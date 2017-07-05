Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 400

I have to admit: Today’s prompt kind of snuck up on me. But now that it’s here, I’m taking a moment to soak it in. 400 Wednesday poetry prompts is pretty cool! With 10 April PAD Challenges and 9 November PAD Chapbook Challenges, it means I’ve shared 970 prompts on here, though admittedly, there’s been a few repeats (like the love and/or anti-love poem for each monthly challenge). Just guesstimating, that probably also means easily more than 100,000 poems written as a result of the prompts. So today is kind of a big event! Thank you for being a part of it!
For today’s prompt, write an event poem. The poem can be about a specific event that is known to many–like the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, a sporting championship, or watching the Challenger explode. Or it can be a more intimate event in your life–like losing your first tooth, running a marathon, or experiencing that first kiss.
*****
Order the Current Poet’s Market!
The 2017 Poet’s Market, edited by Robert Lee Brewer, includes hundreds of poetry markets, including listings for poetry publications, publishers, contests, and more! With names, contact information, and submission tips, poets can find the right markets for their poetry and achieve more publication success than ever before.
In addition to the listings, there are articles on the craft, business, and promotion of poetry–so that poets can learn the ins and outs of writing poetry and seeking publication. Plus, it includes a one-year subscription to the poetry-related information on WritersMarket.com. All in all, it’s the best resource for poets looking to secure publication.
*****
Here’s my attempt at an Event Poem:
“Independence Day”
Billy brought wooden swords
for all the boys to swing.
Violet pined for Austin
saying boys confused her.
The parents lit fireworks
and talked about themselves.
The teenagers drifted
off into the shadows.
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). In addition to all the prompts, he’s also written and shared more than 1,000 of his own poems on the blog (for both prompts and poetic forms).
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
*****
LOKI DANCING
Sable as shape-shifter Coyote –
spirit of Wolf, the tiny part of DNA
denied by our old bible, the breed book.
But now we have the internet
with its ungoverned sources, its hints
and innuendos.
What Russian wolf-dog danced
with my dog’s grandmother? My Loki’s
never low-key.
Leader in the leash-
dance; outside our human laws
of fence and physics.
There’s a wild
world out there. Just take my
lead, she says, follow me, I’ll show you.
Getting it Right
by Juanita Lewison-Snyder
The first dog I ever put down
was a malamute-coyote cross that
I totally cowarded out on.
I went to the Vet, paid the fee
then walked stoically out to my car,
falling apart there in the parking lot
unable to move much less breathe.
I was haunted for years afterwards.
The second was a complicated rott
that I still couldn’t wrap my head
around the end so my mate stepped up
and held her, all the while
whispering into her good ear,
giving thanks for all the lovely
years of service she had bestowed
upon us while I watched and learned,
and thought my heart would burst.
The third dog, I finally got right.
The hubster was often away so I
made most of the medical decisions.
Though he was present at the end
it was I who stepped up this time,
locking eyes with, as the vet
administered the fatal dose and
he went limp in my arms. I wanted
to be the last friendly face he saw
as he crossed over. For weeks
his playful spirit stayed with us.
I could hear his toenails click against
the oak floors late at night, and
often smelled his breath whenever
I rolled over on my side in bed,
expecting to see him standing there,
eyes blinking, pink tongue at the ready.
But as comforting as that was
I still worried he was there simply
out of obligation. The last thing
I wanted was for him to become
forever “stuck” to this place,
to this time period, to “me.”
So like a good mother
I released him, with words,
with song, with prayer, with tears
and for the first time in my life
without anguish or regret.
© 2017 by Juanita Lewison-Snyder
Funeral
We count
Up
For birth
Days
Because we do not
Know
Enough to count
Down, though
That is what we are
Really
Doing, counting
Down to a
Day that we will
Not
Be around to
Celebrate.
Robert, Thanks for prompting me to the parchment.
Moving On
Musical playing
Of our hearts
Cadence beating
Doing our part
To text and talk
Bonding a meeting
Of two hearts
Sexual attraction
Just not enough
Chemical reaction
A daring romance
Collide and combust
Moving on to
Take another chance.
By Pamelap
THE OLD BALLGAME
Contentment
wrapped
in nine innings.
Simple but evocative of the feeling of sitting down and watching the familiar old game of baseball
Sugar, Salt & Dead Fish
Steamy, hot, and thickly humid,
The ocean dispatched its savory scent
To lure us forward.
Uncertainly, we followed.
Setting out an unfamiliar quartet,
Of mismatched notes and bellows,
As unharmonious as
Rusted steel against glass.
Lugging beach chairs,
Umbrellas, and discontent
That he who binds us
Chose not to accompany us.
Gratingly,
we trudged against the burning sand,
As well as each other,
Selecting a “spot.”
With pinching, sandy shorts, salted lips,
And exclamations of misery,
Suddenly, it came to me
In the form of a dried, crusty crab.
“I’m building a castle,” I announced.
My three charges looked apprehensively,
One to the other,
Before searching, excitedly for adornments.
Each scrambled,
Scouring the beach near and far,
To contribute to the Masterpiece
Symbolizing a truce, a unity.
Ours was never meant to be calm,
Too much sugar, salt, and dead fish
To create a smoothie, yet
Stormy- we settled for a stormy union.
Made of gale winds,
Fluctuating temperatures,
Carping and fluking,
Tart as lemons.
Its beginning a crusty ole crab,
Encased in sand,
Decisively placed atop the magnificent,
King Crab Castle.
“Too much sugar, salt, and dead fish / To create a smoothie” — fantastic. So is “Carping and fluking”.
Thanks so much!
Robert, congratulations on providing 400+ opportunities for us to practice our skills and meet with our people. Because of you, I have so many poems to rewrite, I can hardly keep up. And meeting the PA people here has enriched my life and my writing. Love you.
Nudge
(for Robert, with gratitude)
Who knew the guy would keep us fed
for years, nudging us once a week?
And then for two months, daily led,
the buffet spread and spread and spread.
We all need prompting now and then,
taught of new forms, challenged to grow.
His friendly place where we check in
to poem–we come again and again.
Amen, amen!
Assisted Care
Their calendars are jammed with all
that senior citizens enjoy,
luncheons and programs they’ll recall
for months or weeks or minutes; boy,
the fun goes on and on—it’s planned
from armchair yoga to bingo,
painting, singing, local bands,
there’s hardly time to nap, you know?
The home distracts them every way,
vast smorgasbord of how time’s spent,
but waking up alive each day
is still their favorite event.
This is ever so true!
the time the prompt said
number 400, and I
wished I had poemed more
#seventeensyllablesfortwentyseventeen
400 prompts! Congratulations, Robert!
the time we surprised
each other with two gallons
of milk for three bucks
#seventeensyllablesfortwentyseventeen
#AintNobodyGotRoomforThat!
Great!
Indeed so!
I Hugged a Man Once Dead
Sunday, at church, I hugged a man
who had died, saw Jesus,
and came back to life.
What do you say to a man
who the last time you saw
him he was dead?
I said, “I want to hug you.
The last time I saw you,
you didn’t look so good.”
Understatement.
I was there that day.
The pastor was preaching.
And then someone interrupted.
saying they needed an ambulance,
then the man’s wife and daughters cried.
The pastor dismissed us.
I turned around and saw the man—
greenish skin, vacant eyes, still.
People gathered to pray for him.
I gathered my things to go home.
That’s how I’d want to go, I thought.
I went home to wait confirmation.
In the evening, my friend who hadn’t
been to church called me with the good news.
Two weeks later he told his story,
but I missed it being out of town.
His daughter filled me in.
No pulse for several minutes.
CPR administered until the medics came.
He started breathing. He said he saw light.
Jesus. A crowd of people. Children.
He particularly remembered Christ’s beard.
Jesus told him not to fear death.
I told him that I’m sorry I missed
hearing him speak two weeks after
since I went to a reception and reunion.
He said that everyone needs to rest.
We all have a work to do, but it’s okay
to rest, to enjoy, to appreciate His gifts.
This life is temporary. Heaven’s real.
All things are possible with God.
We all die—some more than once.
then she speaks
On her lap
papers shake
wrinkled, twisted
curled and unfurled,
slightly damp
from energized hands.
Underneath
knees bounce,
heels glance floors
in erratic rhythms.
Above the waist
everything remains calm,
stillness before silence
before storm,
then she speaks.
~also posted at heatherbutton.com
Nice. Well done images of someone anxious just before public speaking, and then moves forward despite it all.
Big smile of recognition here.
Friend Event
Why do we always wait for an event
to get together
to give a call
to send a card
We used to know everything
about each other
crushes
favorite ice cream
music
shoe size
fears
You’ve moved again
I don’t even know your address
It’s not your fault
or mine
life has us spinning off
in different directions
If we’re patient maybe
someday
it will spin us back together
so true.
SINCE THAT FIRST KISS
That moment with our lips pressed,
a tender buss to stir the embers
and seal the glow of love’s true heart,
I had been changed. I craved you,
I savored the flavor of you. Breathing
through each other in passion’s breath.
Soft and warm and disarming,
you were charmed as I was charming you.
Ever since that night, the moon shone
brighter, my steps were lighter and
I was brought into your heart, a
delicious sip from your sweet lips.
My hunger has been sated.
Whoo! Warm in here, it is.
OUCH!
Kidney stones
are like sunamis.
They come in
then pull back
leaving you quivering in
the pain’s residue.
OK, that’s an event I can skip…
Yes. They do tell us, though, that this too shall pass away….
STS-120 Discovery
October 23, 2007
The
STS-120
Discovery
stands tall against
the background
of clear blue sky.
The waters of
Cape Canaveral
surround it.
A powerful rocket
is about to be launched.
The astronauts have
spent many hours
preparing for this moment.
NASA employees are
about to witness the
fruits of their years of teamwork.
Spectators sit in the bleachers
talking amongst themselves,
awaiting the countdown.
The moment arrives.
The clock says zero.
The shuttle takes off.
Fire and yellow clouds
taint the placid blue skies.
All watch the mighty rocket
head to the heavens.
Thanking Him Prompt-ly
For Robert
(And continued Triolet play with Walt…sorry to have de-serted you, Sir. Traveling, and family in town. 😉
Knowing full well there’s a chance to get burned,
he keeps plugging prompts, and we keep penning poems.
Gathering all of the poem-knowledge learned,
and knowing full well there’s a chance to get burned,
we keep lighting ink-fires and paper in turn –
turning out syllables, opus and tomes.
Knowing full well there’s a chance to get burned,
he keeps plugging prompts, and we keep penning poems.
::
Happy 400, Robert! 🙂
Happy 400 th, Robert. Here’s to 400 more and then 400 more and then…
and many many thanks.
DRINKING THE KOOL-AID HE BREWS
He keeps posing prompts, and we keep penning our poems.
Another week awaited to be elated with words.
The brew he proffers stirs us to verse. He’s the master, you know him,
he keeps posing prompts, and we keep penning our poems.
And when we’re sent to the Old Poet’s Homes,
we’ll emote by rote the poems and quotes we’ve heard.
He keeps posing prompts, and we keep penning our poems.
Another week awaited to be elated with words.
HAPPY CD, he who is not Bob!
The Poetry Party Goes On
Another week awaited to be elated with words,
Wednesday to Wednesday we will our quills.
We poem and poem, perhaps you’ve heard –
another week awaited to be elated with words.
Until pens are dry, or life too absurd,
we’ll scribble our syllables til we’ve had our fill.
Another week awaited to be elated with words,
Wednesday to Wednesday we will our quills.
BEATS OF A POETIC HEART
From Wednesday to Wednesday our quills have their own wills,
they write at will and will instill thrills to those who read.
And it is certain that these skills will not pay the bills,
but from Wednesday to Wednesday our quills have their own wills.
Our words are direct and to the point, they have few frills,
but our poetic rants express what rests in a poet’s heart indeed!
From Wednesday to Wednesday our quills have their own wills,
they write at will and will instill thrills to those who read.
Methinks that spinoffs like the triolet parade are part of why Robert keeps going.
1666
the Great Fire of London
began in Pudding Lane
when my great-great-something
burnt all the cakes again
Hahaha!
Yep!
