Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 391

No matter how many times we do it, I still have a bit of an adjustment period after going from a poem-a-day to a poem-a-week.

For today’s prompt, write a reconnect poem. Throughout history, people have gone through the process of reconnecting–from soldiers coming back from war to former students having reunions. Plus, there are connections of estranged family members, friends who’ve drifted apart, and former lovers. Or even poets, who were used to meeting each morning, reconnecting after a few days off.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Reconnect Poem:

“would you”

would you please take a second look

at everything there is to see

even if only on Facebook

& maybe then you’ll see i took

the right steps to bring you to me

would you please take a second look

perhaps wander across the brook

that feeds a stream that feeds a sea

even if only on Facebook

your words somehow still turned & shook

filling me both with dread & glee

so would you take a second look

& pull me off this lover’s hook

that holds me like a rooted tree

even if only on Facebook

i trust the recipes you cook

& everything you could feed me

my open mouth your second look

even if only on Facebook

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He’s happy to reconnect with the villanelle this morning.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

