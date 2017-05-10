Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 392

For today’s prompt, write a forever poem. There are a lot of different ways to come at forever. After all, some folks think diamonds are forever; while others think of Forever stamps (in the U.S. anyway); and still one or two folks like myself might think of this Paula Abdul song.

*****

Order the New Poet’s Market!

The 2017 Poet’s Market, edited by Robert Lee Brewer, includes hundreds of poetry markets, including listings for poetry publications, publishers, contests, and more! With names, contact information, and submission tips, poets can find the right markets for their poetry and achieve more publication success than ever before.

In addition to the listings, there are articles on the craft, business, and promotion of poetry–so that poets can learn the ins and outs of writing poetry and seeking publication. Plus, it includes a one-year subscription to the poetry-related information on WritersMarket.com. All in all, it’s the best resource for poets looking to secure publication.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Forever Poem:

“always never forever most of the time”

i guess it was freshmen english that taught

a version of myself when & when not

to use absolute words like forever

for instance to use it only never

unless perhaps exceptions could be found

though exceptions to rules are often bound

by their own exceptions part of the time

anyway it absolutely must rhyme

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He’s usually tries to avoid absolute words except for all those times when he doesn’t.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

Find more poetic posts here:

You might also like: