Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 392

By: |

For today’s prompt, write a forever poem. There are a lot of different ways to come at forever. After all, some folks think diamonds are forever; while others think of Forever stamps (in the U.S. anyway); and still one or two folks like myself might think of this Paula Abdul song.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Forever Poem:

“always never forever most of the time”

i guess it was freshmen english that taught
a version of myself when & when not

to use absolute words like forever
for instance to use it only never

unless perhaps exceptions could be found
though exceptions to rules are often bound

by their own exceptions part of the time
anyway it absolutely must rhyme

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He’s usually tries to avoid absolute words except for all those times when he doesn’t.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

12 thoughts on “Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 392

  1. Daniel Paicopulos

    Eternal Verity

    You are.
    Be still and know
    you are
    both the painter and the paint.
    You are.

    You are.
    Be still and. Know
    you are
    both the singer and the song.
    You are.

    You are.
    Be still and know
    you are
    both the dreamer and the dream.
    You are.

    #seventeensyllablesfortwentyseventeentimesthree

  3. barbara_y

    A small plane passes the moon,
    moving west from the east.

    A lightning bug blinks its way
    down the fence row oaks, southward.

    The moon is not full, but will be
    soon. A mirror reflecting a mirror.

    A moment is a moment, whole, alone
    and silent when over. Nothing

    hurts like the thought of forever.

  4. Walter J Wojtanik

    WHAT HE HAS TO GIVE

    A man loves from the depths of his soul
    for he knows that is the right thing to bring.
    He guides and protects those in his charge,
    he always looms large in their eyes.
    A man will comfort cries and illicit sighs
    through his tender and heartfelt compassion
    and fashion a life meant to be copied; emulated.
    A man will do his very best
    and fill his chest with the treasures
    his family and friends will offer;
    making for very full coffers.
    A man that is loved is a man that rarely fails.
    A man such as he forever prevails.

  5. taylor graham

    ENERGIZER LADY
    for N

    She doesn’t walk into a mine with pick
    and hammer, leading lost miners to safety
    as she lights the forever-dark with her smile.
    She prefers daylight. Figuratively, one
    of those women squinting at a square of cloth,
    needle in one hand, a basket of fibers in all
    possible colors or as many as she can afford,
    and where had been blank white fabric she
    creates a garden. No Penelope at her loom,
    undoing every night what she’d done that day,
    although woman’s work seems like that.
    Microbiology teaches that nothing is forever,
    and vegetable gardens get ripped out at the end
    of a season, used-up plants fed to the stock,
    plowed back under or turned to compost
    for those microbes to go to work. No, a garden
    is kids’ minds and the fancies of folk who
    hear a song in their head and want it freed.
    Mint wild with sweet summer, that sends roots
    every-which-way growing so strong you’ll
    never eradicate it even if you wanted.
    She won’t live forever. In the meantime,
    what might she do tomorrow?

  6. Walter J Wojtanik

    PARTY, KARAMU, FIESTA FOREVER

    Every day,
    and all night long
    a raucous song rings
    out loud, shouts and cheers,
    frothy beers and what doesn’t
    Tequila will only make you fall
    flat on your face. This place
    is crazy… a reason to celebrate
    and be lazy. The only way –
    a playful day full of fiesta.
    Party and karamu, forever!

COMMENT