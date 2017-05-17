Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 393

For today’s prompt, write a pieces poem. For instance, you could write about picking up the pieces (after a broken relationship), putting together puzzle pieces, eating Reese’s Pieces; or pay tribute to this Janis Joplin song. Piece your poem together however works best for you.
*****
Order the Current Poet’s Market!
The 2017 Poet’s Market, edited by Robert Lee Brewer, includes hundreds of poetry markets, including listings for poetry publications, publishers, contests, and more! With names, contact information, and submission tips, poets can find the right markets for their poetry and achieve more publication success than ever before.
In addition to the listings, there are articles on the craft, business, and promotion of poetry–so that poets can learn the ins and outs of writing poetry and seeking publication. Plus, it includes a one-year subscription to the poetry-related information on WritersMarket.com. All in all, it’s the best resource for poets looking to secure publication.
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Pieces Poem:
“piecemeal”
a word here & line break
there & perhaps a simile
thrown in like a square
peg in a diamond-shaped
hole or even a metaphor
flying across an ocean
in the sky & then i say
what you’ve tried to piece
together from one source
& then another before
throwing your hands
in the air like you just
don’t care
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). Sometimes his poems come out whole; other times, he has to piece them together.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
*****
Got a kick out of your piecemeal, Robert! Well done!
her memory
in shards and fragments
adheres to dreams
lies to her heart
#seventeensyllablesfortwentyseventeen
#alzheimers