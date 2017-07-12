Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 401

For today’s prompt, write a repair poem. Obviously, this could be a poem about repairing something mechanical like a car or a bike. But it could also cover repairing a relationship, your state of mind, or your body.
Here’s my attempt at a Repair Poem:
“Morning Runs”
If we’re being honest, the hardest part
is to wake up in the morning, and then,
slowly lace up my shoes and put my heart
into taking those first couple steps when
I’d rather be sleeping next to my wife,
but such is the semi-athletic life,
and since we’re being honest, I’ll just say
that the run gets much easier from there,
though I won’t pretend my muscles won’t ache
or that I don’t move like an old bear,
but honestly, that’s the reason I run
to let myself know that it can be done.
WINGSPREAD
I was looking for the totem of the place.
I’d turned off the news of pesticides
and messing with genes and blanketing
the world with poison.
I wanted to invoke the spirit
of the place – its meadows greening
over the honest bones of a fox,
and a bird calling from the tangled edges;
its wetlands rich with buzz of bugs
and scent of mud, with generous decay.
I wanted to soothe my mind.
A shadow passed over –
one blue heron in blessing.
This was a great prompt! I ended up using it for my Patreon poem last month, and my readers loved it – I’ve already found a great one for this month as well.
mending fences
by juanita lewison-snyder
so i’m pounding on the fence with my father’s hammer,
mending downed boards you’ve been long after me over
where pushy cows with respect issues like me have
gone and trampled your field work, when it
suddenly dawns on me why i stay despite
years of your constant abuse…
— not mom’s grave on the back forty
— not cause i’m not eager to get away from you
— not for lack of funds odd jobs in town have afforded
but simply because i actually love this farm
more than i hate you.
© 2017 by Juanita Lewison-Snyder
TRICKSTER REPAIR
Such a rigmarole at the stroke
of morning. The weathered back porch –
recently shored up – began to creak
and knock like pickaxes underground,
an old dwarf petrifying to the stone
of his calling; symptom of an old house
standing too long in the same place,
wishing to become bedrock.
Was my trickster puppy, Loki – grown up
but never tamed – dancing on dry-rot?
Her avocation, to test each
breaking-point till it fails, splits open
like a geode to reveal its cavern
stalactites, sun-crystal too bright to handle.
On Waiting for my Wife to Return from Surgery
The surgeon’s hands
And her hands
Knitting, darning, mending
The world –
Frayed tendons
Like stray thoughts
Re-raveled.
Listening to
The slow oxygen
Of a spinning wheel,
Wool
Spooling anesthetic its
Soft
Breathing.
Click your needles
Three times
And return her to
Scarves and sutures
Shawl cross stitches,
Gut tied in knots
But not wrenched.
THAT CRITICAL MOMENT
Dad decided
it was time to do
something about
his loud snoring.
Mom asked
and cajoled.
Threatened to withhold his
favorite desserts
if he didn’t tell her
why he finally decided
to do something
about this.
She decided it was
sleep apnea.
My sister and I
overheard heard him
tell his buddy,
he woke himself up
and he needed his sleep.
There is nothing
more reassuring
than the memory of
my toddler son
walking proudly
plastic hammer in hand
proclaiming loudly
I fix it!
as he whacked the oven
or the light switch into shape.
Big smiles here.
Healing Recipe
by DMK
things broken needs fixing; to repair
recipe needed for…living care
to personally heal seems a personal dare
invisible to many people that stare
sometimes turning into a threatened bear
fix and cut the hair…ended lacking fare
Epsom salt plus frankincense water layer
finally medication better than Bayer
left a lone for mine and higher prayer
the recipe starts with a call, a text, a visit, a holy spirit sayer
would like a ruling from a heavenly mayor
Wow! The imagery is scintillating.
Assessment
He judges how well wrought a piece may be,
how old, used and how abused by lines
like pores in skin, chips microscopic but there.
She claims his mind when he handles a pot
long ago, a hunk of clay created for use,
beloved but battered about, functional, quaint.
He would like to tell her what she means to him
if he had words, but all he has is clay, a wheel,
his curving back, his hands, jars of glaze and pigment.
Perhaps she knows their breaks as well as he,
mistakes and angry words, times that were hard.
Perhaps she sees their strength with her old eyes,
trained to overlook the worst and knead.
How beautifully crafted this is!
This was beautiful.
Legacy
“Promise me you will fix this if I die,”
he says of every broken thing he keeps—
a lifetime made of tasks he’s getting to.
I nod, but I know even if I try
to do his bidding, my life surely seeps
away like his. I wonder if he knew
he couldn’t save the world when he began.
