Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 392

For today’s prompt, write a forever poem. There are a lot of different ways to come at forever. After all, some folks think diamonds are forever; while others think of Forever stamps (in the U.S. anyway); and still one or two folks like myself might think of this Paula Abdul song.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Forever Poem:
“always never forever most of the time”
i guess it was freshmen english that taught
a version of myself when & when not
to use absolute words like forever
for instance to use it only never
unless perhaps exceptions could be found
though exceptions to rules are often bound
by their own exceptions part of the time
anyway it absolutely must rhyme
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He’s usually tries to avoid absolute words except for all those times when he doesn’t.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
*****
Glory
Days flutter to an ending
of a wingspan.
How we rise from our footfalls
again, again and again,
leaving storied echoes behind us,
is glory. There’s a secret love
tucked under the covers
of who we are. Sometimes
we won’t fall asleep, and tales
we’ve been told don’t last
for dreaming. Even the night
utters a song to pull what’s strung
out and undone… into the tilt
of our forever.
~ Charise M. Hoge
http://www.mixandmosspoetry.com