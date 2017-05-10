Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 392

For today’s prompt, write a forever poem. There are a lot of different ways to come at forever. After all, some folks think diamonds are forever; while others think of Forever stamps (in the U.S. anyway); and still one or two folks like myself might think of this Paula Abdul song.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Forever Poem:
“always never forever most of the time”
i guess it was freshmen english that taught
a version of myself when & when not
to use absolute words like forever
for instance to use it only never
unless perhaps exceptions could be found
though exceptions to rules are often bound
by their own exceptions part of the time
anyway it absolutely must rhyme
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He’s usually tries to avoid absolute words except for all those times when he doesn’t.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
*****
Eternal Verity
You are.
Be still and know
you are
both the painter and the paint.
You are.
You are.
Be still and. Know
you are
both the singer and the song.
You are.
You are.
Be still and know
you are
both the dreamer and the dream.
You are.
#seventeensyllablesfortwentyseventeentimesthree
“Love is eternal,”
they say, and he agrees. But
there’s always a but.
#seventeensyllablesfortwentyseventeen
A small plane passes the moon,
moving west from the east.
A lightning bug blinks its way
down the fence row oaks, southward.
The moon is not full, but will be
soon. A mirror reflecting a mirror.
A moment is a moment, whole, alone
and silent when over. Nothing
hurts like the thought of forever.
Oh my word so creative. Poetic. Powerful.
WHAT HE HAS TO GIVE
A man loves from the depths of his soul
for he knows that is the right thing to bring.
He guides and protects those in his charge,
he always looms large in their eyes.
A man will comfort cries and illicit sighs
through his tender and heartfelt compassion
and fashion a life meant to be copied; emulated.
A man will do his very best
and fill his chest with the treasures
his family and friends will offer;
making for very full coffers.
A man that is loved is a man that rarely fails.
A man such as he forever prevails.
*sigh* Beautiful.
ENERGIZER LADY
for N
She doesn’t walk into a mine with pick
and hammer, leading lost miners to safety
as she lights the forever-dark with her smile.
She prefers daylight. Figuratively, one
of those women squinting at a square of cloth,
needle in one hand, a basket of fibers in all
possible colors or as many as she can afford,
and where had been blank white fabric she
creates a garden. No Penelope at her loom,
undoing every night what she’d done that day,
although woman’s work seems like that.
Microbiology teaches that nothing is forever,
and vegetable gardens get ripped out at the end
of a season, used-up plants fed to the stock,
plowed back under or turned to compost
for those microbes to go to work. No, a garden
is kids’ minds and the fancies of folk who
hear a song in their head and want it freed.
Mint wild with sweet summer, that sends roots
every-which-way growing so strong you’ll
never eradicate it even if you wanted.
She won’t live forever. In the meantime,
what might she do tomorrow?
Wow, this is really lovely, and somehow brings me peace.
Oh, Taylor … your poetic ways are truly to be admired. You are one whose words will likely live on forever.
PARTY, KARAMU, FIESTA FOREVER
Every day,
and all night long
a raucous song rings
out loud, shouts and cheers,
frothy beers and what doesn’t
Tequila will only make you fall
flat on your face. This place
is crazy… a reason to celebrate
and be lazy. The only way –
a playful day full of fiesta.
Party and karamu, forever!
love letter
the stickiness of her
forever stamp
Ahh! Perfect!!