Yet, as he works beside me, my heart leaps
to feel his zeal to mend pass through
to me, within my mind and heart and hands
made new.
Such superb working of the form and the imagery, and a little story to boot.
I could feel for just a moment as if I were there – I have known fixers myself.
MERCURY
It is in this moment
I realize
that a full-broken
vase once shining
cannot
be glued back together
all at once.
In much the same way
the pieces of heart and spirit
cannot
acquiesce as drops in a pool.
Each piece must
be first
paired
to another,
painstakingly so.
-JR Simmang
For me, the term, :”full-broken,” drives this poem home. Wonderful.
Thank you, Bill. I am always encouraged by your kind words, and I know I’m not the only one here who feels that way.
I am going to add hyphens in the word the site blocker though might be “inappropriate” to see if the poem will post.
My Father, Never the Handyman
He may have learned to plow with a mule
to plant with the phases of the moon
to whittle and fiddle and escape the cotton fields
but he couldn’t fix a thing.
His old used cars shaded a jungle
of unmown grass beneath rusted frames,
though we’d seen other fathers
slide beneath their own, wielding wrenches.
The La-Z-Boy he took apart and reassembled,
leaving a bowl full of unused parts,
reclined ever after all the way back
to the floor like a c-o-c-k-pit at takeoff.
We learned to ignore torn window screens,
broken banisters, creaking stairs.
We bought new coffee pots and toasters
or did without when old ones quit.
But faced with a daughter’s broken heart,
he knew when to apply silence,
when to use words or warm hugs.
Unable to unbreak, he loved the broken.
Ha! It worked. Now if the site would start blocking its own annoying ads!
Wow. The final line is a poem all to itself, in my opinion.
repair
Stagnant,
stuck in
an endless loop
we dance
in circles.
Neither willing
to step into
each other’s company.
That give and take,
to and fro,
back and forth,
could mend us,
but we’re so afraid
of tripping
of reopening
ourselves,
old wounds,
of being close,
we don’t try.
~ also published on heatherbutton[dot]com
Very strong imagery makes this poem work for me. Superb.
Mine is not posting. Anyone else having trouble?
Interestingly, my comment posts, but not my poem.
Check for any words WD might deem inappropriate. Even something as benign as l-o-a-n (without the hyphens) may be considered spam. 😉
I had trouble posting on the Robert Frost farm blog. When I hit reply and added my comment it posted. A few weeks ago I wrote a poem about Margaret Mead and her research on primitive cultures and the poem never posted. I think the content had something to do with it. I think there is glitch somewhere.
Interesting for a site with so many ads! The only word I can find that might seem “inappropriate” is cockpit.
I found the word. It’s c-o-c-k-pit (without the hyphens). Ha!
Continued Triolet Play with Walt, if he’ll still have me…
Soul Repair
They write at will, and instill thrills to those who read,
but they’re really just scribing work on their own souls.
The very act of writing gives them what they need,
as they write at will, and instill thrills to those who read.
When they run out of muse, they just open a vein and bleed,
for sometimes sweat and tears alone don’t make them whole.
They write at will, and instill thrills to those who read,
but they’re really just scribing work on their own souls.
::
yes
POETICIAN, HEAL THYSELF!
They’re really just scribing work on their own souls,
poets need to believe in order to fix themselves and be appreciated;
they have to know their own mind. They’re in control
but they’re really just scribbling work on their own souls.
They tend to rake their words over their internal coals
and when people “get them” they are truly elated.
They’re really just scribing words on their own souls,
poets need to believe in order to fix themselves and be appreciated.
Both of these are thought- and soul-provoking, or -reflecting, maybe.
Clean Sweep
When they come to clean it up,
whoever comes to clean it up –
maybe aliens, or evolved pets,
or people who survived
against the odds, underground –
when they come to clean it up,
they will ask us plainly:
How did we let this happen?
Why didn’t we stop the fall?
And millions and billions of us,
off the record for eternity now,
boxes unchecked, names unknown,
will mouth the words “we tried”
through our ashen lips,
shrugging our blanched shoulders
as we crumble at last into dust
for their sweeping brooms to catch.
Wow. Stark, this.
Ah, yeah, I think I need a long break from the news. And social media. And maybe everything else… 🙂
Bonner from Brussels
We’ve both been working hard
One for money and the other, for love
Of the written word
The road to magnanimity
Is not paved, with adverbs
And adjectives are only dead words
Are met with the head down
And fingers deciphering
Notice waves of great big seas
And now we sit, and sip
Retired if not rested
Sipping Belgian beers a l’au brassiere
As retired people
Have the right to do.