Humpty Dumpty Re-imagined
Humpty Dumpty sat on a cliff
holding hands with the girl egg
he was with. When she asked him
to marry, it got kinda scary, so we
wonder did he cause his own fall?
She pushed him!
WHEN WE SAID LOVE
We were turned into statues
while the patchwork
simplicity
bore unto us
the reflections of snow.
I, the great owl,
spread my wings to the night.
You, the desert lion,
broadbacked and alabaster,
let loose your triumphant scores.
And in that moment,
we were captured by the marble master,
chiseled from a monument.
It was an oath,
and the Earth swallowed us whole
as the sun
took its time to share with us
its secret.
We slipped our love above
those slopes
and under the
slowly turning
patchwork simplicity.
-JR Simmang
That is a really great write. So many good images. The ending lands it on point.
Thanks, Q! This one’s the replication of the one below that I didn’t think posted.
Breath-taking, this.
A DEDICATION
We find 200 goes into it twice.
And, 100 four times. Isn’t that nice?
A Quarter fits neatly 16,
and 8 can be counted times fifty.
If we multiply the squares of 5 and 4,
we find we get the same with 20 score.
We’ll factor 5 twice and 2 quadrulpled,
and find nary a squabble or scruple.
When truth be told numbers
are never a reason to slumber,
and 400 is certainly a number superstunner!
To 400 more, and 400 ever after,
to tears and sighs and everpresent laughter.
Amen!
WHEN WE SAID LOVE
We were turned into statues,
rough hewn and marblenude,
under the great patchwork
simplicity.
I, the great owl,
wings outstretched,
found my prey.
You, the desert lion,
bristled against the
cool night breeze.
One revolution,
two bright tokens,
embracing the circlets
carved into our chests,
we stood while the
night sky
shared its secret
with us.
We paid dearly,
though gladly,
and now we
beg the monument
buried within us.
It is our true-lover’s knot,
and it forever binds us
under the great patchwork
simplicity.
-JR Simmang
Blue Move
My move has become an event.
So much has gone wrong that I’m spent.
Timing did not go as planned,
six weeks at my cousin’s and
two dogs who are dazed and confused-
this is not a move they would choose.
We finally obtained the key,
so why is our house still empty?
Our belongings cry out from storage,
please give us a home, not boardage.
From movers, no cooperation;
for us, no gratification.
Some events bring a sense of joy
This one does naught but annoy.
Oh no!
LARA
I brought you home,
I remember the day—
Remember it so well.
I, who appear always calm,
was excited beyond expression.
My heart raced, inspired by joy.
Then you were there—at home at last,
your little yellow bassinet
lost in a big room;
a tiny gem sleeping peacefully
in a setting of love.
I loved to hold you then,
your tiny face and hands
inspired a love unknown
except to a mother.
How inexplicable that force
of caring and connection.
Your baby softness
snuggled close to my heart,
made so much more precious
in the knowing that you were
a special miracle, a life spared
by God to give me joy.
Watching the Columbia Shuttle Disaster
Go, the announcer urges, and the very wrinkles
on his face are an agony of passion etched
by experience, thousands of hours reporting
human failings and now this shatter of seven
falling across two states, one universe.
He has told us how bells toll in India as masses
beg for a miracle, their very own lost along
with all the hopes of Israel and family
after family whose eyes proclaim what
he can only affirm.
He struggles to continue, but then
his voice deepens and he admonishes viewers
to step outside tonight and gaze upward
into an infinity of stars studded by not only
dreams but these very dreamers now
scattered meteors, shuttle become starship.
He concludes gruffly: Parents go hug your children.
I try to gather my two and find it’s more a question
of how to get their very pieces back inside
the safety of my arms.
A very important event indeed! Well said.
Not a great day for NASA and the Space program.
Kiarostami, the well-known Iranian filmmaker, passed away last year on July 4. That is the event that this poem is inspired by. This poem, in his memory, makes references to a few of his films, in particular one about a suicidal person driving around asking others to fulfill a unique request (His 1997’s Taste of Cherry).
To Kiarostami
by Arash
Were you the one driving us sir,
alone, and one by one asking
earnestly…what…to bury you
right there—there!—by that barren sign?
Did you desire to heal, seeking
to find in our refusals lines
that lead to roots, curing you too?
Of what, tell me, your own despair?
Perhaps you were the passenger
who rode with us, the audience—
to whom cinema’s for hiding
from self, who hope to find a friend
who’d stop a bit to throw a rope.
But what’s the need for this pretense?
I too had seen me in your lens.
Abbas, confess though, was that you?
If not then what are you here for,
Close-up or sound take only? Hope
celestial winds would carry you
to roots at home—or at a friend’s….
p.s. Robert, if you’re reading, I have emailed you several times now and not received a reply. I’m having trouble posting to the sonnet poetic form challenge.
Found it and approved.
Thank you very much Robert!
This is a fantastic poem. Thanks for posting it.
thank you qbit for your kindness, your comment made my day!
This is superb work, in my opinion.
That’s kind of you to say.
They came
From miles around
Their Plymouth Dusters
Lined shoulder to shoulder
With Chevy Novas
The lone AMC Gremlin
Striking out with the chicks
All ears listen for a crack
Over Whalen and Willie
A backwards indicator
Hairs on long necks stiffen
Sideburns panic
T-shirts stretched
Searching for foul weather ticks
And young women waiting
Laughing at the scrambling
To keep dents out of hoods
And the view of the road home
Clear
Very graphic. I believe it is “Waylon and WIllie.:”
Blame it on the phone or beer.
They call them cruise nights now.
21.02.2014
That first day we met
We made each other smile
With stories of shared disdain
For the others around us,
All in good fun, of course,
We agreed there were a select few
In life that we could tolerate,
But after a few short words
We both could sense
Something stronger between us.
And so we shared more days
Nattering about everything
Serious and silly alike
As I let my daily mask slip
For you, showing the real me
With anxious imperfection and all,
Knowing that it didn’t matter
To you one way or the other,
And that hundreds of days later,
I still live just for seeing you.
EVENT OF THE SEASON
The kids are grown,
the neighborhood is quiet
and the Fourth of July is less raucous
than I remember. The swelter
is bearable and the helter-skelter
of life has found a sense of serenity.
No work today and I play
possum through the afternoon.
An early swoon with little
to do and all day to do it.
Tomorrow will come and some
memory of this will remain.
I plan to do it again,
maybe better next time,
but for now there is reason to believe
this was the event of the season!
Eventuality Uneventfully
You can’t get there from here they told us no
One tries it fails finds cul de sacs and creeks
Few bridges cross the bays or railroad tracks
And us so tired so many miles to go
Complexity gave up a tiny breach
We wound around through chest-high johnson grass
Snake-bit behind under the overpass
At long last uneventfully we reached
gpr crane
a tempest-slammed door
then outside, the birds
shatter the trees
find the air
regather, fly
ahead of the storm
a squall
out of season
in this, my most
intemperate age
Codependence Day
She leaned on him,
but when he fell,
she found that she was
still standing—
sure of herself in every way
except her decision
to pick the right one
a second time.
Codependency, now that’s a lifelong challenge for many, and it takes a kind of clarity and commitment to get through it, and I think your poem really speaks to that.
PARALLEL UNIVERSES
We push open the oaken door into dark,
eyes adjusting from summer glare,
from squinting for a parking spot. Another
big event at the winery, upstairs, above
our cellar. It’s not ours, of course, poetry
not being profitable. Upstairs this afternoon,
there’s a wedding or a wake. A lot of noise
either way. We’ll have trouble hearing
you read, what with all the stomping and
sliding of furniture. But the ghost
will be listening. He loves poetry more than
wine – even the cabernet that won gold
at the fair. He hangs out in our cellar.
It’s more intimate, cool and dark, historic.
It’s where the wine club dines once a month,
sipping new releases, and tourists wander
in to find the spirit of the place – even
this afternoon while the ghost reads a poem.
We’re the remainders. No, we’re
the vines bearing fruit. Soon we’ll be
on our way, into daylight, driving
past vineyards in search of the next poem.
Wonderful.
Friday evening at the River Inn
The evening evaporates into poetry at the bow
of the River Inn docked south of Brownville, Nebraska.
The upper level decked for fifty yards in Husker red and white.
