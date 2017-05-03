Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 391

By: |

No matter how many times we do it, I still have a bit of an adjustment period after going from a poem-a-day to a poem-a-week.

For today’s prompt, write a reconnect poem. Throughout history, people have gone through the process of reconnecting–from soldiers coming back from war to former students having reunions. Plus, there are connections of estranged family members, friends who’ve drifted apart, and former lovers. Or even poets, who were used to meeting each morning, reconnecting after a few days off.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Reconnect Poem:

“would you”

would you please take a second look
at everything there is to see
even if only on Facebook

& maybe then you’ll see i took
the right steps to bring you to me
would you please take a second look

perhaps wander across the brook
that feeds a stream that feeds a sea
even if only on Facebook

your words somehow still turned & shook
filling me both with dread & glee
so would you take a second look

& pull me off this lover’s hook
that holds me like a rooted tree
even if only on Facebook

i trust the recipes you cook
& everything you could feed me
my open mouth your second look
even if only on Facebook

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He’s happy to reconnect with the villanelle this morning.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

5 thoughts on “Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 391

  1. De Jackson

    Have you tried turning it off and on again?

    My internet is down again.
    I’m awfully sad about it.
    I’ve got a serious Netflix yen,
    but my internet is down again.
    Surely it’ll come back? Don’t know when,
    and I just can’t live without it!
    My internet is down again.
    I’m awfully sad about it.

    ::

    Walt, care to reconnect our triolet play today? I’m out soon, for a couple of hours, but then I’ll be back. 😉

  3. mapoet

    Doughboy

    I learned through
    family anecdotes
    that you fought
    in World War I.
    Research let me
    trace your journey
    from Parris Island
    to Quantico and
    then to France.
    You were wounded
    and declared missing
    during a major offensive
    in which an American
    poet was killed.
    It is unlikely that
    you knew him, but
    like the rest of us,
    caught a glimpse of him
    through the trees.

    By Michelle Pond

  4. writinglife16

    WAVES OF LIFE

    Depression interrupted
    my muse’s flow.
    Words dried up and dreams just stopped
    And during poem-a-
    day month of all things.

  5. LCaramanna

    Jigsaw Puzzle

    Puzzle pieces
    in a pile
    appear
    random shapes
    with undefined relationships.
    Irregularly cut,
    jigsawed edges
    seem unrelated
    until closer analysis
    reveals
    disjointed puzzle pieces
    connect
    in preconceived pattern.

COMMENT