Bonjour – dang phones.
Indeed.
Cellular Rx
I’ve been told by experts
the answer lies
in the healing
hours spent sleeping
over night
the body sloughs off
sins from the day
regenerates cells
to repair the damage
done by over exposure
to the sun, the wind,
the truths denied
Rueful smile here.
Lately, my soul’s best repairs come from running. This is new to me, just over the past few months. Right now, I’m in Lake Tahoe and the runs are rewarded by some time by the Lake.. Wrote this, this morning.
run three, to Blue
{miles}
from me to You,
where (g)race flows
free from every
rhythmic step. where sky
and lakey sea
make way for more
of You
and less
of me.
You can see it with photos, here:
https://whimsygizmo.wordpress.com/2017/07/13/run-three-to-blue/
And Walt, I have de-serted you again on our Triolet Play. Not taking much computer time in this gorgeous place. I WILL be back, I promise.
I don’t run, but walking with the dog and hiking do it for me
wonderful
My Father, Never the Handyman
He may have learned to plow with a mule
to plant with the phases of the moon
to whittle and fiddle and escape the cotton fields
but he couldn’t fix a thing.
His old used cars shaded a jungle
of unmown grass beneath rusted frames,
though we’d seen other fathers
slid beneath their own, wielding wrenches.
The La-Z-Boy he took apart and reassembled,
leaving a bowl full of unused parts,
reclined ever after all the way back
to the floor like a cockpit at takeoff.
We learned to ignore torn window screens,
broken banisters, creaking stairs.
We bought new coffee pots and toasters
or did without when old ones quit.
But faced with a daughter’s broken heart,
he knew when to apply silence,
when to use words or bear hugs.
Unable to unbreak, he loved the broken.
Superb
BROKEN DESPAIR
The skies are sullen and gray.
Such is this day of hard rain
and so it reflects my mood.
Good for the grass,
the blooming flowers.
The sun will come to repair
this sad feeling of despair;
a new day.
Understood
Tanka
I follow your tracks
trying to mend a marriage
that’s stuck on the rails
hard as I try to catch up
the distance between us grows
The image is perfect. I admire this.
Summer of the Orange Vase
Pottery shattered in the kiln
that night, taking the pumpkin
colored vase, some bubble lurking
like a bomb so that I gathered
shards into a discarded lunch bag
the only proof that I had made
anything rattling the sack.
Later, I glued pieces together,
puzzled them back into shape,
scarred glaze, jagged cracks, divots
where other pieces had ricocheted.
I went to the five and dime later
bought silk chicory, plastic daisies,
set the vase in a place of honor.
It wouldn’t hold water but neither
would my wanting it in all its imperfections.
I finally let it go with the last move,
that first piece I ever threw on the wheel
holding so much more than the slip
between my fingers, the miles I pedaled
to get to the center, the old shirt of
my father’s I wore to protect my clothes.
How much of the potter is in the clay.
We put our all into our work, don’t we Anthony? Thanks for giving the orange vase life here. It will live on through your words.
Thanks, Walt. Glad you could -see- it!
This is awe-inspiring work, in my view.
I loved this when I read it last week, and then it stuck with me. Just wanted to say that and thanks – it’s lovely.
Thanks to both of you. Amazing how these little nuggets stick in the mind and then get ‘thrown’ into a poem. The craft itself, the process is fascinating to me, too.
Our life
a wound-down watch
waiting to be re-
paired with time
that has tick-tocked by
in stalled years
of unnoticed misery
as solitude insidiously
wound itself around me
till I forgot how to be with you
You can no longer fathom
what makes me tick
and I no longer want to tock
so I linger like the wind
that refuses to blow
on a hot summer day
beautiful
Amen
MAKING ROOM FOR WHAT MATTERS
A house full of dreams
and all the minutia gathered over the years
of cheer, fears and heartfelt tears,
becoming an nearly empty nest at best.
And deep in my chest all the “memories”
assigned and attached to each book or toy
are now being packaged for a new girl
or boy. Photographs serve to preserve
all the moments in cascade,
a parade of smiles tinged with sadness.
Another box taped and secured,
carried to the car, for the recycle bin
(or trash); no cash value for one man’s trash
(once held as treasures)
no pleasure in fixing what has needed “repair”
It is there where reality resides,
it hides in every pang and tug
on a b-flat heart string,
it brings me to this: once I dispose
of these bins full of slightly worn clothes,
I’ll know the girls are truly gone,
dispatched to hatch memory preserves
of their own making, taking a small seed
to nurture future purging like this.
