Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 393

For today’s prompt, write a pieces poem. For instance, you could write about picking up the pieces (after a broken relationship), putting together puzzle pieces, eating Reese’s Pieces; or pay tribute to this Janis Joplin song. Piece your poem together however works best for you.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Pieces Poem:

“piecemeal”

a word here & line break

there & perhaps a simile

thrown in like a square

peg in a diamond-shaped

hole or even a metaphor

flying across an ocean

in the sky & then i say

what you’ve tried to piece

together from one source

& then another before

throwing your hands

in the air like you just

don’t care

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). Sometimes his poems come out whole; other times, he has to piece them together.

*****

