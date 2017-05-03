Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 391

No matter how many times we do it, I still have a bit of an adjustment period after going from a poem-a-day to a poem-a-week.
For today’s prompt, write a reconnect poem. Throughout history, people have gone through the process of reconnecting–from soldiers coming back from war to former students having reunions. Plus, there are connections of estranged family members, friends who’ve drifted apart, and former lovers. Or even poets, who were used to meeting each morning, reconnecting after a few days off.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Reconnect Poem:
“would you”
would you please take a second look
at everything there is to see
even if only on Facebook
& maybe then you’ll see i took
the right steps to bring you to me
would you please take a second look
perhaps wander across the brook
that feeds a stream that feeds a sea
even if only on Facebook
your words somehow still turned & shook
filling me both with dread & glee
so would you take a second look
& pull me off this lover’s hook
that holds me like a rooted tree
even if only on Facebook
i trust the recipes you cook
& everything you could feed me
my open mouth your second look
even if only on Facebook
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He’s happy to reconnect with the villanelle this morning.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
*****
Have you tried turning it off and on again?
My internet is down again.
I’m awfully sad about it.
I’ve got a serious Netflix yen,
but my internet is down again.
Surely it’ll come back? Don’t know when,
and I just can’t live without it!
My internet is down again.
I’m awfully sad about it.
::
Walt, care to reconnect our triolet play today? I’m out soon, for a couple of hours, but then I’ll be back. 😉
He Said To Her
time to reconnect,
replenish our love,
reestablish communication,
remember good times,
recharge our relationship.
She replied,
“re?”
Doughboy
I learned through
family anecdotes
that you fought
in World War I.
Research let me
trace your journey
from Parris Island
to Quantico and
then to France.
You were wounded
and declared missing
during a major offensive
in which an American
poet was killed.
It is unlikely that
you knew him, but
like the rest of us,
caught a glimpse of him
through the trees.
By Michelle Pond
WAVES OF LIFE
Depression interrupted
my muse’s flow.
Words dried up and dreams just stopped
And during poem-a-
day month of all things.
Jigsaw Puzzle
Puzzle pieces
in a pile
appear
random shapes
with undefined relationships.
Irregularly cut,
jigsawed edges
seem unrelated
until closer analysis
reveals
disjointed puzzle pieces
connect
in preconceived pattern.