The realization says this place is becoming
too big for just two. It is true you can’t go home
again. But would it kill you to visit a bit more?
oh, wow, I can feel this one.
Same here
RETURN OF THE PHOENIX
The phoenix had risen, back from the dead.
Lazarus called, he demands his life back.
Lost in the depths of a broken spirit,
left in the lurch with so much more to say.
You stand in silence, wishing for the return
of your sanity, and
your security, and
everything else you think you’ve lost
that leaves you feeling empty;
dead from the floor up.
The randomness of your words
tossed together with ease
and having a flair that brings your voice
from deep within you and gives you
cause to express every heartfelt pang,
poem and passion, delivering your work
to a once appreciative audience,
offering peace and confidence
to your lifeless rhyme. Infusing
your heart and soul with the breath
of a million soft sighs, the poet
has found his promise and drive.
Once again alive. Repaired;
Resurrected.
Awake to Amend
I sat on the bed and stared
At an indifferent ceiling
In a state of optimistic despair,
A rather curious feeling
Stirred by the midnight air,
(That hour for sudden epiphanies)
Realising I still had time to repair
The cracks in my damaged reality.
So now I stand
With vague plans in mind
Meeting only my own demands
As I leave my half-sleeping self behind.
Wow. This invites re-reading, or perhaps awakening.
Broken
(a line of prelude (postlude?)): “those fit to fix the problem ended up by chokin’”
Cold broken culture
Could there be repair
Big boxy stores entice
Strip wallets bare
Politics divided
Shrouded looking glass
Looking at the screens instead
TVs Phones En masse
Techno Info breakdown
Working far too well
Fall of Roman Empire
Poignant parallel
Most unrepresented
America unspoken
Far past the fixin’
Culture cold and broken
gpr crane
Ouch! This has a truth-to=power feel.
Moleskin for the toes
Duct tape for the windows
But where is the tie that binds
My heart when it’s breaking
My days when they’re fragmented
Rubber cement for the vase
But the cracks will always be there
Like my shattered dreams
That no one sees
No one feels
Holes can be patched
Only so many times
Until there is nothing left to be mended
Like my worn down spirit
A chasm that can’t be crossed
THEY SAY
look before you leap
some roads should never be crossed
some things can’t be fixed
GOD SAYS
keep your eyes on me
I myself go before you
repent and be saved
#seventeensyllablesfortwentyseventeen
#graceandgratitude
yes
Holes
For what is broken
can be mended,
but what is shattered,
would be like trying to gather
all the tar balls from Pensacola Bay;
with cracks,
a pitcher can hold,
with stitches,
a garment can hold together,
but with pieces missing,
too much is revealed,
the water sloshes,
spilling out what was left
that was still good.
Well-penned food for thought.
Indeeeed so.
Sorry. Drat the keyboard.
Thanks so much!
Thank you!
Heart repair
I have gotten good at repairing hearts….
Repaired others often enough, and
Finally got around to repairing mine…
Mary Elizabeth Todd
July 12, 2017
Repair
fix u p
a
t
servi c e
h
d
overh a ul
r
n
My crossword puzzle poem didn’t quite work as it shifted the letters went I sent. But I tried something different. 🙂 🙂
Chemotherapy
The little white pills help fight the disease.
A pill each day, taken with food.
Some days are great; some days are horrible.
Sometimes the stomach gurgles.
Some days the body wretches in pain.
The medicine kills the cancer cells as well
as the healthy ones.
There’s so much not knowing.
Going to doctor’s appointments,
lab tests are ordered,
lab work is reviewed.
More appointments.
More discussions.
It’s a long tedious journey
to find out if the pills
killed the cancer
and cured the patient.
ANECDOTE: NATURAL FIXES
In this evolving world, we humans make
amendments to Nature’s balance, hoping to give
an edge to threatened species. You build nest-
boxes for birds whose natural cavities (holes
in old dead branches and rotting fenceposts)
are cut down in the name of progress. How many
boxes you’ve built, and repaired! How many
baby swallows, bluebirds, titmice and wrens
you’ve brought to the stage of fledging.
And now, this: you reach inside a box,
expecting eggs already hatched; expecting –
scales? and a muscled pulsing against
your hand. A snake! No eggs or tiny birds.
Snakes must eat, too. Nature has her own
ideas about fixing the natural balance.
brutal, but truth can be!
So wise, this.
GETTING SHIP-SHAPE
What kudos for piles of stuff we kept.
Who wept
for old spoons? Why be heavy-set
with regret
as if that vase verified our worth.
Unberth!
Let’s regain the great all-giving earth
and, conversely, direct our course
toward open water, find our source.
Who wept with regret? Unberth!
THANKS, DOC!
When heart are broken,
Emotions spent,
Living life
At twenty percent,
The final straw,
The back has bent.
It’s now routine,
Just get that stent!
Big smile here.
white star down
i always told the stewards,
hold the rocks
no need
till the waters
swallowed me
& my boudoir locks
rusted shut
my ballrooms turned pools
chandeliers
barnacle bejeweled
furnaces cooled
where tiger sharks
pup
dont raize me
or i’ll split
for i belong to the sea
I am rivetted on “raize.” Wonderful work.
UNSTUCK
What kudos for piles of stuff we kept.
Who wept
to lose them? Why be heavy-set
with debt
conversely, to verify our worth.
In rebirth
we’ll gain the great all-giving earth.
Clearly it seems more direct
to give stuff up. May we reconnect –
who wept with debt – in rebirth.
I admire this, especially “… gain the great all-giving earth.”
An Absence of Fathers
When the relationship broke down
You were quick to give up,
To renounce your paternal crown
And lone the prince will sup.
You took from him the purple gown
And from his lips the cup,
You left him in the deep to drown,
Like an unwanted pup.
Without words nothing can repair
The damage that was done,
Impossible to clear the air
Between father and son.
Some feelings are too big to share,
Too fast to be outrun
And so this absence I do bare,
And fathers, have I none.
I admire this, especially the rhyming.
Redux
They were quite the pair in High School,
married two weeks before the diploma,
twins born one year after
strolling to Pomp and Circumstance.
He began the first year
of the first decade
at the steel mill.
She balanced a twin on each knee,
wondering, for the first time,
what might have been.
After three decades of
sweating over rolling steel,
he wanted out.
After sending four babies
off to conquer the world,
she wanted in to life.
They agreed on things like,
too young, never grew up,
we were just kids, never tasted life.
Adult kids wept like babies
when the divorce came through,
and the pair went their ways.
Two weeks before the class of ’66
reunited at their 50th,
a few witnessed the wedding.
They had given up living to taste life.
Now, they spit it out.
The former pair is re-pairing.
Wonderful!
Repair
With delicate fingers
and fragile focus
she kindly knits the threads
of his broken heart,
kissing his wounds,
murmuring encouragement,
clasping it close
until
it flies free,
ready to love again.
I love this piece.
FRONT PORCH, AS THE BREEZE BLOWS
Freshly repaired and painted,
deck chairs freshly stained and remain
side-by-side. Bamboo screen, pristine —
hiding the world from our view.
Fields, a dream come to life,
the grass undulating in waves
waiting for nature’s next breath.
The cloud pocked skies are azure
in hue, and through the lattice
the breeze finds its way.
The front porch on a perfect day!
Brings back memories, this does. I can see it all.
Through the Fog
A stirring in her heart and mind, a cry
A nudge, a poke, a groping through the fog
A search, a hope for a repair, a sigh
The flow of thoughts come jammed like stream with log
A quiver and a try to find her way
A wrinkle grows impossible to fix
The crushing weight of time’s demanding sway
Patchwork of light and darkness in a mix
She goes full steam ahead and gathers strength
So like a blasting rocket, she won’t stop
The charm compels her swiftly go the length
She plugs along and pushes for the top
Her hands grasp other hands in simple peace
At last she breathes and laughs in sweet release
What a wonderful sonnet.
BOTTOM LINES
These be
essential things:
to sing; to not be scared;
and to see a sundered couple
repaired.
beautiful and succinct
Scissors Rock Paper
Scissors
I compare my notes to his and
I learned what not to do
but I was astonished at how much I missed
Rock
A blank slate before me
addiction, divorce, bankruptcy
you were my last line of defense
Paper
I’ve never taken myself seriously and
I think about the road I sidestepped
when I needed a place to go
Scissors
There is nothing that doesn’t fascinate me
and jumping off the edge
I hurt more than I bleed
Rock
After coaxing someone off the ledge
something has been born
but it’s not my cup of tea
Paper
I’m happy cutting and pasting because
it’s not a good idea for me
to be left to my own devices
Carol J Carpenter
I really love this.
So do I.
I tend to my castle night and day
crowding the moat with monsters
managing un-mended fences
and lighting the bridges ablaze
heck yes!!!!
A little gem, this.
What if I
was never forgiven?
What if I
just already was?
#seveteensyllablesfortwentyseventeen
#graceandgratitude
This invites pondering. Another little gem.