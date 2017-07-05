Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 400

I have to admit: Today’s prompt kind of snuck up on me. But now that it’s here, I’m taking a moment to soak it in. 400 Wednesday poetry prompts is pretty cool! With 10 April PAD Challenges and 9 November PAD Chapbook Challenges, it means I’ve shared 970 prompts on here, though admittedly, there’s been a few repeats (like the love and/or anti-love poem for each monthly challenge). Just guesstimating, that probably also means easily more than 100,000 poems written as a result of the prompts. So today is kind of a big event! Thank you for being a part of it!

For today’s prompt, write an event poem. The poem can be about a specific event that is known to many–like the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, a sporting championship, or watching the Challenger explode. Or it can be a more intimate event in your life–like losing your first tooth, running a marathon, or experiencing that first kiss.

Here’s my attempt at an Event Poem:

“Independence Day”

Billy brought wooden swords

for all the boys to swing.

Violet pined for Austin

saying boys confused her.

The parents lit fireworks

and talked about themselves.

The teenagers drifted

off into the shadows.

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). In addition to all the prompts, he’s also written and shared more than 1,000 of his own poems on the blog (for both prompts and poetic forms).

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