A group of people on the upper deck
stand watching a pair of Great Blue Herons
flying north along the Missouri river.
A man identifies them as bald eagles and
the talk turns to the website of
Decorah Iowa where three young eagles
thrive under a webcam’s watchful eye.
I stand on the deck listening
to the music of the water
flickering over the rocks and
soft folk music from three
whiskered young men floats
from the lower level.
Slate clouds crochet the silver bridge
and I foolishly sit on the Astroturf steps.
As carp kiss the bottom of the river’s muddy skin,
last night’s rain seeps up into my jeans.
The cool wind drops into the dusk
and I pull my shirt down
over the top of my wet pockets
and go back inside
for another glass of Riesling.
“Evening evaporates into poetry…” That is fantastic.
A number of lines really came to life for me, and I particularly enjoyed “As carp kiss the bottom of the river’s muddy skin.” Great.
A Life Chronicled with Fireworks
Through childhood, we ate chicken stew
made by school moms and church folks,
chicken pickin’, teary-eyed onion chopping,
potato peeling for stew filling cast-iron pots
larger than bathtubs, stirred with oars.
For sale by dawn, gallon jars of stew
became our breakfast, lunch, and dinner
before we set off bottle rocks, spun
in circles with sparklers, jumped
as whole packs of firecrackers erupted.
Once every two hundred years, the dean
announced, we make an exception,
cancelling classes for Independence Day,
freeing me to fly to Philadelphia,
stretching out at night on the lawn
of Independence Hall for fireworks
set to Sousa, climbing up on our roof
as the whole city sky burst into light
and color—more gunpowder than shot
in the whole Revolutionary War.
Grown, with children of our own,
finding ourselves in a new home
in a new town, our first friendships
formed at an all-day Fourth of July
annual celebration—swimming, sailing,
food, and fireworks bought across
the state line, so brilliant that spectators
at the nearby minor league stadium
turned from their show to watch ours.
Living in a neighborhood with real
neighbors, we gathered in back yards,
grills fired up, picnic tables piled with food,
children bobbing in the pool, parents
nearby keeping one eye on them while
waving away flies, accepting just one
more glass of wine, until twilight
when boats appeared on the lake
their lights mirroring the stars,
dropping anchor, waiting for the show
they knew would come, a battle
of fireworks volleying back and forth
across the lake, sending dogs cowering
inside the house as children oohed
and ahhhed. We all waited, knowing
the grand finale came, unorchestrated
but necessitated when supplies ran out.
Now living in one of a dozen of cities
boasting the biggest fireworks display
in the country, we end our picnic early,
head home to nibble on leftovers
and tune in to the local coverage
of the celebration on Lower Broadway,
hundreds, maybe thousands, happy
but hot and sticky, necks craned upward,
ears tuned to country music wannabes
before the symphony takes charge.
Padding off to bed, we hear the pops
and booms as neighborhood kids
put on their own pyrotechnic celebration,
and we are glad this one day to live
without pets or infant light sleepers.
What a rich poem, full of activity, love, sounds of preparation for and the celebration itself, there is a realness to the poem that feels grounded in a life lived to the fullest. Well done.
Rich, indeed. A storyteller is at work here.
July 5th, 1977</em
Wrapped up in her blankets
My wife looks like some sort of chinchilla
Bunked down for the winter.
I tease her and wave coffee
Under her nose
To draw her out of her burrow.
We make up a song
Using some failed attempt of “chinchilla”
For “chim chim cher-ee”
In the Mary Poppins
Chimney sweep song.
We greet the 40 years
Since the first time we woke
Side-by-side.
What interesting and adorable imagery and metaphor, chinchilla, waving coffee to draw her out of a burrow, singing songs together, and then the big 40, whether based in reality or not, there is love and playfulness in this wonderful poem, well done!
Thank you!!
This piece creates warmth and wonder. Love it.
Living alone is a dream
and dreams are unattainable
Too much to do tonight
to shut them all out
Are you going, she asks
I repeat my disinterest
Everyone will be there, good
I can go anywhere, alone
You’ll send me a notice,
and I’ll ignore it
Let them pile up in my feed
the unclicked red dots of interaction
Why do people think rejection
means you don’t want to be friends?