, and/or Happy Birthday Poem:

“Writing a Sestina on the Day After My Birthday and Venting About It”

The older I get the more I realize I hate

it when strangers take liberties with my first name,

too lazy to utter two syllables: Robert.

I mean, I know I should have more patience, but no,

I loathe the sound of Bob, Bobby, Robby, and Bo,

and what better way to vent than this sestina,

because there’s no better poem than sestina

for repeating the several words you abhor.

For instance, I receive e-mails addressed to Bob,

which rhymes with slob, which is not an appealing name,

which if you didn’t, then now you most surely know,

and yes, I admit that I once strayed from Robert,

which is why some people call me Rob, but Robert

is the name on my Facebook and this sestina.

Besides it’s my birthday, and I want you to know

how to sing the Birthday Song without my reproach

for you not singing the correct Birthday Song name,

because I’d be so bummed to hear a high “Bobby,”

even though I once was fine being a Robby–

we all make decisions we regret–but Robert

is positively, absolutely the right name

to put on my cake, or in a bad sestina,

because even a sad sestina I despise

is better than an okay poem that doesn’t know

that to abbreviations I say: Just say no!

Just say no to Bobby, Bert, and/or Roberto;

just say no to anything other folks detest;

just say no to every name that is not Robert;

and while at it, just say no to the sestina

and all traditional forms of another name,

because your readers should not be able to name

the form as if it makes poems something they know–

like math or science–some quantified sestina

that is comparable to some quantified Bob,

who’d prefer to be a mysterious Robert

and not some loosely nicknamed abomination.

No person should shudder at the sound of their name

shortened from a simple Robert to the no-no

of Bob in Birthday Song or Birthday Sestina.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He’s written more than 100 sestinas, and he’s still hasn’t found what he’s looking for.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

Find more poetic posts here:

You might also like: