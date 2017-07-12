Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 401

For today’s prompt, write a repair poem. Obviously, this could be a poem about repairing something mechanical like a car or a bike. But it could also cover repairing a relationship, your state of mind, or your body.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Repair Poem:

“Morning Runs”

If we’re being honest, the hardest part

is to wake up in the morning, and then,

slowly lace up my shoes and put my heart

into taking those first couple steps when

I’d rather be sleeping next to my wife,

but such is the semi-athletic life,

and since we’re being honest, I’ll just say

that the run gets much easier from there,

though I won’t pretend my muscles won’t ache

or that I don’t move like an old bear,

but honestly, that’s the reason I run

to let myself know that it can be done.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). Once he posts this prompt, he’s taking off for a morning run.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

